COURT ROUND-UP: Who’s been sentenced from Northampton, Daventry, Weedon and Earls Barton

A disqualified motorist who rode an off-road bike without due care and attention on a busy Northampton road has been jailed by magistrates. Other cases listed here include shoplifters, threatening behaviour and drink driving…

■ These cases were heard by Northamptonshire magistrates on March 20

BENJAMIN SMITH, aged 35, of Queens Street, Weedon Bec, stole washing machine cleaning products to a value of £70 from B&M; fined £166, costs £85.

TOMMY GREIZMAN, aged 35, of no fixed abode, on February 25, 2025, stole alcohol to the value of £126 from One Stop, on February 25 stole alcohol to the value of £143.20 from One Stop, on February 26 stole alcohol to the value of £169 from One Stop, on February 27, stole items to the value of £95 from One Stop, on March 1 stole items to the value of £169 from One Stop, on March 8 stole alcohol to the value of £218 from One Stop, on March 13 stole alcohol to the value of £136 from One Stop, on March 15 stole items to the value of £162 from One Stop; 32 weeks in prison, compensation of £1,218.20,

Local magistrates deal with hundreds of cases each week

SOPHIE GEDDES, aged 37, of Alcombe Road, Northampton, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence, used a vehicle without third party insurance; fined £160, surcharge £64, costs £85, disqualified for six months.

VALENTIN-ROBERT CIUCUR, aged 35, of Windsor Crescent, Northampton, drove a vehicle otherwise than in accordance with a licence, used a vehicle with no insurance; fined £537, surcharge £215, costs £85, eight points.

BRENDON KELLY, aged 25, of no fixed abode, two counts of burglary dwelling and theft with no violence, stole Fairy washing products to the value of £10.50 from Co op, 27 weeks in prison, compensation of £10.50,

CHRISTOPHER CATTERALL, aged 45, of Pavilion Way, Macclesfield, at Northampton criminal damage to a Tesla car to the value of £250; fined £120, compensation of £250, surcharge £48.

DEVONTE ASKEW-ATHERTON, aged 22, of Ryland Road, Northampton, drove an off-road Yamaha YZ 450 F motorcycle on Towcester Road, Northampton, without due care and attention, drove while disqualified, used a vehicle without third party insurance; 12 weeks in prison, fined £240, surcharge £154, costs £85, disqualified for 12 months.

CRAIG APPS, aged 38, of Ferndale Road, Northampton, drug driving; fined £138, surcharge £55, costs £85, disqualified for 12 months.

ANDREW ASBURY, aged 40, of Narrowboat Lane, Northampton, drug driving; community order with 100 hours unpaid work, surcharge £114, costs £85, disqualified for 20 Months.

TINO CHIGONA, aged 30, of Whiteheart Close, Northampton, used threatening / abusive / insulting words / behaviour to cause harassment / alarm / distress; fined £662, compensation of £200, surcharge £265, costs £85,

■ These cases were heard on March 21

ADRIAN COSTIUC, aged 39, of Harrier Park, Northampton, drink driving — 45 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath exceeding the prescribed limit of 35mg per 100ml; fined £800, surcharge £320, costs £300, disqualified for 12 months,

CLAUDIU SIRBU, aged 34, of no fixed abode, used threatening / abusive / insulting words / behaviour with intent to cause fear of / provoke unlawful violence, failed to surrender to custody; community order with 100 hours unpaid work, costs £85.

RHYS MORIARTY, aged 32, of Scafell Rise, Northampton, drove while disqualified used a vehicle without third party insurance; community order with 60 hours unpaid work, surcharge £114, costs £85, disqualified for three months.

RICHARD FLECKNOR, aged 37, of no fixed abode, used threatening / abusive / insulting words / behaviour to cause harassment / alarm / distress; community order with alcohol treatment,

LEWIS DEROSA, aged 28, of no fixed abode, possession of a Class B drug — cannabis; fined £80, surcharge £32, costs £85.

ILMI TOCILLA, aged 27, of Kettering Road, Northampton, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence — unsupervised non-licence holder not displaying L plates, used a vehicle without third party insurance; fined £120, surcharge £48, disqualified for six months due to repeat offending.

ADRIANA-MIA DRAGULESCU, aged 62, of Hinton Road, Northampton, speeding — 59mph exceeding temporary 50mph speed restriction on M1 on August 8, 2024, speeding — 74mph exceeding temporary 50mph speed restriction on August 10 on M1; fined £220, surcharge £264, costs £90, disqualified for six months due to repeat offending.

RONNIE LEE BRYANT, aged 27, of Manor Road, Earls Barton, used a vehicle with no insurance, fined £346, surcharge £138, costs £85, six points.

ROY BEWICK, aged 55, of Banbury Road, Brackley, speeding — 70mph on A43 Brackley HS2 Roadworks in contravention of a temporary maximum speed restriction of 50mph; fined £266, surcharge £106, costs £90, five points.

MARK JOHN CAHILL, aged 36, of Junction Road, Northampton, failed to give information identifying a driver alleged to be guilty of an offence; fined £120, surcharge £48, costs £90, disqualified for six months due to repeat offending.

MEGAN GLAHOLM, aged 24, of Wadham Court, Daventry, speeding — 77mph on A4500 Weedon Road, near Harpole, exceeding the legal limit of 50mph; fined £685, surcharge £274, costs £90, six points.

■ We understand that some people may be angry or upset to see their name and address published here but covering court cases acts as a deterrent against crime and it is important that justice is being seen to be done.

Under English Law, it is a general principle that criminal court proceedings for adults should be held openly and in public. Verdicts and sentences are normally given out in open court and so are in the public domain. Newspapers such as ours therefore have the right to publish outcomes of all such criminal court cases.

Addresses included here are provided by Northamptonshire Magistrates' Court Service and are those given by the defendant. They are only withheld when there is a court order in place. Any queries in relation to the addresses should be directed to the court service. Click HERE or Google IPSO to find more about what to expect if you have appeared in court.