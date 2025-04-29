COURT ROUND-UP: Who’s been sentenced from Northampton, Towcester, Brackley, Earls Barton

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Magistrates dealt with these cases involving possession of a knuckle duster in Abington Park, assaaults, shoplifting, driving while using a mobile phone and not wearing a seat belt…

■ These cases were heard by Northamptonshire magistrates on April 15

CARL SALE, aged 44, of Rosedale Road, Northampton, possession of an offensive weapon — a knuckle duster — in Abington Park; community order with 80 hours unpaid work, surcharge to fund victim services £114, prosecution costs £85.

OWEN WELFORD, aged 26, of no fixed abode, seven counts of theft from a shop — on September 30, 2024, stole coins of the value of £20 from Paddy Power, on April 9, 2025, stole alcohol to the value of £20 from Co-op, on April 11 stole cigarettes and alcohol to the value of £300 from Co-op, on April 12 stole tobacco and alcohol to an unknown value from Co-op, on April 13 stole alcohol and a lottery ticket to an unknown value from Co-op, on April 13 stole alcohol to the value of £100 from Co-op, on April 14 stole alcohol to the value of £100 from Co-op; 24 weeks in prison,

Local magistrates deal with hundreds of cases each week

RICHARD BARDEN, aged 39, of Samwell Lane, Northampton, drove while disqualified, used a vehicle without third party insurance; 12 weeks in prison, costs £85, eight points.

DUMITRU MERCAS, aged 39, of Samwell Way, Northampton, assaulted a woman by beating, used a vehicle without third party insurance; community order with 80 hours unpaid work, fined £692, disqualified for six months due to repeat offending, surcharge £277, costs £650.

RICHARD ELSWORTH, aged 48, of High Street, Brackley, speeding — 37mph on Buckingham Road, Brackley, exceeding the legal limit of 30mph; fined £160, surcharge £64, costs £300, three points.

SAMUEL RAYMOND JOHN BLACK, aged 34, of Hesketh Crescent, Towcester, failed to comply with a community order by failing to attend an unpaid work session; fined £120, costs £60.

■ These cases were heard on April 16

SAMUEL JOHNSON, aged 32, of Kingsthorpe Grove, Northampton, theft from a shop — stole a crate of beer value £23 from Asda; fined £80, compensation of £23, costs £85.

ARCHIE HANWELL, aged 23, of Burns Close, Earls Barton, drink driving — 45 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath exceeding the prescribed limit of 35mg, failed to surrender to custody; fined £1,076, surcharge £430, costs £85, disqualified for 12 months.

COLIN ELLYATT, aged 52, of Leicester Street, Northampton, criminal damage to a custody desk of an unknown value under £100 belonging to Northamptonshire Police, failed to surrender to custody; fined £80, surcharge £32, costs £85,

CHANPREET SODHI, aged 27, of Nuthall Close, Northampton, drug driving; fined £1,121, surcharge £448, costs £2,000, disqualified for 12 months.

GEORGE ZOLD, aged 33, of Ruskin Road, Northampton, assault by beating of a police officer, failed to surrender to custody; fined £360, compensation of £50, costs £650.

MUHAMMAD TALHA BIN TAHIR, aged 24, of Queens Road, London E17, driver failed to stop after a road accident on Nelson Street, Northampton, which caused damage to another vehicle, driver failed to report an accident; fined £153, surcharge £61, costs £130, five points.

ERROL GORDON, aged 57, of Upper Cross Street, Northampton, driver failed to stop after a road accident on Scarletwell Street, Northampton, fined £192, surcharge £77, costs £130, six points.

LUCY BOYALL, aged 21, of Cannam Close, Leicester, drove without due care and attention on Broadmead Avenue, Northampton — collided with a parked vehicle while attempting to park, driver failed to stop after a road accident, driver failed to report an accident, fined £200, surcharge £80, costs £130. five points.

SYDNEY KARAMBAKUWA, aged 64, of Milburn Drive, Northampton, drove while using a handheld mobile phone / device on Grafton Street, Northampton, drove while not wearing a seat belt; fined £276, surcharge £92, costs £85, six points.

JONATHAN OSEI, aged 19, of Harrow Road, Leicester, possession of a knife blade / sharp pointed article — a machete with a blade length of approx 24in — at Northampton railway station; community order with overnight curfew and electronic monitoring, surcharge £114, costs £85.

STEPHANIE RUBERY, aged 43, of Hester Street, Northampton, failed to comply with a community order by failing to attend a drug key worker session; fined £40, surcharge of £16, costs £60.

ROY ALAN KUZIAN, aged 61, of Hollingside Drive, Northampton, speeding — 57mph on A4500 Weedon Road, nr Harpole, exceeding the legal limit of 50mph; fined £40, surcharge £16, costs £130, disqualified for six months due to repeat offending.

■ We understand that some people may be angry or upset to see their name and address published here but covering court cases acts as a deterrent against crime and it is important that justice is being seen to be done.

Under English Law, it is a general principle that criminal court proceedings for adults should be held openly and in public. Verdicts and sentences are normally given out in open court and so are in the public domain. Newspapers such as ours therefore have the right to publish outcomes of all such criminal court cases.

Addresses included here are provided by Northamptonshire Magistrates' Court Service and are those given by the defendant. They are only withheld when there is a court order in place. Any queries in relation to the addresses should be directed to the court service. Click HERE or Google IPSO to find more about what to expect if you have appeared in court.