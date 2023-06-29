Damage to Daventry warehouse as attempt made to gain entry

Damage was caused to a warehouse in Daventry as an attempt was made to gain entry.

The incident happened between 6.50pm and 7.30pm on Sunday, May 14, in Orion Close, Mustang Park. No entry was gained however damage was caused to the warehouse, police say.

Anyone with information, or anyone who recognises the men pictured, is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101 or alternatively call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, quoting incident number: 23000300374.