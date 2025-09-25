COURT ROUND-UP: Who’s been sentenced from Northampton, Daventry, Towcester, Long Buckby, Greens Norton and Crick

Local magistrates dealt with these 29 cases including a drink driver more than three times over the limit who assaulted police officer, shoplifting, possession of heroin and crack cocaine and using a TV without a licence…

■ These cases were heard by Northamptonshire magistrates on August 29

SIMON CUMINSKY, aged 37, of Wellingborough Road, Northampton, assault by beating, breached a court order; fined £1,000, community order, surcharge to fund victim services £114, prosecution costs £85.

MICHAEL MILLS, aged 23, of South Close, Long Buckby, assaulted a man occasioning actual bodily harm, two counts of assault by beating; community order with 150 hours unpaid work, surcharge £114, costs £85.

Northampton Magistrates' Court

FRANKIE FISHER, aged 18, of Calvert Close, Greens Norton, assaulted a woman by beating; community order with 80 hours unpaid work, costs £85.

TOM McKEOWN, aged 30, of Fullingdale Road, Northampton, drink driving on Tybeck Court, Northampton — 110 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath exceeding the prescribed limit of 35mg. drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence, used a vehicle without third party insurance, assault by beating of a police officer; community order with alcohol treatment for six months, 120 hours unpaid work, compensation of £200, surcharge £114, costs £85, disqualified for 26 months.

CHARLIE BINDER, aged 25, of Stanhope Road, Northampton, drink driving on Barton Road, Barton Seagrave — 99 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath exceeding the prescribed limit of 35mg; community order with alcohol treatment for six months, 40 hours unpaid work, surcharge £114, costs £85, disqualified for 42 months.

LUCIAN LAZAR, aged 38, of Warwick Street, Daventry, drink driving on Vicar Lane, Daventry — 125 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath exceeding the prescribed limit of 35mg, failed to surrender to custody; fined £384, community order with alcohol abstinence and monitoring for 120 days, 150 hours unpaid work, surcharge £114, costs £85, disqualified for 48 months.

JAMIE CLACK, aged 22, of no fixed abode, breached a sexual risk order by not seeking permission from police prior to obtaining a new internet enabled device; community order 120 hours unpaid work, surcharge £114, costs £85.

DANUT STOICA, aged 39, of Oliver Street, Northampton, drove while disqualified on Bridge Street, Northampton, used a vehicle without third party insurance; eight weeks in prison, surcharge £154, costs £85, disqualified for 15 months.

SYLVIA JOHNSTON, aged 45, of no fixed abode, two counts of failing to comply with a community protection notice by being in Abington Street, Northampton in possession of an open receptacle of alcohol and being in Abington Street, Northampton; fined £80, costs £85.

STEPHEN WATTS, aged 68, of no fixed abode, failed to comply with notification requirements of being on sex offenders register by failing to notify authorities of any change of location, breached a a sexual harm prevention order by failing to notify authorities of any change of location, used a vehicle without third party insurance, drove on Billing Aquadrom otherwise than in accordance with a licence; 32 weeks in prison, surcharge £154, costs £85, eight points.

JAMES CHAMBERLAIN, aged 42, of no fixed abode, five counts of theft from a shop — on February 4, 2025, stole two packs of Ariel washing pods to the value of £24.38 belonging to Savers, on or in February 13 stole alcohol to the value of £345.25 belonging to One Stop, on or in February 15 stole alcohol to the value of £75 belonging to Co-op, on March 1 stole wine to the value of £38.60 belonging to Spar, on March 2 stole wine to the value of £38.60 belonging to Spar, seven counts of possession of a class A drugs — heroin and crack cocaine, possession of a class C drug — pregablim, two counts of common assault of an police officer, obstructed / resisted police in execution of duty, two counts of failing to surrender to custody; 14 weeks in prison, fined £105, compensation of £497.45, costs £85.

KAYAL THAPER, aged 27, of Banbury Close, Northampton, speeding — 68mph on Mereway, near Abbeyfield School, Northampton, exceeding the legal limit of 40mph; fined £461, surcharge £184, costs £110, disqualified for six months due to repeat offending.

ROCHELLE HEHOLT, aged 35, of Teviott Close, Northampton, used a TV set without a licence; fined £440, surcharge £176, costs £205.

■ This case was head on August 30

LORRAINE JOHNSON, aged 37, of no fixed abode, drove while disqualified on May 16, 2025, at Orion Way, Kettering, driver failed to provide specimen of breath for analysis in the course of an investigation into whether an offence had been committed, drove while disqualified on August 17 on A4500, Northampton, drove while disqualified on August 29 at Irthlingborough Road, Wellingborough, four counts of used a vehicle without third party insurance, used a vehicle without a valid MoT, 26 weeks in prison suspended for 18 months, fined £600, costs £650, disqualified for 36 months.

■ These cases were heard on September 1

KATHLEEN O'HALLORAN, aged 35, of Mare Lane, Lutterworth, theft from a shop — on November 20, 2024, stole clothing to the value of £300 belonging to Tesco; fined £300, surcharge £120, costs £85.

MIDA BATANTU, aged 42, of Kingscroft Court, Northampton, engaged in an activity from which barred namely working as a child and adult workforce carer; community order with 60 hours unpaid work, surcharge £114, costs £85.

JONATHAN CLEGG, aged 45, of Maple Close, Braunston, harassment of a woman without violence; fined £80, surcharge £35, costs £85.

AMAR HASSAN, aged 22, of Ibis Hotel Rugby East, Crick, theft from a shop — stole a bar of chocolate, MOAOMS sweets and hot cross buns to the value of £5 belonging to Co op; fined £60, surcharge £24, costs £85.

LAURA TUTTON, aged 36, of Nene Drive, Northampton, assault by beating of a man, assault by beating of a woman, possession of a class B drug — cannabis; 18 weeks in prison suspended for 12 months, order for alcohol abstinence and monitoring for 120 days, compensation of £200.

JESSIE CAWTHORNE-HUARNS, aged 21, of Freemans Way, Greens Norton, possession of a class A drug — cocaine; fined £120, surcharge £48, costs £85.

LAUREN BARFORD, aged 35, of Ellis Way, Northampton, possession / custody of a fighting dog, and XL Bully called Luna; fined £80, contingent destruction order for dog within two months unless registered with DEFRA exemption list, compensation of £500, surcharge £32.

IGOR AXENTI, aged 35, of Gallfield Court, Northampton, drink driving on Bridgewater Drive, Northampton — 90 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath exceeding the prescribed limit of 35mg; community order with 100 hours unpaid work, surcharge £114, costs £85, disqualified for 23 months.

SAMUEL BLACK, aged 34, of Hesketh Crescent, Towcester, possession of a class A drug — cocaine, possession of a class B drug — cannabis; fined £120, costs £85.

KANDY KANIYA, aged 23, of Dallington Road, Northampton, used a vehicle on Gowerton Road, Northampton, without third party insurance; fined £120, surcharge £48, costs £650, six points.

FORTUNE SIMMONS, aged 29, of Trafalgar Way, Daventry, failed to give information relating to the identification of a driver who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence; fined £403, surcharge £161, costs £85, six points.

PETER LAMBE, aged 45, ℅ Edith Street, Northampton, failed to comply with supervision requirements following release from prison by failing to attend planned office appointments; seven days in prison.

NICOLA JULIE McGILL, aged 33, of no fixed abode, failed to comply with a suspended sentence order by failing to attend appointments with a probation practitioner; eight weeks in prison suspended for 12 months.

STEPHEN ALPHONSO JUNIOR McKENZIE, aged 36, of Drayton Walk, Northampton, failed to comply with a suspended sentence order by failing to attend Northampton Probation Office for planned appointments; 18 weeks in prison suspended for 12 months.

■ We understand that some people may be angry or upset to see their name and address published here but covering court cases acts as a deterrent against crime and it is important that justice is being seen to be done.

Under English Law, it is a general principle that criminal court proceedings for adults should be held openly and in public. Verdicts and sentences are normally given out in open court and so are in the public domain. Newspapers such as ours therefore have the right to publish outcomes of all such criminal court cases.

Addresses included here are provided by Northamptonshire Magistrates' Court Service and are those given by the defendant. They are only withheld when there is a court order in place. Any queries in relation to the addresses should be directed to the court service. Click HERE or Google IPSO to find more about what to expect if you have appeared in court.