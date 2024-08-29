Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

■ These cases were heard by Northamptonshire magistrates on August 14

IURIE POPA, aged 38, of Arbour View Court, Northampton, drink driving, drove while disqualified, no insurance; 12 weeks in prison, surcharge to fund victim services £154, prosecution costs £85, disqualified for 60 months.

JOSEPH GIDDINS, aged 33, of Danefield Road, Northampton, stole cases of chocolate bars to the value of £89 from One Stop; fined £56, compensation of £89, costs £85.

Northampton Magistrates' Court

SILVIU ONICA, aged 48, of Beech Avenue, Northampton, drink driving; surcharge £110, fined £276, costs £620, surcharge £110, disqualified for 17 months.

MARTIN McCARTHY, aged 31, of Ashtree Way, Northampton, failed to comply with supervision requirements following release from prison; 14 days in prison, costs £60.

LEE SINCLAIR, aged 25, c/o Abbotsbury Drive, Daventry, failed to comply with a community order; fined £128, costs £60.

MICHA RHIANNON REID, aged 31, of Leys Road, Pattishall, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence, speeding; fined £80, surcharge £32, costs £85, three points.

MATTHEW EDWARD CONSTANT, aged 33, of Kiln Lane, Litchborough, speeding; fined £40, surcharge £16, costs £90, three points.

VASILE MITU, aged 51, of Lower Thrift Street, Northampton, failed to give information identifying a driver alleged to be guilty of an offence; fined £400, surcharge £160, costs £90, six points.

STEPHEN WILLIAM TOMPKINS, aged 44, of Kenmuir Crescent, Northampton, speeding; fined £200, surcharge £80, costs £90, three points.

ALAN BATSON, aged 66, of Long Lane, East Haddon, kept a vehicle when it did not meet the insurance requirements of the Road Traffic Act; fined £40, surcharge £16, costs £90.

MARK ANTHONY CROUCH, aged 50, of Oaklands, Weedon, failed to give information identifying a driver alleged to be guilty of an offence; fined £350, surcharge £140, costs £620, disqualified for six months due to repeat offending.

RICKIE JOHN DECARO, aged 26, of Greatmeadow, Northampton, drove while using a hand-held mobile telephone, not wearing a seat belt; fined £200, surcharge £80, costs £85, disqualified for six months due to repeat offending.

■ These cases were heard on August 15

DIPAN PATEL, aged 40, of Leah Bank, Northampton,drug driving; fined £120, surcharge £48, costs £85, disqualified for 12 months,

BROGAN EVERISS, aged 26, of Foxwell Square, Northampton, assault by beating; 14 weeks in prison, compensation of £100, costs £300,

VALERII TURCAN, aged 40, of Brunswick Place, Northampton, criminal damage; fined £400, compensation of £250, surcharge £160, costs £85.

SERGHEI TURCAN, aged 36, of Brunswick Place, Northampton, criminal damage; fined £500, compensation of £250, surcharge £200, costs £85,

WILLIAM LAZENBY, aged 52, of Sladeswell Court, Northampton, drunk and disorderly; fined £166, surcharge £66, costs £85,

ROBERT COATES, aged 35, of no fixed abode, theft from a motor vehicle, failed to surrender to custody; conditionally discharged for 12 months, surcharge £26, costs £85,

BROGAN EVERISS, aged 26, of no fixed abode, assault with intent to resist arrest; four weeks in prison, compensation of £40, costs £300.

ALEXANDRU-VALENTIN VADUVA, aged 25, of Wimbledon Street, Northampton, possession of cannabis; fined £266, surcharge £106, costs £85,

MATTHEW HOWSE, aged 40, of Briton Terrace, Northampton, stole cleaning products and a charging cable to the value of £88.90 from B&M, stole Febreeze to the value of approximately £150 from Tesco, stole children's toys to the value of £141.92 from Waterstones, used threatening / abusive / insulting words / behaviour to cause harassment / alarm / distress; 26 weeks in prison suspended for 12 months, compensation of £229.92.

EDUARD ANDRIJCUK, aged 34, of Gold Street, Northampton, drink driving, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence, no insurance; fined £369, surcharge £148, costs £85, disqualified for 18 months,

VASILE OBREJA, aged 30, of Quernstone Lane, Northampton, drove while disqualified, no insurance; six weeks in prison suspended for 12 months, 100 hours unpaid work, costs £85, disqualified for 30 months,

KAMAL STEPHENSON, aged 31, of Semilong Road, Northampton, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence, no insurance; fined £120, surcharge £48, costs £85, disqualified for six months due to repeat offending.

OLUWATIMILEHIN IDOWU, aged 29, of Weedon Close, Northampton, drove while disqualified, no insurance; fined £120, 50 hours unpaid work, surcharge £114, costs £85, disqualified for eight months,

IAN PETER CLEMENT, aged 41, of Portland Place, Northampton, failed to give information identifying a driver alleged to be guilty of an offence; fined £120, surcharge £48, costs £300, disqualified for 24 months due to repeat offending.

■ These cases were heard on August 16

LUKE SCARLEY, aged 31, of Holyrood Road, Northampton, burglary of clothes to the value of £820 from Thackerays, stole items to the value of £59.97 from Halfords, stole items, of a value unknown from Co-op, stole chilled meats and boxes of chocolate of a value unknown from Co-op, stole two packets of crisps to the value of £1.74 from Poundstretcher, stole three Remington hair straighteners of a value totalling £59.97 from B&M, stole Ariel washing pods to the value of £51.56 from Savers, three counts of failing to surrender to custody; 45 weeks in prison, compensation of £1,563.97.

MANDY NATALE, aged 36, of no fixed abode, surcharge £114, costs £85.remained on premises in contravention of a closure order, stole meat items to the value of £45.15 from One Stop , stole meat items to the value of £26.30 from One Stop; community order, compensation of £71.45.surcharge £114, costs £85.

NATHAN VICKERS, aged 25, of St Pauls Road, Northampton, stole multiple packs of meats to a value of £75.05 from The Food Warehouse, stole chocolate to a value of £55.50 from The Range; six weeks in prison, compensation of compensation: £130.55.

LEE THARBY, aged 44, of Fitzroy Place, Northampton, failed to comply with a community order; fined £40, costs £60.

■ We understand that some people may be angry or upset to see their name and address published here but covering court cases acts as a deterrent against crime and it is important that justice is being seen to be done.

Under English Law, it is a general principle that criminal court proceedings for adults should be held openly and in public. Verdicts and sentences are normally given out in open court and so are in the public domain. Newspapers such as ours therefore have the right to publish outcomes of all such criminal court cases.

Addresses included here are provided by Northamptonshire Magistrates' Court Service and are those given by the defendant. They are only withheld when there is a court order in place. Any queries in relation to the addresses should be directed to the court service. Click HERE or Google IPSO to find more about what to expect if you have appeared in court.