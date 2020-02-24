Cyclist mugged by two hoodies on Daventry's Black Path

Robbers assault victim, 32, before making off with mobile phone

Two men wearing hoodies mugged a pedal cyclist and stole his mobile phone along Black Path in Daventry.

Black Path crosses Welton Road near where the robbery took place

The 32-year-old victim was riding along the pathway on the former railway line between 9pm and 9.10pm on Tuesday (February 11).

A spokesman for Northamptonshire Police said: "As the victim approached a footbridge, two males wearing hoods demanded he handed over his property before pushing him off his bike, assaulting him and stealing his black Google Pixel smartphone.

"The offenders are described as males with local accents. Both were wearing dark clothing, hooded tops with the hoods up, and possibly baseball caps.

"Anyone with information or who may have seen this incident is asked to call us on 101 quoting reference number 20000081654."