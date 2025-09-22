COURT ROUND-UP: Who’s been sentenced from Northampton, Daventry, Towcester, Hardingstone and Overstone

Local magistrates dealt with these 26 cases including a speeding driver fined nearly £1,400, a drunken thug ordered to avoid alcohol for 120 days, shoplifting, assaults and speeding…

■ These cases were heard by Northamptonshire magistrates on August 20

NICHOLAS COLYER, aged 40, of Kent Walk, Northampton, speeding — exceeding 70mph on M1; fined £1,382, surcharge £553, costs £130, six points.

DE AN EARL, aged 34, of Weedon Road, Northampton, used threatening / abusive / insulting words / behaviour with intent to cause fear of / provoke unlawful violence; conditionally discharged for 12 months, surcharge £26, costs £85.

SERGEJ BALIUGIN, aged 46, of Chalcombe Avenue, Northampton, assaulted a man by beating, drunk and disorderly in Abington Street, Northampton, failed to surrender to custody; community order with order for alcohol abstinence and monitoring for 120 days, 40 hours unpaid work, compensation of £100, surcharge £114, costs £85.

CHARLIE HARDING, aged 19, of Henry Street, Northampton, drove a vehicle dangerously on Kingsley Road, Northampton, drug driving, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence, used a vehicle with no insurance; fined £1,538, community order, surcharge £615, costs £85, disqualified for 17 months.

DANIEL NORTH, aged 44, of The Medway, Daventry, drove on Bedford Road, Northampton, while disqualified, used a vehicle without third party insurance; 40 weeks in prison, disqualified for 36 months.

STEFFAN STRATFORD, aged 46, of Clarke Road, Northampton, four counts of theft from a shop — on June 27, 2025, stole meat to the value of £50 belonging to Co-op, on August 12 stole items to the value of £22.05 belonging to One Stop, on August 13 stole confectionary to the value of £25 belonging to Heron Foods, on August 19 stole food to the value of £65 belonging to One Stop; 16 weeks in prison, compensation of £119.10.

MARTIN HALLINAN, aged 48, of Newnham Road, Northampton, drove while disqualified on Barnwell Road, Northampton; fined £200, costs £85, disqualified for 16 months.

KIA GEOGHEGAN, aged 35, of Samwell Lane, Northampton, three counts of theft from a shop — on September 10, 2024, stole food items to the value of £22.95 belonging to Co-op, on September 11 stole food items to the value of £18.70 belonging to Co-op, on September 12 stole food items to the value of £32.35 belonging to Co-op; conditionally discharged for 12 months, compensation of £41.65, surcharge £26.

GEORGIANA-LETI PANDELE, aged 27, of Middlemore, Northampton, used a vehicle on A422 Deanshanger without third party insurance; fined £333, surcharge £133, costs £130, six points.

IAN DRAISEY, aged 56, of South Copse, Northampton, drove a vehicle at the junction of Banbury Lane and Upton Valley Way East, Northampton, without due care and attention — failed to stop at red light traffic signal and collided with another vehicle causing damage and slight injury to the driver; fined £900, surcharge £360, costs £130, six points.

CALLUM NICHOLSON, aged 31, of Oak Grove, Northampton, drove a vehicle on Hookhams Path, Woollaston, without due care and attention — misjudged space to another parked vehicle when passing, hitting the other vehicle's mirror, resulting in damage; fined £638, surcharge £255, costs £130, three points.

KENNETH MUPINGO, aged 46, of High Street, Hardingstone, drove a vehicle on Martins Lane, Hardingstone, without due care and attention — collided with a parked vehicle when slowing to allow another vehicle pass which had right of way, driver failed to stop after a road accident, driver failed to report an accident; fined £1,980, surcharge £792, costs £130, eight points.

STEFAN APOSTU, aged 29, of Grove Road, Northampton, drove on Cliftonville, Northampton, otherwise than in accordance with a licence — no licence held, used a vehicle without third party insurance; fined £440, surcharge £176, costs £650, six points.

GEORGE PLANT, aged 24, of Potterspury Lodge Road, Towcester, drove on Horsemarket, Northampton, while not wearing a seat belt; fined £32.40, surcharge £21.60.

ASHRAF HUSSAIN, aged 42, of Home Farm Close, Northampton, speeding — 39mph on A508 Broad Street, near Lady's Lane junction, Northampton, exceeding the legal limit of 30mph; fined £64, surcharge £26, costs £130, three points.

DAVID CIOBOTARU, aged 22, of Spanslade Road, Northampton, stopped a vehicle in controlled area of signal controlled pedestrian crossing on Kettering Road, Northampton; fined £143, surcharge £57, costs £130, three points.

ANDRIAN PIRGARU, aged 31, of Jersey Court, Northampton, drove on Caswell Road, Brackmills, without due care and attention — seen drifting in an industrial estate car park; fined £400, surcharge £160, costs £130, nine points.

ALEXANDRU LUCHIAN, aged 22, of The Severn, Daventry, drove on Caswell Road, Brackmills, without due care and attention — seen drifting in industrial estate car park; fined £460, surcharge £184, costs £130, nine points.

MARINEL GAURA, aged 61, of Lindsay Avenue, Northampton, stopped a vehicle within pedestrian crossing limits of Puffin crossing on Kingsley Park Terrace, Northampton; fined £220, surcharge £88, costs £130, three points.

■ These cases were heard on August 21

DENIS BOCZEK, aged 31, of Park Drive, Northampton, used threatening / abusive / insulting words / behaviour with intent to cause fear of / provoke unlawful violence; community order, compensation of £100, surcharge £114, costs £85.

DARLENT ZIREBWA, aged 45, of Harrison Road, Northampton, assaulted a police officer in the execution of his duty, assaulted a man by beating, failed to comply with notification requirements ss a registered sex offender; community order with 220 hours unpaid work, compensation of £200, surcharge £114, costs £85.

JAMES STILEY, aged 36, of no fixed abode, four counts of theft from a shop — on or in June 12, 2025, stole beauty products to the value of £635 belonging to Boots, on July 18 stole confectionary and drinks to the value of £62 belonging to the Co-op, on August 18 stole assorted condoms to the value of £120 belonging to Tesco, on August 19 stole a Karcher pressure washer to the value of £149 belonging to B&Q, racially / religiously aggravated common assault / beating, assaulted a man by beating; 50 weeks in prison, compensation of £1,094.

MARK PUGH, aged 50, of Witham Way, Northampton, drove while disqualified on Whitham Way, Northampton, used a vehicle without third party insurance, community order with 60 hours unpaid work, surcharge £114, costs £85, disqualified for three months.

ALINA POSTOLACHE, aged 37, of Derngate, Northampton, drink driving on George Row — 82mg of alcohol per 100 millilitres of breath exceeding the prescribed limit of 35mg; fined £120, surcharge £48, costs £85, disqualified for 22 months.

GIAN MARIO CUCCURU, aged 59, of Church End, Croughton, used a vehicle on A43 without third party insurance; fined £307, surcharge £123, costs £85, disqualified for six months due to repeat offending,

CHIZOBA UZUEGBUNAM, aged 42, of Cane Way, Overstone, drove a vehicle on Lower Mounts, Northampton, otherwise than in accordance with a licence — unsupervised provisional licence holder not displaying L plates, used a vehicle without third party insurance; fined £120, surcharge £48, costs £250, six points.

■ We understand that some people may be angry or upset to see their name and address published here but covering court cases acts as a deterrent against crime and it is important that justice is being seen to be done.

Under English Law, it is a general principle that criminal court proceedings for adults should be held openly and in public. Verdicts and sentences are normally given out in open court and so are in the public domain. Newspapers such as ours therefore have the right to publish outcomes of all such criminal court cases.

Addresses included here are provided by Northamptonshire Magistrates' Court Service and are those given by the defendant. They are only withheld when there is a court order in place. Any queries in relation to the addresses should be directed to the court service. Click HERE or Google IPSO to find more about what to expect if you have appeared in court.