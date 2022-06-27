■ These cases were heard by local magistrates on June 13

ROYSTON ROMANO WALLACE, aged 37, of Eden Close, Northampton, possession of amphetamine; fined £100, surcharge to fund victim services £34, Crown Prosecution Service costs £85.

JACK UNDERWOOD, aged 23, of Manor Road, Northampton, criminal damage; fined £233, compensation of £2,160, surcharge £34.

Northampton Magistrates' Court

NIGEL ANTHONY GARDNER, aged 65, of School Lane, Naseby, used threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour; fined £360, compensation of £50, surcharge £36, costs £85.

BRENDON JOSEPH O’CONNELL, aged 31, of Alma Street, Northampton, assaulted a police officer; community order, compensation of £50, surcharge £95, costs £85.

JAMIE LUKE BERWICK, aged 42, of Darwin Walk, Northampton, drunk and disorderly; fined £40, surcharge £34, costs £85.

FLORIN SARACU, aged 34, of Ash Street, Northampton, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence, no insurance; fined £466, surcharge £47, costs £85, six points.

SHANE RICHARD ATKINSON, aged 27, of Golding Crescent, Earls Barton, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence, no insurance; fined £400, surcharge £40, costs £85, six points.

ALEXANDER CONSTANTINO DEMETRIOU, aged 32, of River View, Northampton, drink-driving, possession of cannabis; fined £200, surcharge £34, costs £85, disqualified for 18 months.

FRANCIS FRANK MALCOLM HARRIS, aged 45, of Inglewood Court, Northampton, possession of crack cocaine and diamorphine; fined £294, surcharge £34, costs £85.

CHRISTOS PAPPAS, aged 29, of Cloutsham Street, Northampton, possession of cocaine; fined £461, surcharge £46, costs £85.

FIONA LOUISE FEARON, aged 38, of Collyweston Road, Northampton, speeding; fined £40, surcharge £34, costs £90, disqualified for six months due to repeat offending.

MARK GORDON INWARDS, aged 48, of Collyweston Road, Northampton, speeding; fined £266, surcharge £34, costs £90, disqualified for six months due to repeat offending.

TAYRA KHATUN, aged 30, of Merthyr Road, Northampton, speeding; fined £153, surcharge £34, costs £90, six points.

ANDREW DERECK YORK, aged 30, of Stonebridge Court, Northampton, speeding; fined £600, surcharge £60, costs £85, six points.

MUSSA AXMED KHALID, aged 53, of Windyridge, Northampton, failed to give information identifying a driver suspected of an offence; fined £440, surcharge £44, costs £110, six points.

■ These cases were heard on June 14

ALAN JOHN HAYWOOD, aged 77, of Main Street, Watford, used threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour; discharged conditionally for 18 months, court order, surcharge £22, costs £350.

SAMUEL STEWART JOHNSTON, aged 42, of Talbot Road, Northampton, criminal damage, failed to surrender to custody; fined £150, compensation of £286, surcharge £34, costs £85.

DANIELS DAVIDSONS, aged 36, of St John’s Court, Northampton, drunk and disorderly; fined £120, surcharge £34, costs £620.

RYAN DAVID DRAGE, aged 37, of Thorpe Road, Earls Barton, speeding; fined £220, surcharge £34, costs £90, three points.

TENDAI DYIRAKUMUNDA, aged 37, of Nursery Lane, Northampton, no insurance; fined £660, surcharge £66, costs £90, six points.

KAYLEA MARY MARY GEDDES, aged 36, of Leyside Court, Northampton, no insurance; fined £660, surcharge £66, costs £90, six points.

MARTIN GOULDER, aged 58, of Bradbery Close, Syresham, speeding; fined £300, surcharge £34, costs £90, four points.

ELEANOR CLAIRE HARPER, aged 42, of Acre Lane, Northampton, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence; fined £220, surcharge £34, costs £90, six points.

STEVEN HOLAH, aged 66, of Derby Road, Northampton, speeding; fined £116, surcharge £34, costs £90, three points.

SIMON JONES, aged 46, of Laburnum Crescent, Northampton, speeding; fined £220, surcharge £34, costs £90, three points.

KAREN KINGS, aged 53, of Boughton Green Road, Northampton, speeding; fined £220, surcharge £34, costs £90, three points.

CATHERINE LEWIS, aged 40, of The Manor, Billing Garden Village, speeding; fined £220, surcharge £34, three points.

KEVIN MILLER, aged 54, of Station Road, Northampton, speeding; fined £200, surcharge £34, costs £90, three points.

NIGEL SCOTT MORRIS, aged 48, of Dore Close, Northampton, failed to give information identifying a driver suspected of an offence; fined £660, surcharge £66, costs £90, six points.

IONUT MOTATU, aged 25, of Bitten Court, Northampton, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence, no insurance; fined £120, surcharge £34, costs £90, six points.

SARA BATTY, aged 51, of Auckland Close, Northampton, failed to give information identifying a driver suspected of an offence; fined £660, surcharge £66, costs £90, six points.

KYLE JONES, age not given; of Derwent Drive, Northampton, failed to give information identifying a driver suspected of an offence; fined £660, surcharge £66, costs £90, six points.

SALMAN UDDIN, aged 22, of Vienne Close, Northampton, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence, no insurance; fined £660, surcharge £66, costs £90, six points.

IAN BELL, aged 71, of Cherry Blossom Close, Northampton, speeding; fined £450, surcharge £45, costs £90, six points.

PHILIP HOLOD, aged 38, of Portland Place, Northampton, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence, no insurance; fined £660, surcharge £66, costs £90, disqualified for six months.

WESLEY LAIRD, aged 45, of Homestead Way, Northampton, no insurance; fined £660, surcharge £66, costs £90, disqualified for six months.

THOMAS O'KEY, aged 24, of The Square, Earls Barton, no insurance, no MoT; fined £660, surcharge £66, costs £90, disqualified for six months.

PAUL RAWSON, aged 56, of Whitfield Way, Northampton, failed to give information identifying a driver suspected of an offence; fined £660, surcharge £66, costs £90, disqualified for six months.

■ These cases were heard on June 15

MATTHEW VEALE, aged 36, of Blackwell End, Potterspury, speeding; fined £108, surcharge £34, costs £85, five points.

JAMIE EDWARD TIDY, aged 33, of Wellingborough Road, Northampton, used threatening or abusive words or behaviour, assaulted a police officer, committed a further offence while serving a suspended sentence; 18 weeks in prison, compensation of £50.

DAVID JOHN FLINTHILL, aged 56, of West Rising, Northampton, driving while disqualified; curfew for three months with electronic monitoring, costs £85, disqualified for two years.

PAUL BURKE, aged 44, of Newnham Road, Kingsthorpe, burglary; 24 weeks in prison suspended for two years, compensation of £1,000.

■ We understand that some people may be angry or upset to see their name and address published here but covering court cases acts as a deterrent against crime and it is important that justice is being seen to be done.

Under English Law, it is a general principle that criminal court proceedings for adults should be held openly and in public. Verdicts and sentences are normally given out in open court and so are in the public domain. Newspapers such as ours therefore have the right to publish outcomes of all such criminal court cases.

Addresses included here are provided by Northamptonshire Magistrates' Court Service and are those given by the defendant. They are only withheld when there is a court order in place. Any queries in relation to the addresses should be directed to the court service.