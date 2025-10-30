Local magistrates dealt with these 18 offenders for drink driving, possession of cocaine and cannabis, carrying a knife and speeding…

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Daventry Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

■ These cases were heard by Northamptonshire magistrates on October 17

JOHN BARDEN, aged 56, of Burdock Gardens, Northampton, drink driving on Enstone Court, Wellingborough — 58 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath exceeding the prescribed limit of 35mg, used a vehicle without third party insurance; fined £240, prosecution costs £150, surcharge to fund victim services £96, disqualified for 14 months.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

DANIEL MAHONEY, aged 35, of Cissbury Road, Northampton, breached a court order; eight weeks in prison suspended for 12 months, costs £85, surcharge £154.

Northampton Magistrates' Court

MIKEY MUMFORD, aged 19, of Stanwell Lea, Middleton Cheney, two counts of drug driving on on May 24, 2025, at Banbury Road, Brackley, and on July 24 at Henaf Road, Banbury, possession of a knife blade / sharp pointed article — a lock knife — in a public place, Banbury Road, Brackley; six months in prison suspended for 12 months, 100 hours unpaid work, disqualified for 36 months, costs £85.

KENNETH RAISBOROUGH, aged 29, of Abbotsbury Drive, Daventry, breached a sexual risk order by refusing or otherwise failing to facilitate the inspection of a device by police, breached a sexual risk order by having a social media account other than in the name of Kenneth Raisborough; fined £200, costs £170.

NADINE CAMPBELL-FULLER, aged 48, of Kislingbury Road, Rothersthorpe, speeding on Mereway, Northampton — 56mph exceeding the legal limit of 40mph; fined £405, costs £110, five points.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

ALISON WARD, aged 41, of Salisbury Street, Northampton, speeding on M1 — 62mph exceeding a temporary speed restriction of 50mph; fined £223, costs £110, surcharge £89, three points.

MICHELLE MAGORONGA, aged 50, of Banbury Close, Northampton, speeding on Mereway, Northampton — 46mph exceeding the legal limit of 40mph; fined £200, costs £110, surcharge £80, three points.

IAN DRAPER, aged 60, of Sutton Street, Flore, speeding on M1 — 74mph exceeding a temporary restriction of 50mph; fined £276, costs £110, surcharge £110, five points.

ABDUL AHAD, aged 63, of Stimpson Avenue, Northampton, speeding on M1 — 47mph exceeding a temporary restriction of 40mph; fined £153, costs £110, surcharge £61, three points.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

SHARMAINE RILINGS, aged 39, of Browns Meadow, Welford, failed to give information relating to the identification of a driver who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence; fined £120, costs £110, surcharge £48, six points.

JACK GROOM, aged 32, of Hesketh Crescent, Towcester, used a vehicle on Watling Street, Towcester, without third party insurance; fined £623, costs £110, surcharge £249, six points.

MICHAEL HOLLOWAY, aged 41, of Eleanor Row, Northampton, speeding on A4500 Weedon Road, near Harpole — 60mph exceeding the legal limit of 50mph; fined £216, costs £110, surcharge £86, three points.

RICHARD LEWIS, aged 52, of Watling Street West, Towcester, speeding on A43 Brackley HS2 Roadworks — 66mph exceeding a temporary restriction of 50mph; fined £409, costs £110, surcharge £164, disqualified for six months due to repeat offending.

■ These cases were heard on October 20

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

ADRIAN DINU, aged 24, of Crestline Court, Northampton, possession of a class B drug — cannabis, failed to surrender to custody; fined £279.

ADRIAN PAVEL, aged 35, of Colwyn Road, Northampton, drink driving on St Andrews Road, Northampton — 115 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath exceeding the prescribed limit of 35mg, possession of a class A drug — cocaine; community order with 100 hours unpaid work, costs £85, surcharge £114, disqualified for 28 months.

AHMAD KARORI, aged 18, of Newstone Crescent, Northampton, drove a vehicle otherwise than in accordance with a licence on Horsemarket, Northampton, used a vehicle without third party insurance; fined £512. costs £85, surcharge £205, eight points.

LUQMAN QASIM, aged 23, of Sidebrook Court, Northampton, in charge of a vehicle with proportion of a controlled drug above specified limit; fined £400, costs £85, surcharge £160, disqualified for six months due to repeat offending.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

OLATOKUNBOH FOLARIN, aged 45, of Station Road, Watford, drink driving on Harlestone Road, Northampton — 40 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath exceeding the prescribed limit of 35mg; fined £610, costs £85, surcharge £244, disqualified for 12 months.

■ We understand that some people may be angry or upset to see their name and address published here but covering court cases acts as a deterrent against crime and it is important that justice is being seen to be done.

Under English Law, it is a general principle that criminal court proceedings for adults should be held openly and in public. Verdicts and sentences are normally given out in open court and so are in the public domain. Newspapers such as ours therefore have the right to publish outcomes of all such criminal court cases.

Addresses included here are provided by Northamptonshire Magistrates' Court Service and are those given by the defendant. They are only withheld when there is a court order in place. Any queries in relation to the addresses should be directed to the court service. Click HERE or Google IPSO to find more about what to expect if you have appeared in court.