News you can trust since 1869
Register
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Just Stop Oil protesters invade Lord’s Test match for The Ashes
Privileges committee publishes damning report on Conservative MPs
Government’s plan to send asylum seekers to Rwanda ruled ‘unlawful’
Hundreds of customers frustrated as popular banking app goes down
New images of OceanGate’s Titan sub released after implosion
Panic as man ‘stabs himself to death’ at train station

Damage to Daventry warehouse as attempt made to gain entry

Police believe the men pictured could help with their investigation
Carly Odell
By Carly Odell
Published 29th Jun 2023, 10:34 BST- 1 min read
Updated 29th Jun 2023, 10:34 BST

Damage was caused to a warehouse in Daventry as an attempt was made to gain entry.

The incident happened between 6.50pm and 7.30pm on Sunday, May 14, in Orion Close, Mustang Park. No entry was gained however damage was caused to the warehouse, police say.

Anyone with information, or anyone who recognises the men pictured, is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101 or alternatively call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, quoting incident number: 23000300374.

Police believe the three men pictured could help with the investigation.Police believe the three men pictured could help with the investigation.
Police believe the three men pictured could help with the investigation.