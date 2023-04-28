COURT ROUND-UP: Who’s been sentenced from Northampton, Daventry, Towcester, Long Buckby, Brixworth and Watford

■ These cases were heard by Northamptonshire magistrates on April 17

JASON MICHAEL DART, aged 31, of Campbell Street, Northampton, failed to comply with a community protection notice; fined £60, costs £85.

JACK LACEY, aged 25, of Towcester Road, Northampton, stole 10 containers of Vanish value £60.39 belonging to Home Bargains, failed to surrender to custody; fined £30, community order, compensation of £60.39.

Northampton Magistrates' Court

JACK LACEY, aged 25, of Towcester Road, Northampton, stole Items value £83 and sausages value £44.50 from BP Garage, Upton, stole razor blades value £149.15 from Superdrug; community order, compensation of £276.65

AUREL SERBAN, aged 44, of Hunter Street, Northampton, assault occasioning actual bodily harm; 120 hours unpaid work, compensation of £200, surcharge £114, costs £85.

SAMUEL MYALL, aged 35, of Richmond Road, Towcester, possession of an electrical incapacitation device without authority; 150 hours unpaid work, surcharge £114, costs £85.

HUSSEIN YUSUF, aged 26, of Moat Place, Northampton, dishonestly failed to return a wrongful credit of £1,208.40; 100 hours unpaid work, compensation of £1,208.40, surcharge £90, costs £770.

HARRY COHEN, aged 21, of Redmoor, Towcester, possession of cocaine; discharged conditionally for six months, surcharge £22, costs £85.

WILLIAM SIMON ROBINS, aged 37, of Abington Avenue, Northampton, resisted police; fined £100, surcharge £40, costs £85.

CHESTER LEE WILLIE, aged 44, of St Pauls Road, Northampton, possession of cannabis; fined £80, surcharge £32, costs £85.

EMILJANO PJOLLA, aged 29, of Oxford Street, Northampton, drink-driving, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence, no insurance; fined £1,300, surcharge £520, costs £85, disqualified for 20 months.

ANDREI TUPALENCO, aged 28, of Greatmeadow, Northampton, failed to provide a specimen of breath, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence, no insurance; 80 hours unpaid work, fined £350, surcharge £114, costs £85, disqualified for 17 months.

TIM WILLIAMS, aged 68, of Collingdale Road, Northampton, drove without due care and attention, failed to stop after an accident, failed to report an accident; fined £320, surcharge £128, costs £110, seven points.

DAVID ALEXANDRE GUERREIRO MONTEIRO DELGADO SEMEDO, aged 24, of Rosedale Road, Northampton, speeding; fined £100, surcharge £40, costs £90, three points.

TARAB ALI, aged 63, of Harefoot Close, Northampton, speeding on July 24, 2022; fined £330, surcharge £133, costs £90, three points.

TARAB ALI, aged 63, of HAREFOOT Close, Northampton, speeding on August 17, 2022; fined £330, surcharge £133, disqualified for six months due to repeat offending.

ADOM BEN BADU, aged 54, of Cliftonville Court, Northampton, failed to report an accident; fined £262, surcharge £106, costs £110, five points.

SAMANTHA JOHNSON, aged 52, of Byron Street, Northampton, drove without due care and attention; fined £184, surcharge £74, costs £110, five points.

■ These cases were heard on April 18

TYSON MELBOURNE STEWART, aged 20, of Campion Court, Northampton, failed to stop a Surron electric bike when required to do so by a constable in uniform, rode without due care and attention, no insurance; fined £216, surcharge £34, costs £105, six points.

PATRICK CONNORS, aged 31, of Greatmeadow, Northampton, failed to comply with supervision requirements following release from prison; 10 days in prison, costs £60.

ALAN JOHN HAYWOOD, aged 78, of Main Street, Watford, used threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour causing harassment, alarm or distress, committed an offence while subject to a conditional discharge; community order, surcharge £114, costs £620.

NICKY PAUL JOHN LLOYD, aged 47, of High Street, Upton, stole items value £74 from Co-Operative Food, committed a further offence while subject to a conditional discharge; fined £40.

SANDRA LOUISE BAILEY, aged 49, of Broadmead Avenue, Northampton, used threatening or abusive words or behaviour likely to cause harassment, alarm or distress; discharged conditionally for 12 months, surcharge £26, costs £85.

SAMUEL LUKE DUVAL, aged 26, of no fixed abode; racially aggravated use of threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour causing harassment, alarm or distress, two counts of criminal damage, indecent exposure; 168 hours unpaid work, compensation of £100, surcharge £114, costs £85.

REMUS-NICOLAE GRUIA, aged 24, of no fixed abode; criminal damage; fined £40, surcharge £16, costs £85.

NICOLAE FRANCU, aged 26, of Regent Street, Northampton, drink-driving, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence, no insurance; fined £933, surcharge £373, costs £85, disqualified for 14 months.

LEE PAUL ROBERTS, aged 47, of Castle Street, Northampton, possession of cannabis; fined £87, surcharge £35, costs £85.

DANIEL WILLIAM WALKER, aged 34, of Jubilee Mews, Northampton, carried an offensive weapon; 80 hours unpaid work, surcharge £114, costs £85.

HOLLY ANNE BARRON, aged 20, of Coniston Avenue, Northampton, no insurance; fined £660, surcharge £264, costs £90, six points.

GURPREET BIRK, aged 37, of Poppy Leys, Brixworth, drove while using a hand-held mobile telephone; fined £40, surcharge £16, costs £90, six points.

MACIEJ JERZY BOLA, aged 47, of Ryehill Close, Long Buckby, no insurance, no MoT; fined £160, surcharge £64, costs £90, six points.

MADALIN-DAVID BRATU, aged 25, of Tresham Green, Northampton, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence; fined £220, surcharge £88, costs £90, three points.

MARCEL BREAHNA, aged 29, of Norfolk Street, Northampton, no insurance; fined £660, surcharge £264, costs £90, six points.

HAROLD OLIVER BROWN, aged 63, of Emley Close, Northampton, drove while using a hand-held mobile telephone; fined £220, surcharge £88, costs £90, six points.

SABIN BURTEA, aged 34, of Tresham Green, Northampton, no insurance; fined £660, surcharge £264, costs £90, six points.

TANYA KAREN CADD, aged 33, of Crowthorp Road, Northampton, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence, no insurance; fined £880, surcharge £352, costs £90, eight points.

VICTORIA DELENDREA, aged 19, of Thirlestane Road, Northampton, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence; fined £116, surcharge £64, costs £90, three points.

PANDEL DONOSE, aged 18, of Rothesay Road, Northampton, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence; fined £220, surcharge £88, costs £90, three points.

DANUT-ABEL DRAGAN, aged 29, of Craven Street, Northampton, drove while using a hand-held mobile telephone; fined £220, surcharge £88, costs £90, six points.

ALIN DRAGOMIR, aged 26, of Spelhoe Street, Northampton, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence; fined £220, surcharge £88, costs £90, four points.

AUREL FERARIU, aged 64, of Cottingham Drive, Northampton, no insurance; fined £660, surcharge £264, costs £90, six points.

VICTOR GARBUZ, aged 32, of St Leonards Road, Northampton, speeding; fined £550, surcharge £220, costs £90, six points.

ALBERT MARIAN GLODEANU, aged 23, of Bakewell Court, Northampton, drove an e-scooter otherwise than in accordance with a licence, no insurance; fined £880, surcharge £352, costs £90, six points.

MARCEL GRINCIUC, aged 22, of Grove Road, Northampton, no insurance, left a vehicle unattended when engine was not stopped; fined £880, surcharge £352, costs £90, six points.

ALEKSANDRI JAHAJ, aged 26, of Alexander Court, Northampton, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence, no insurance; fined £880, surcharge £352, costs £90, six points.

SIMBARASHE NYAMWEDA, aged 23, of University Drive, Northampton, no insurance, defective tyre; fined £200, surcharge £80, costs £90, six points.

IONUT PANDELE, aged 24, of Cambria Crescent, Northampton, drove while not wearing a seat belt; fined £220, surcharge £88, costs £90.

DAN AUREL PERA, aged 32, of Tresham Green, Northampton, no insurance, no MoT; fined £880, surcharge £352, costs £90, six points.

CARL PHILLIPS, aged 36, of Clickers Drive, Northampton, speeding; fined £220, surcharge £88, costs £90, three points.

SORIN PIERVU, aged 35, of Hunter Street, Northampton, drove with a windscreen in such a condition that the driver’s vision was obscured, carried a child in the rear seat not wearing a seat belt; fined £440, surcharge £176, costs £90.

AARON MICHAEL PILSBURY, aged 24, of Burcote Fields, Towcester, no insurance; fined £660, surcharge £264, costs £90, six points.

MUHAMMED THAHMIDUR RAHMAN, aged 30, of Saxon Street, Northampton, no insurance, failed to comply with red light traffic signal; fined £461, surcharge £184, costs £90, six points.

VENKATA KAMESWARA SAKETH SISTA, aged 28, of Boughton Green Road, Northampton, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence; fined £220, surcharge £88, costs £90, four points.

JAGJIT SOHAL, aged 59, of Obelisk Rise, Northampton, speeding; fined £300, surcharge £152, costs £90, six points.

TRACELLE ELIZABETH STEWART, aged 52, of Montague Crescent, Northampton, failed to give information identifying a driver alleged to be guilty of an offence; fined £660, surcharge £264, costs £90, six points.

MACIEJ PAWEL WOJTASIAK, aged 26, of Harlestone Road, Northampton, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence, no insurance; fined £480, surcharge £192, costs £90, six points.

SEBASTIAN BOGUSLAW JANKOWSKI, aged 31, of Braemar Crescent, Northampton, drove a dangerous vehicle; fined £220, surcharge £88, costs £90, disqualified for six months due to repeat offending.

DANIEL MARTIN PICKERING, aged 33, of Spinney Hill Road, Northampton, failed to give information identifying a driver alleged to be guilty of an offence; fined £660, surcharge £264, costs £90, disqualified for 12 months due to repeat offending.

TASHAUN HEROLD JOHN PINK, aged 34, of South Oval, Northampton, failed to give information identifying a driver alleged to be guilty of an offence; fined £660, surcharge £264, costs £90, disqualified for six months due to repeat offending.

KAROLINA JANINA SIEMIENCZUK, aged 37, of Trevor Close, Northampton, no insurance; fined £660, surcharge £264, costs £90, disqualified for six months due to repeat offending.

JEREMY CHARLES WAGSTAFF, aged 51, of Kenilworth Close, Northampton, no insurance; fined £660, surcharge £264, costs £90, disqualified for six months due to repeat offending.

■ We understand that some people may be angry or upset to see their name and address published here but covering court cases acts as a deterrent against crime and it is important that justice is being seen to be done.

Under English Law, it is a general principle that criminal court proceedings for adults should be held openly and in public. Verdicts and sentences are normally given out in open court and so are in the public domain. Newspapers such as ours therefore have the right to publish outcomes of all such criminal court cases.