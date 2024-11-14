COURT ROUND-UP: Who’s been sentenced from Northampton, Wootton, Earls Barton and Potterspury

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

These cases involving criminal damage, drink driving, threatening behaviour, drunk and disorderly were dealt with by local magistrates…

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Daventry Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

■ These cases were heard by Northamptonshire magistrates on November 1

SAM LAVELLE, aged 34, of Churchill Avenue, Northampton, drove without reasonable consideration to other users; fined £253, surcharge to fund victim services £101, prosecution costs £90, three points.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

ANA ALMEIDA, aged 36, of The Spring, Northampton, stole various coffee and laundry products to the value of £88.20 from One Stop, failed to surrender to custody; community order, fined £50, compensation of £88.20.

Northampton Magistrates' Court

CONNOR MOYER, aged 28, of no fixed abode, drunk and disorderly; fined £23.

SYLVIA JOHNSTON, aged 44, of no fixed abode, breached a criminal behaviour order; costs £85.

DENE JOHN CHURCHMAN, aged 43, of Oliver Close, Northampton, breached a court order; fined £50, costs £189.

■ These cases were heard on November 2

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

MICHAEL KALIKU, aged 51, of Farmhill Road, Northampton, drove while disqualified, no insurance, possession of crack cocaine, obstructed / resisted police; 180 hours unpaid work, fined £120, costs £85, disqualified for 12 months.

LEWIS VOIGTLANDER-O'BRIEN, aged 35, of Mansion Gardens, Potterspury, drove while disqualified, no insurance; eight weeks in prison suspended for 12 months, 100 hours unpaid work, surcharge £154, costs £85, disqualified for 18 months.

■ These cases were heard on November 4

BRETT MacBRIDE, aged 48, of no fixed abode, used threatening / abusive / insulting words / behaviour with intent to cause fear of / provoke unlawful violence; fined £100, surcharge £40, costs £85.

KARL McCONNELL, aged 39, of Ashmead, Northampton, assault by beating; 200 hours unpaid work, compensation of £50, costs £85.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

LAWRENCE URANIE, aged 35, of Ethel Street, Northampton, drink driving; fined £750, surcharge £300, costs £85.

DALE COLLINS, aged 33, of Golding Crescent, Earls Barton, criminal damage; conditionally discharged for 18 months, compensation of £417.20, surcharge £26, costs £85.

JACK ALLEN, aged 31, of Snowdrop Way, Wootton, drink driving; fined £269, surcharge £108, costs £85, disqualified for 40 months.

AIDEN GLEN PAUL JOHNSON, aged 24, of Nicholls Court, Northampton, breached a court order; fined £50, costs £249.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

■ We understand that some people may be angry or upset to see their name and address published here but covering court cases acts as a deterrent against crime and it is important that justice is being seen to be done.

Under English Law, it is a general principle that criminal court proceedings for adults should be held openly and in public. Verdicts and sentences are normally given out in open court and so are in the public domain. Newspapers such as ours therefore have the right to publish outcomes of all such criminal court cases.

Addresses included here are provided by Northamptonshire Magistrates' Court Service and are those given by the defendant. They are only withheld when there is a court order in place. Any queries in relation to the addresses should be directed to the court service. Click HERE or Google IPSO to find more about what to expect if you have appeared in court.