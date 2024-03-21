Watch more of our videos on Shots!

■ These cases were heard by Northamptonshire magistrates on March 6

LEE SMITH, aged 41, of no fixed abode, criminal damage, failed to surrender to custody; fine £75, compensation £218, prosecution costs £85.

TIMOTHY WHITBREAD, aged 47, of no fixed abode, possession of crack cocaine; fined £120, surcharge to fund victim services £40, costs £85.

Northampton Magistrates' Court

DUMITRU RUSU, aged 30, of Old Barn Court, Northampton, drink driving; 100 hours unpaid work; surcharge £114, costs £300, disqualified for 25 months.

STEFFAN TONY STRATFORD, aged 45, of no fixed abode, failed to comply with supervision requirements imposed following release from prison; fined £50.

■ These cases were heard on March 7

SIAN KIMBERLY BROOKES, aged 24, of Abbey Street, Northampton, failed to notify the Department for Work and Pensions of a change of circumstances which would affect entitlement to Universal Credit; 100 hours unpaid work, surcharge £95, costs £85.

DAMIAN GORCZYNSKI, aged 32, of Stanley Road, Northampton, two counts of fraud by false representation, two counts of possession of a cloned BP fuel card, for use in the course of or in connection with a fraud; 100 hours unpaid work, compensation of £882.92, costs £85.

RICHARD WILSON, aged 58, of Lindsay Avenue, Northampton, theft by employee, fraud by false representation; fined £120, compensation of £441.06, surcharge £34, costs £85.

CLAYTON PARSONS, aged 25, of Rounding Street, Northampton, entered the playing area during a football match at Sixfields Stadium; fined £40, surcharge £16, costs £85.

LOUIS DAVIES, aged 22, of The Crescent, Flore, drink driving; 200 hours unpaid work, surcharge £114, costs £85, disqualified for 48 months.

CHRISTOPHER WEST, aged 46, of Appletree Lane, Aston le Walls, drink driving; 250 hours unpaid work, surcharge £114, costs £85, disqualified for 33 months.

REJI JOHN, aged 55, of Harlestone Road, Northampton, drink driving; fined £450, surcharge £180, costs £85, disqualified for 17 months.

KEIRA DUGGAN, aged 22, of Breezehill, Northampton, caused serious injury by careless / inconsiderate driving; 300 hours unpaid work, surcharge £114, costs £85, disqualified for 24 months.

SALLY WILSON, aged 65, of Queens Crescent, Northampton, two counts of racially aggravated use of threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour causing harassment, alarm or distress; fined £200, surcharge £80, costs £85.

MICHAEL HUGH DONOHUE, aged 39, of no fixed abode; failed to comply with supervision requirements following release from prison; 14 days in prison, costs £60.

KANE BRANDON LEE KIRKBY, aged 26, of no fixed abode, failed to comply with supervision requirements following release from prison; 14 days in prison, costs £60.

■ These cases were heard on March 8

MATTHEW GRIFFITHS, aged 37, of Oundle Drive, Northampton, stole items to a value of £5.45 from Tesco Express, failed to surrender to custody; fined £80, compensation of £5.45, surcharge £32, costs £85,

JONATHAN GRIFFITHS, aged 31, of Billing Brook Road, Northampton, possession of an offensive weapon — a knuckle duster — in a public place; community order with curfew and requirement to abstain from alcohol for 120 days, surcharge £114, costs £85,

PHILIP ANDREW LONG, aged 29, of no fixed abode, failed to comply with supervision requirements following release from prison; 14 days in prison.

MATTHEW DAVID STARMER, aged 35, of Balmoral Road, Northampton, two counts of dishonestly failing to cancel a wrongful credit of £1,144; 120 hours unpaid work, surcharge £114, costs £85.

ROBERT GAZIANO, aged 52, of Hallwood Road, Northampton, used a vehicle having made a statutory off-road notification; fined £50, pay vehicle excise back duty of £367.50, costs £85.

BADRU HAFIDH, aged 23, c/o Pilton Close, Northampton, travelled on a railway without paying a fare; fined £40, compensation of £56.80, surcharge £16.

MULHIM AHMED, aged 20, of Cedar Road, Northampton, drove with no insurance; fined £120, surcharge £48, costs £90, six points.

ROBERT-THEODOR TURI, aged 20, of Ardington Road, Northampton, speeding; fined £80, surcharge £32, costs £90, four points.

■ This case was heard on March 9

ADAM TIWARY, aged 42, of Obelisk Rise, Northampton, stole items to the value of £319 from River Island; conditionally discharged for 12 months, surcharge £26, costs £85,

