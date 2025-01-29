Dangerous drivers, uninsured drivers, speeding drivers from Northampton, Daventry and Towcester in court

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

These offenders were all dealt with by Northamptonshire magistrates on January 14

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Daventry Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

AMINA BEGUM-ALI, aged 62, of Abington Avenue, Northampton, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence — provisional licence holder not displaying L plates, speeding — 47mph exceeding the legal limit of 40mph; fined £176, surcharge to fund victim services £70, prosecution costs £90, three points.

ARUN KUMAR BHARATHA, aged 37, of Rothersthorpe Road, Northampton, failed to give information identifying a driver alleged to be guilty of an offence; fined £100, surcharge £40, costs £90, six points.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

ANTONY GEORGE CAWRSE, aged 61, of Dore Close, Northampton, speeding — 50mph exceeding limit of 40mph; fined £86, surcharge £34, costs £90, three points.

Northampton Magistrates' Court

MARIA IRINA DOBRE, aged 26, of Overstone Park, Overstone, failed to give information identifying a driver alleged to be guilty of an offence; fined £660, surcharge £264, costs £90, six points.

SIMON LUKE DORMER, aged 50, of The Firs, Daventry, failed to give information identifying a driver alleged to be guilty of an offence; fined £576, surcharge £230, costs £90, six points.

RICHARD DORNEY, aged 38, of Edgehill Drive, Daventry, speeding — 82mph on A4500 Weedon Road, Northampton, exceeding the legal limit of 50mph; fined £550, surcharge £220, costs £90, six points.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

DARIUSS EDWARDS-GRAY, aged 27, of Stockley Street, Northampton, failed to give information identifying a driver alleged to be guilty of an offence; fined £660, surcharge £264. costs £90, six points.

KEVIN MICHAEL GEAR, aged 48, of Malt Lane, Syresham, nr Brackley, speeding — 77mph on A43 Brackley HS2 Roadworks in contravention of a 50mph temporary speed restriction; fined £730, surcharge £292, costs £90, six points.

LAZAR GABRIEL GHIOMPIRICA, aged 21, of Stoneyhurst, Northampton, drove a vehicle while not wearing a seat belt; fined £220, surcharge £88, costs £90.

FARHAD KADIR HAMAD AMIN, aged 49, of Bradshaw Street, Northampton, failed to give information identifying a driver alleged to be guilty of an offence; fined £265, surcharge £106, costs £90, six points.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

TAYLOR ZACHARY HOULT-ALLEN, aged 25, of Linden Way, Daventry, used a motor vehicle with no insurance; fined £660, surcharge £264, costs £90, six points.

VICTORIA MARIE HYSKO, aged 42, of Brickwell Court, Northampton, used a motor vehicle with no insurance, no MoT; fined £880, surcharge £352, costs £90, eight points.

DRAGOS ION IRIMIA, aged 30, of Cartwright Road, Northampton, speeding — 59mph on A43 OXFORD Road, SILVERSTONE, exceeding the legal limit of 50mph; fined £600, surcharge £240, costs £90, four points.

RAFAL KISYK, aged 38, of Timken Way, Daventry, speeding — 52mph on on A5, Watling Street, Weedon Bec, exceeding the legal limit of 30mph; fined £780, surcharge £312, costs £90, six points.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

ANDREW JAMES LAMBETH, aged 35, of Cheltenham Close, Towcester, speeding — 50mph on Courteenhall Road, BLISWORTH, exceeding the legal limit of 30mph; fined £433, surcharge £173, costs £90, six points.

KARL PAUL MARRIOTT, aged 36, of Morning Star Road, Daventry, speeding — 42mph on Royal Oak Way South, Daventry, exceeding the legal limit of 30 miles; fined £440, surcharge £176, costs £90, four points.

DUMITRU ROBERT MERCAS, aged 38, of Blackwell Hill, Northampton, used a motor vehicle with no insurance; fined £660, surcharge £264, costs £90, six points.

MARIUS BENIAMIN MOLDOVAN, aged 42, of Bern Links, Northampton, used a motor vehicle with no insurance; fined £660, surcharge £264, costs £90, six points.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

ALEXANDER GEORGE MORRISON, aged 28, of Baines Way, Grange Park, speeding — 60mph on A4500 Weedon Road, nr Harpole, exceeding the legal limit of 50mph; fined £166, surcharge £66, costs £90, three points.

FRANCESCO ANTONIO OPPIDO, aged 37, of Moulton Road, Pitsford, speeding — 52mph on Bants Lane, Northampton, exceeding the legal limit of 30mph; fined £241, surcharge £96, costs £90, six points.

MARK JONATHAN PALMER, aged 61, of Main Street, Church Stowe, speeding — 50mph on A5 Watling Street, Weedon Bec, exceeding the legal limit of 30mph; fined £161, surcharge £64, costs £90, six points.

CRISTIAN IONUT COSMIN PREDA, aged 27, of Trinity Avenue, Northampton, used a motor vehicle with no MoT; fined £220, surcharge £88, costs £90.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

CRISTIAN PUITIRZIU, aged 31, of Cliftonville Court, Northampton, drove on Harlestone Road without due care and attention, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence — unsupervised provisional licence holder not displaying L plates; fined £880, surcharge £352, costs £90, eight points.

CONSTANTIN VIOREL RACU, aged 28, of Holly Road, Northampton, used a vehicle when the grooves of the tread pattern of a tyre were not of a depth of at least 1.6mm; fined £440, surcharge £176, costs £90, three points.

AKLAKUR RAHMAN, aged 50, of Paddock Mill Court, Northampton, failed to give information identifying a driver alleged to be guilty of an offence; fined £660, surcharge £264, costs £90, six points.

CLAUDIU MIHAEL ROMAN, aged 39, of Louise Road, Northampton, used a vehicle fitted with a pneumatic tyre which had the ply or cord exposed; fined £293, surcharge £117, costs £90, three points.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

PETER JOHN SCOTT, aged 43, of Berrywood Close, Northampton, speeding — 77mph on A4500 Weedon Road, nr Harpole, exceeding the legal limit of 50mph; fined £721, surcharge £288, costs £90, six points.

NICOLAE COSTELINO SIMION, aged 20, of Stoneyhurst, Northampton, rode in a rear seat of a motor vehicle while not wearing a seat belt; fined £143, surcharge £57, costs £90.

STEPHANIE ALEXANDRA STANWORTH-SMITH, aged 28, of Station Road, Helmdon, nr Brackley, speeding — 76mph on A43 Brackley HS2 Roadworks exceeding 50mph temporary speed restriction; fined £236, surcharge £94, costs £90, six points.

PATRICK JOSEPH STOKES, aged 51, of Tresham Green, Northampton, drove on Mill Lane, Kingsthorpe, while using a hand-held mobile telephone; drove a vehicle when its ABS warning light was on and the rear nearside tyre had a tread of less than 1.6mm such that its use involved a danger of injury to any person; fined £660, surcharge £264, costs £90, six points.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

CHARLES SUMMERS, aged 49, of Weedon Lane, Dodford, speeding — 79mph on A4500 Weedon Road, Northampton, speed exceeding the legal limit of 50mph; fined £440, surcharge £176, costs £90, six points.

EIREANN SWEENEY, aged 26, of Kettering Road, Northampton, used a motor vehicle with no insurance; fined £660, surcharge £264, costs £90, six points.

DARIUSZ WLADYSLAW TOKARSKI, aged 46, of Lang Farm, Daventry, speeding — 51mph on Nobottle Road / Roman Road, Nobottle, exceeding the legal limit of 30mph; fined £761, surcharge £304, costs £90, six points.

NICOLAE RADUCU TOROPLEAN, aged 25, of Granary Road, Northampton, speeding — 100mph on A45, Northampton, exceeding the legal limit of 70mph; fined £80, surcharge £32, costs £90, six points.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

DANIEL CORBAN TOWNSEND-HARTE, aged 26, of Abington Avenue, Northampton, used a motor vehicle with no insurance; fined £450, surcharge £180, costs £90, six points.

LEE ADAM WALLACE, aged 47, of Farthinghoe Road, Middleton Cheney, used a motor vehicle with no insurance; fined £660, surcharge £264, costs £90, six points.

IAIN MARK WATKINS, aged 57, of Milton Street North, Northampton, speeding — 39mph on Moulton Way, nr Fire Station, exceeding the legal limit of 30mph; fined £220, surcharge £88, costs £90, three points.

WILLIAM WORSTER, aged 35, of Grasscroft, Long Buckby, failed to give information identifying a driver alleged to be guilty of an offence; fined £660, surcharge £264, costs £90, six points.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

MIHAIL GAVRIL BEGU, aged 50, of Ragsdale Walk, Northampton, speeding — 51mph on Rectory Farm Road, Northampton, exceeding the legal limit of 30mph; fined £660, surcharge £264, costs £90, six points.

ANDREA BIACA, aged 34, of Harlestone Mews, Northampton, speeding — 80mph on A4500 Weedon Road, nr Harpole, exceeding the legal limit of 50mph; fined £403, surcharge £161, costs £90, six points.

DARBAZ HAMAD, aged 24, of Northampton Road, Brixworth, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence — expired provisional licence holder unsupervised and not displaying L plates, no insurance; fined £880. surcharge £352, costs £90, disqualified for six months due to repeat offending.

LUKE ANTHONY METCALFE, aged 24, Brookside Meadows, Northampton, used a motor vehicle with no insurance; fined £660, surcharge £264, costs £90, disqualified for six months due to repeat offending.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

ALEX FREDERICK NEWCOMBE, aged 28, of Park Corner, Northampton, failed to give information identifying a driver alleged to be guilty of an offence; fined £660, surcharge £264, costs £90, disqualified for one years due to repeat offending.

MOHAMMED ALI SHAHRAN, aged 35, of Euston Road, Northampton, used a motor vehicle with no insurance; fined £660, surcharge £264, costs £90, disqualified for six months due to repeat offending.

IONEL-RAUL CIRPACIU, aged 20, of Greenside, Northampton, failed to comply with community requirement of a suspended sentence order; fined £346, costs £60.

CURTIS DAVIS, aged 28, of Far Meadow Court, Northampton, failed to comply with a community order; fined £120, costs £60.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

OLIVIA GUY-SMITH, aged 27, of Grange Road, Northampton, failed to comply with a community order; fined £123, costs £60.

DANIEL STRATFORD, aged 41, of Kirton End, Northampton, failed to comply with a community order; fined £40, costs £60.

■ We understand that some people may be angry or upset to see their name and address published here but covering court cases acts as a deterrent against crime and it is important that justice is being seen to be done.

Under English Law, it is a general principle that criminal court proceedings for adults should be held openly and in public. Verdicts and sentences are normally given out in open court and so are in the public domain. Newspapers such as ours therefore have the right to publish outcomes of all such criminal court cases.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Addresses included here are provided by Northamptonshire Magistrates' Court Service and are those given by the defendant. They are only withheld when there is a court order in place. Any queries in relation to the addresses should be directed to the court service. Click HERE or Google IPSO to find more about what to expect if you have appeared in court.