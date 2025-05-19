COURT ROUND-UP: Who’s been sentenced from Northampton, Kislingbury, Greens Norton and Woodford Halse

Magistrates issued prison sentences, fines, community orders for offenders over incidents including shoplifting M&S, Lidl and Savers, drink driving, speeding and possession of cocaine…

■ These cases were heard by Northamptonshire magistrates on May 6

COLTON THORNHILL, aged 48, of Primrose Hill, Northampton, three counts of theft from a shop — on February 2, 2025, stole two bottles of Priuli Prosecco Rose and two bottles of Prosecco Rose, to the value of £46 from BP, Northampton, on February 4 stole four bottles of Prosecco to the value of £48 from BP, on February 5 stole one leg of lamb and one joint of beef to the value of £50 from M&S Sixfields; community order, compensation of £94, prosecution costs £85.

CATALIN BORODA, aged 25, of Pastures Way, Northampton, drink driving — 101 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath exceeding the prescribed limit of 35mg; fined £2,400, surcharge to fund victim services £960, costs £85, disqualified from driving for 25 months.

RAZVAN DINCA, aged 34, of Wycliffe Road, Northampton, drink driving — 71 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath exceeding the prescribed limit of 35mg, drove a vehicle otherwise than in accordance with a licence, used a vehicle without third party insurance; fined £420, surcharge £336, costs £85, disqualified for 20 months.

ROMANS SOBOLEVS, aged 36 of St Andrews Road, Northampton, drunk in charge of a vehicle — 71 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath exceeding the prescribed limit of 35mg, possession of a Class A drug — cocaine; fined £845, surcharge £338, costs £85, 10 points.

GEORGI VASILEV, aged 35, of Purser Road, Northampton, possession of a Class A drug — cocaine, possession of a Class B drug — cannabis; fined £691, surcharge £276, costs £85.

NURBEK ZHAPAROV, aged 26, of Gibbsacre Court, Northampton, drink driving — 42 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath exceeding the prescribed limit of 35mg, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence, used a vehicle without third party insurance; fined £300, surcharge £120, costs £85, disqualified for 12 months.

SHARUK ALI, aged 27, of Limehurst Road, Northampton, failed to give information identifying a driver alleged to be guilty of an offence; fined £300, surcharge £120, costs £650, six points.

AMY LOVERIDGE, aged 34, of Church View, Greens Norton, breached a non-molestation order; fined £108, surcharge £43, costs £149.

WALTER WANYE FOMINYAM, aged 49, of Colmead Court, Northampton, failed to comply with a community order; costs £60.

STEWART KUDZI MULUSWELA, aged 46, of Cedar Road, Northampton, failed to comply with community requirement of a suspended sentence by failing to attend an unpaid work session; 13 weeks in prison suspended for 12 months, 230 hours unpaid work.

■ These cases were heard on May 7

MARTIN NEVIN, aged 22, of Chapel Street, Luton, theft from a shop — together with Michael Nevin, stole dental products of a value of £214.87 from Savers, Northampton, community order with 100 hours unpaid work, costs £310.

MICHAEL NEVIN, aged 45, of Pomfret Avenue, Luton, theft from a shop — together with Martin Nevin, stole dental products of a value of £214.87 from Savers, Northampton, fined £270, compensation of £82.25, costs £310.

PATRICK CAWLEY, aged 41, of Maidencastle, Northampton, theft from a shop — stole three cans of Western Gold Bourbon Cola and a Daily Star newspaper to the value of £5.67 from Lidl; fined £50, costs £85.

JAMES HILL, aged 40, of Stockmead Road, Northampton, drove while disqualified, used a vehicle without third party insurance, failed to stop a vehicle when required by police; 26 weeks in prison, compensation of £400, costs £85, disqualified for five years.

ANDREA ROSS, aged 61, of Nethermead Court, Northampton, assaulted a man by beating, theft from a shop — stole washing detergents to the value of £9 from Iceland; community order, compensation of £50, costs £620.

THOMAS O'DONOVAN, aged 37, of Nelson Avenue, Woodford Halse, in charge of a vehicle with proportion of specified controlled drug above specified limit, possession of a knife blade / sharp pointed article — an axe — in Great Russell Street, Northampton, failed to surrender to custody; 16 weeks in prison suspended for 12 Months, fined £50, surcharge £187, costs £85, disqualified for three months.

EMMA IXER, aged 39, of no fixed abode, common assault of a woman, failed to answer to police bail, failed to surrender to custody; six weeks in prison suspended for 12 months, surcharge £154, costs £650.

OLAWALE OLUWOLE, aged 36, of Knot Tiers Drive, Northampton, speeding — 57mph exceeding a temporary speed restriction on M1 of 50mph; fined £266, surcharge £106, costs £110, disqualified for six months due to repeat offending.

MUKESH PATEL, aged 38, of James Close, Northampton, speeding — 69mph on Mereway, Northampton, exceeding the legal limit of 40mph; fined £666, surcharge £266, costs £110, six points.

HARRY INGRAM, aged 40, of Millers Close, Kislingbury, speeding — 77mph on A4500 Weedon Road, near Harpole, exceeding the legal limit of 50mph; fined £666, surcharge £266, costs £110, six points.

ISMAIL RAMA, aged 29, of St James Park Road, Northampton, drove while disqualified, used a motor vehicle with no insurance; community order with 150 hours unpaid work, fined £120, costs: £85, disqualified for eight months.

