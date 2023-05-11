COURT ROUND-UP: Who’s been sentenced from Northampton, Daventry, Towcester, Bugbrooke and Guilsborough

■ These cases were heard by Northamptonshire magistrates on April 27

KINGSLEY DAVID THOMAS, aged 57, of Mumford Drive, Rothersthorpe, failed to provide a specimen of breath, possession of cannabis; 70 hours unpaid work, surcharge £114, costs £500, disqualified for 40 months.

PATRICK JOSEPH CONNORS, aged 28, of Goldcrest Court, Northampton, stole wet wipes and powdered milk value £11.75 from Tesco Express, failed to comply with Serious Crime Prevention Order; fined £240, compensation of £11, surcharge £96, costs £85.

BAYLEE WAYNE EDMUNDS, aged 20, of Betony Close, Northampton, assault occasioning actual bodily harm, assault by beating; community order with overnight curfew and electronic monitoring for four months, compensation of £500, surcharge £114, costs £85.

JAMES PARKER, aged 39, of Watling Street West, Towcester, failed to comply with a community order; fined £120, costs £60.

CHARLY PASSE-COUTRIN, aged 22, of Emmanuel Gardens, Northampton, used or threatened unlawful violence towards a person, criminal damage; 150 hours unpaid work, surcharge £95, costs £85, compensation of £1,450.

TRISTAN CHECKLEY, aged 26, of Kislingbury Road, Bugbrooke, possession of cannabis; discharged conditionally for 12 months, surcharge £26, costs £85.

PETRUT-NICOLAE COANDA, aged 28, Winnington Close, Northampton, drink-driving; fined £241, surcharge £96, costs £85, disqualified for 22 months.

ARTHUR CRISWELL-SANDERSON, aged 23, of Bunkers Hill, Badby, drink-driving; 120 hours unpaid work, surcharge £114, costs £85, disqualified for 26 months.

BASHIR RUKUNDO, aged 47, of Wellingborough Road, Northampton, drink-driving, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence, no insurance; fined £460, surcharge £184, costs £85, disqualified for 40 months.

CARLOS TANCREDO, aged 40, of Winchester Road, Northampton, failed to provide a specimen of breath; 200 hours unpaid work, surcharge £114, costs £85, disqualified for 30 months.

SHANNON LAUREN TONAJ, aged 27, of Rothersthorpe Road, Northampton, drink-driving, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence, no insurance; fined £240, surcharge £96, costs £85, disqualified for 14 months.

■ These cases were heard on April 28

ALGIRDAS DABSEVICIUS, aged 33, of Turner Street, Northampton, drink-driving, drove while disqualified, no insurance, defective tyre; 100 hours unpaid work, surcharge £114, costs £85, disqualified for 36 months.

ANDREW NATHAN COURTMAN, aged 30, of Kingsley Road, Northampton, assault occasioning actual bodily harm, criminal damage, committed a further offence while subject to a conditional discharge; 20 weeks in prison, compensation of £200, surcharge £154, costs £310.

ADAM JOSEPH ASTON, aged 44, of no fixed abode, stole an e-scooter value of £300; compensation of £316.

JACOB MATTHEW BROCK, aged 31, of The Firs, Daventry, speeding; fined £169, surcharge £68, costs £90, disqualified for six months due to repeat offending.

CHRISTOPHER PETER MARRIOTT, aged 47, of George Lane, Long Buckby Wharf, drove while using a hand-held mobile telephone; fined £325, surcharge £130, costs £90, six points.

MARK OWEN BROWN, aged 56, of Ashtree Way, Northampton, no insurance; fined £373, surcharge £149, costs £90, six points.

SAMANTHA MARGARET McCANN, aged 38, of Collingwood Road, Northampton, failed to comply with a red light traffic signal; fined £40, surcharge £16, costs £90, three points.

JOHN ROSS BARKER, aged 62, of Park Lane, Northampton, speeding; fined £133, surcharge £53, costs £90, three points.

CHRISTOPHER PHILIP HARVEY GILDER, aged 29, of High Street, Guilsborough, speeding; fined £325, surcharge £130, costs £90, six points.

■ This case was heard on April 29

NIGEL KEMP, aged 53, of no fixed abode, possession of cannabis; discharged conditionally for 12 months, surcharge £26.

■ We understand that some people may be angry or upset to see their name and address published here but covering court cases acts as a deterrent against crime and it is important that justice is being seen to be done.

Under English Law, it is a general principle that criminal court proceedings for adults should be held openly and in public. Verdicts and sentences are normally given out in open court and so are in the public domain. Newspapers such as ours therefore have the right to publish outcomes of all such criminal court cases.