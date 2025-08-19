COURT ROUND-UP: Who’s been sentenced from Northampton, Daventry, Wootton, Kislingbury, Hackleton, East Haddon, Greens Norton, Boughton

Magistrates dealt with these offencse including causing unnecessary suffering to a dog, carrying a knife, possession of crack cocaine and ‘magic mushrooms’, criminal damage to a fence and careless driver who caused a crash on busy town road…

■ These cases were heard by Northamptonshire magistrates on July 29

JONATHAN STEIN, aged 38, of Towcester Road, Greens Norton, possession of a knife blade / sharp pointed article — a kitchen knife — in Ivy Road, Northampton; community order with 100 hours unpaid work, surcharge to fund victim services £114, prosecution costs £85.

JAMES BROWN, aged 47, of no fixed abode, theft from a shop — on July 13, 2025, stole alcohol to the value of £12.50 belonging to Co-op, failed to surrender to custody; conditionally discharged for 12 months, compensation of £12.50, costs £85.

CHE-VAUGHN CASTELLOI, aged 30, of Derby Road, Northampton, drink driving at Barnes Meadow roundabout, Northampton — 52 microgrammes of alcohol per 100 millilitres of breath exceeding the prescribed limit of 35mg; fined £120, surcharge £48, costs £85, disqualified for 15 months.

MIHAITA NECHITA, aged 38, of no fixed abode, drove a vehicle on M1 while not wearing a seat belt, used a handheld mobile phone / device while driving a vehicle, driver not in position to have proper control of a vehicle; fined £800, surcharge £320, costs £85, disqualified for six months due to repeat offending.

VIOREL POSTICA, aged 29, of Haselrig Square, Northampton, drove while disqualified on Parkfield Avenue, Northampton, 16, weeks in prison, costs £85, disqualified for 58 months 25 days,

RIFHAT MOHAMMED, aged 24, of Wordsworth Road, Daventry, possession of a class B drug — cannabis; fined £80, surcharge £32, costs £85.

NELSON OLIVEIRA, aged 58, of Campbell Street, Northampton, two counts of drug driving on Vicarage Farm Drive, possession of a class A drug — crack cocaine, possession of a class B drug — cannabis, failed to surrender to custody; community order, costs £85, disqualified for 20 months, five days,

PATRICK JOHN STEPHEN BRAY, aged 29, of Tresham Green, Northampton, failed to comply with a community order by failing to attend a Building Better Relations appointment; 20 weeks in prison.

SCOTT CHARLES RUSSELL, aged 51, of Christchurch Drive, Daventry, failed to comply with a community order by failing to attend Northampton Probation Office for a planned appointment; fined £50, costs £60.

JACOB SELLERS, aged 20, of Welford Road, Sibbertoft, two counts of criminal damage at an address in Guilsborough to windows, fencing, a vehicle, furniture and plant pots to the value of over £5,000, caused unnecessary suffering to a dog, possession of class A drugs — ‘magic mushrooms’; community order with 150 hours unpaid work, compensation of £3,000, costs £85.

OLIVER JAMES MONK, aged 46, of Christchurch Road, Northampton, speeding — exceeding the legal limit of 50mph on A1081 Airport Way, Luton; fined £100, surcharge £40, costs £90, three points.

CORY ROBERTS, aged 34, of Hall Close, Kislingbury, used a vehicle on A5, Potterspury with no insurance; fined £692, surcharge £277, costs £110, six points.

MELVIN MUTINYU, aged 21, of Cowley Close, Wootton, kept an unlicensed vehicle; fined £40, surcharge £16, costs £85, ordered to pay vehicle excise back duty of £40.

■ These cases were heard on July 30

EMMA CORCORAN, aged 41, of Campbell Street, Northampton, criminal damage to property valued under £5,000 — damaged a tree to the value of less than £500 belonging to Northamptonshire Police; fined £100, surcharge £40, costs £300.

JACK WOODS, aged 27, of Vicarage Lane, East Haddon, failed to stop a vehicle on A5, Long Buckby, when required by a constable in uniform; fined £80, surcharge £32, costs £110.

LEWIS SHORT, aged 27, of Wellstood, Boughton, used threatening / abusive / insulting words / behaviour with intent to cause fear of / provoke unlawful violence; community order with 150 hours unpaid work, surcharge £114, costs £85.

LIAM POPPERT, aged 28, of Beaumont Drive, Northampton, criminal damage to property valued under £5,000, harassment by breach of a restraining order; community order with electronic monitoring of whereabouts for one year, compensation of £100, surcharge £114, costs £85;

EMILY GOODALL, aged 447, of The Causeway, Northampton, assaulted a woman by beating; conditionally discharged for six months, surcharge £26, costs £150.

DENISE TAYLOR, aged 76, of Nene Way, Kislingbury, drove on St James Road, Northampton, without due care and attention — moved from lane two into lane one colliding with another vehicle causing damage to both vehicles; fined £200, surcharge £80, costs £200, three points.

IVARS LOCMELIS, aged 35, of Waterpump Court, Northampton, drove on South Portway Close, Northampton, without due care and attention — distracted by passenger then lost control of vehicle crashing into a parked lorry trailer; fined £292, surcharge £117, costs £110, five points.

REXHEP RAMA, aged 37, of Wheatfield Road South, Northampton, speeding — 55mph on London Road, Northampton, exceeding the legal limit of 30mph; fined £660, surcharge £264, costs £110, disqualified for six months due to repeat offending.

KIMBERLEY THORNHILL, aged 42, of The Banks, Hackleton, speeding — 60mph on M1 exceeding a temporary 50mph speed restriction on a motorway; fined £38, surcharge £26, costs £110, three points.

EDUARD TOMA, aged 19, of Lakeview Green, Northampton, used a vehicle on A45 London Road, Northampton, without third party insurance; fined £389, surcharge £156, costs £85.

AARON ZAGANJORI, aged 22, of West Paddock Court, Northampton, drove a vehicle on Chedworth Close, Northampton, otherwise than in accordance with a licence — unsupervised provisional licence holder not displaying L plates, used a vehicle without third party insurance; fined £614, surcharge £246, costs £110, six points.

■ We understand that some people may be angry or upset to see their name and address published here but covering court cases acts as a deterrent against crime and it is important that justice is being seen to be done.

Under English Law, it is a general principle that criminal court proceedings for adults should be held openly and in public. Verdicts and sentences are normally given out in open court and so are in the public domain. Newspapers such as ours therefore have the right to publish outcomes of all such criminal court cases.

Addresses included here are provided by Northamptonshire Magistrates' Court Service and are those given by the defendant. They are only withheld when there is a court order in place. Any queries in relation to the addresses should be directed to the court service. Click HERE or Google IPSO to find more about what to expect if you have appeared in court.