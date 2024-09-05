These cases dealt with by magistrates in Northampton included a driver who failed to stop after an accident, people in possession of drugs and weapons and an XL Bully owner

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Daventry Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

■ These cases were heard by Northamptonshire magistrates on August 21

CHRISTOPHER PAUL WILLSHER, aged 43, of Park Street, Towcester, speeding; fined £1,000, surcharge £400, costs £90, six points.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

ANTHONY PETER FOLEY, aged 63, of Castle Street, Northampton, driver failed to stop after an accident; fined £270.00, surcharge £108.00, costs £110.00, five points.

Northampton Magistrates' Court

DANIEL MITCHELL, aged 28, of Elizabeth Way, Earls Barton, possession of a knife blade / sharp pointed article in a public place, possession of cocaine; three months in prison suspended for 12 months, 150 hours unpaid work, surcharge £154.00, costs £85.00.

LUCY PRICE, aged 35, of Cliftonville, Northampton, possession of crack cocaine, failed to surrender to custody; fined £140, surcharge £48.00, costs £85.00.

ROSS RATCLIFFE, aged 36, of School Close, Greens Norton, drove without due care and attention, failed to stop after an accident, failed to report an accident; fined £293, surcharge £117.00, costs £130.00, six points.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

LOUIS BATES, aged 20, of Northampton Lane South, Northampton, drove without due care and attention; fined £133, surcharge £53.00, costs £110.00, five points.

EMILY HEATH, aged 36, of Stanley Way, Daventry, drove without due care and attention, failed to stop after an accident, failed to report an accident; fined £184, costs £130.00, five points.

■ These cases were heard on August 22

LAILA GREATOREX, aged 23, of High Street, Upton, two counts of drug driving; fined £300, surcharge £120.00, costs £85.00, disqualified for 12 months.

PAUL SARGESON, aged 68, of Beech Close, Bugbrooke, drug driving, possession of cannabis; fined £281.00, surcharge £112.00, costs £85.00, disqualified for 12 months.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

SHAUN PRITCHARD, aged 31, of St Edmunds Road, Northampton, possession of cannabis; fined £50.00, surcharge £20.00, costs £85.00.

ZOE CARD, aged 35, of Knot Tiers Mews, Northampton, possession of an XL Bully; conditionally discharged, destruction order for dog, costs £390.00.

TATENDA JIRRIE, aged 44, of Emerald Way, Northampton, on 10 June, 2024, stole a compressor to the value of £30 from B&M, on 14 June 2024, stole two cleaning steamers to the value of £40 from B&M, failed to surrender to custody; community order, compensation of £30.00, costs £85.00.

TATENDA JIRRIE, aged 44, of Emerald Way, Northampton, on 22 July, 2024, stole an Oral B toothbrush and Remington hairdryer to the value of £57.98 from B&M; community order.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

SALIFU BANGURA, aged 42, of Raeburn Road, Northampton, assault by beating of a police officer, obstructed / resisted police, aggravated vehicle taking, failed to provide a specimen of breath, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence, no insurance; 26 weeks in prison suspended for 12 months, 150 hours unpaid work, costs £85.00, disqualified for 54 months,

LAURA MORRISON, aged 30, of Hunters Close, Northampton,

MITCHELL COLES, aged 26, of Robert Street, Northampton, drink driving; fined £161, costs £85.00, disqualified for 20 months.

SYLVIA JOHNSTON, aged 44, of Robert Street, Northampton, breached a criminal behaviour order by entering Gold Street, Northampton;

SANTOSH CHERUKU, aged 33, of no fixed abode; breached a court order; fined £50.00.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

CHRISTOPHER STEVEN SPICK, aged 38, of Spencer Street, Northampton, failed to comply with a community order; costs £60.

■ These cases were heard on August 23

JAMES HALPIN, aged 43, of The Old Woodyard, Silverstone, failed to comply with a community order; fined £40.

DAVID CHARLES BUTTIFANT, aged 52, of Snowshill Close, Daventry, drove while using a hand-held mobile phone/device; fined £250, surcharge £100, costs £650, six points.

JAY PARKES, aged 46, of Weedon Road, Northampton, assault by beating of a police officer, assault by beating, failed to surrender to custody; community order, fined £50, surcharge £114.00, costs £650.00.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

PAUL MARTIN, aged 48, of St Leonards Court, Northampton, common assault, owner / person in charge of a dog dangerously out of control; fined £300.00, surcharge £120.00, costs £650.00.

ASHLEIGH READ, aged 29, of Hester Street, Northampton, possession of Methadone; fined £120, surcharge £96, costs £85.

ASHLEIGH READ, aged 29, of Grafton Street, Northampton, possession of cocaine; fined £120.

RYAN WATTS, aged 38, of Probyn Close, Northampton, assault by beating; conditionally discharged for six months, compensation of £100.00, costs £85.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

ADRIAN IANCU, aged 40, of Clee Rise, Northampton, drove while disqualified, no insurance; fined £320.00, surcharge £128.00, costs £85.00, disqualified for nine months.

■ We understand that some people may be angry or upset to see their name and address published here but covering court cases acts as a deterrent against crime and it is important that justice is being seen to be done.

Under English Law, it is a general principle that criminal court proceedings for adults should be held openly and in public. Verdicts and sentences are normally given out in open court and so are in the public domain. Newspapers such as ours therefore have the right to publish outcomes of all such criminal court cases.

Addresses included here are provided by Northamptonshire Magistrates' Court Service and are those given by the defendant. They are only withheld when there is a court order in place. Any queries in relation to the addresses should be directed to the court service. Click HERE or Google IPSO to find more about what to expect if you have appeared in court.