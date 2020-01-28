Crime rate in Daventry and South Northamptonshire is on increase, reflecting increased police workload

The crime rate in Daventry and South Northamptonshire ​rose last year, new crime statistics show, ​reflecting an increased police workload ​across England and Wales.

The Office for National Statistics’s crime data shows that police recorded 9,325 crimes in the area during the 12 months to September.

That meant a rate of 53 offences for every 1,000 households in the area, compared to an England and Wales average of 85 per 1,000.

​It was also an increase on the number of offences in the previous year, when 8,754 were recorded.

Across England and Wales, the number of police recorded crimes rose by 5% in the year to September, to just over 5 million.