■ These cases were heard by Northamptonshire magistrates on February 22

PETRIT KOLEFSKI, aged 38, of Loyd Road, Northampton, drink driving; fined £800, surcharge to fund victim services £320, prosecution costs £85, disqualified for 20 months.

JORDAN MATTHEWS, aged 27, of Booth Rise North, Northampton, possession of heroin, cocaine and cannabis; fined £320, surcharge £34, costs £85.

VLADUT IMBREA, aged 28, of Old Barn Court, Northampton, drink driving; fined £700, surcharge £280, costs £85, disqualified for 19 months.

STANISLAV BABAVELSCHII, aged 34, of Louise Road, Northampton, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence, no insurance; fined £466, surcharge £186, costs £85, disqualified for 12 months.

LOUIS HUGHES-HAYNES, aged 23, of Towcester Road, Milton Malsor, drink driving; fined £369, surcharge £148, costs £85, disqualified for 13 months.

TATENDA JIRRIE, aged 43, of Emerald Way, Northampton, handling stolen goods; fined £69, costs £85.

ANTHONY O'BRIEN, aged 39, of no fixed abode, harassment by breach of court order; fined £40, surcharge £16, costs £85.

OLEGS JERMOLAJEVS, aged 34, of Overstone Road, Northampton, drink driving, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence, no insurance, failed to surrender to custody; community order, surcharge £114, costs £150, disqualified for 28 months.

OLEGS SVECOVS, aged 26, of no fixed abode, assault by beating, criminal damage; community order.

BILLY BISTON, aged 29, of no fixed abode, stole food to the value of £23.25 from Co-op; conditionally discharged for 12 months, surcharge £26.

JUSTIN MARSHALL, aged 49, of Military Road, Northampton, stole items to the value of £253.14 from Sainsburys; conditionally discharged for 12 months.

BARRY DAY, aged 42, of North Holme Court, Northampton, stole items to the value of £176.57 from The Range; conditionally discharged for 12 months, surcharge £26, costs £85.

BARRY MARTIN DAY, aged 42, of North Holme Court, Northampton, failed to comply with community requirement of a suspended sentence; 12 weeks in prison suspended for 12 months, prosecution costs £60.

LANI CHANTAI SWANSON, aged 25, of High Street, Upton, two counts of aggravated assault of a police officer; community order; fined £120, surcharge to fund victim services £114, costs £100.

LANI CHANTAI SWANSON, aged 25, of High Street, Upton, failed to comply with a community order; fined £40, costs £60.

■ These cases were heard on February 23

VINCENT MacINTOSH, aged 51, of no fixed abode, drunk and disorderly; fined £40, surcharge £16.

ZOE CLIFTON, aged 32, of Grafton Street, Northampton, stole items to the value of £160.10 from Tesco; community order, compensation of £101.

JURGITA MATULEVICIUTE, aged 32, of St Andrews Road, Northampton, failed to surrender to custody; absolute discharge.

PATRICK STOKES, aged 50, of Chesham Green, Northampton, two counts of assault by beating; fine £220, compensation £1000, surcharge £88, costs £625.

ELEANOR IVY GILL, aged 19, of Mayfly Road, Northampton, drove with no insurance; fined £300, surcharge £120, costs £90, six points.

KELLY MARIE OAKLEY, aged 29, of Carriage Drive, Little Brington, failed to give information identifying a driver alleged to be guilty of an offence; fined £660, surcharge £264, costs £90, six points.

NATHAN MARK PRYOR, aged 41, of Ruskin Road, Northampton, speeding; fined £666, surcharge £266, costs £90, six points.

AMIE KOLLEH SISAY, aged 21, of Booth Meadow Court, Northampton, no insurance; fined £355, surcharge £142, costs £90, six points.

■ These cases were heard on February 24

CHRISTOPHER DUKE, aged 37, of Harlestone Road, Northampton, possession of a knife blade / sharp pointed article in a public place; 20 weeks in prison suspended for 12 months, surcharge £154, costs £85.

LAWRENCE GRANT, aged 33, of Barnwell Road, Northampton, breached a court order; fined £50, costs £120.

