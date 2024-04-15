Theft from a vehicle, drink driving, stealing £100 worth of chocolate and Lego from Game cases dealt with by magistrates

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

■ These cases were heard by Northamptonshire magistrates on April 2

MOHAMMED ALI, aged 24, of Crestline Court, Northampton, two counts of assault by beating; 40 hours unpaid work, compensation of £100, surcharge £114, costs £85.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Daventry Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

BURAK GILGIL, aged 20, of Reynard Way, Northampton, drink driving; fined £184, surcharge £74, costs £85, disqualified for 14 months.

Local magistrates deal with hundreds of cases each week

JACK FLYNN, aged 28, of Whilton Road, Great Brington, failed to provide a specimen of breath; fined £600.00, surcharge £240, costs £85, disqualified for 14 months.

EUGENE MUNGAI, aged 28, of Knaphill Crescent, Northampton, no insurance, failed to provide a specimen of breath; 90 hours unpaid work, fined £276, surcharge £114, costs £85, disqualified for 22 months.

MICHAEL HARRIS, aged 58, of Malcolm Drive, Northampton, drink driving; fined £200, surcharge £80, costs £85, disqualified for 22 months.

■ These cases were heard on April 3

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

TERRANCE DYMOKE, aged 33, of no fixed abode, possession of diazepam; fined £75, costs £85.00

DANIEL HOLDEN, aged 38, of Maidencastle, Northampton, theft from a motor vehicle, possession of a locking knife; four months in prison, compensation of £100.00

JOSEPH WALPOLE, aged 31, of Edison Drive, Northampton, fraud by false representation using a bank card belonging to another; conditionally discharged for six months, compensation of £38.58, costs £85.00

CLARK RANDALL, aged 36, of Wappenham Road, Helmdon, drink driving; 12 weeks in prison, surcharge £154, costs £85, disqualified for 1,904 days.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

CRAIG BROWN, aged 40, of Hawksmoor Way, Northampton, three counts of assault by beating; 20 weeks in prison suspended for 24 months, costs £170.

KIRK SMITHSON, aged 39, of Maidencastle, Northampton, stole chocolate to a value £100 from One Stop, on June 4, 2023, stole Lego items to a value of £220 from Game, on August 8, 2023, stole Lego items to a value of £220 from Game, stole a parcel to a value of £325, failed to surrender to custody, possession of MDMA; 13 weeks in prison, compensation of £325.

HAYLEY WETTON, aged 31, of Riverside Drive, Weedon, assault by beating; community order, surcharge £114.

KENNETH PAULL, aged 79, of London Road, Roade, failed to give information identifying a driver alleged to be guilty of an offence; fined £180, surcharge £34, costs £300, six points.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

■ We understand that some people may be angry or upset to see their name and address published here but covering court cases acts as a deterrent against crime and it is important that justice is being seen to be done.

Under English Law, it is a general principle that criminal court proceedings for adults should be held openly and in public. Verdicts and sentences are normally given out in open court and so are in the public domain. Newspapers such as ours therefore have the right to publish outcomes of all such criminal court cases.