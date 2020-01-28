Crime rate in Daventry and South Northamptonshire is on increase, reflecting increased police workload

The crime rate in Daventry and South Northamptonshire rose last year, new crime statistics show, reflecting an increased police workload across England and Wales.
The Office for National Statistics’s crime data shows that police recorded 9,325 crimes in the area during the 12 months to September.
That meant a rate of 53 offences for every 1,000 households in the area, compared to an England and Wales average of 85 per 1,000.
It was also an increase on the number of offences in the previous year, when 8,754 were recorded.
Across England and Wales, the number of police recorded crimes rose by 5% in the year to September, to just over 5 million.