Magistrates sentenced these 31 offenders over incidents including a stray XL Bully dog, a driver who fled after causing a crash in Northampton town centre, assaults, drink driving, not wearing a seat belt and possession of drugs…

■ These cases were heard by Northamptonshire magistrates on May 30

ALAN SMITH-WHITE, aged 50, of Bouverie Road, Northampton, theft from a shop — stole board games to the value of £99.95 belonging to Waterstones; conditionally discharged for 36 months, compensation of £50, prosecution costs £85.

WILLIAM WOODCOCK, aged 20, of Park Way, Northampton, drug driving; fined £350, costs £85, disqualified for 12 months.

DAVID O'GRADY, aged 34, of Cranford Road, Northampton, drunk and disorderly in Northampton Bus Interchange; fined £80 surcharge to fund victim services £32, costs £85.

MARTIN HAYES, aged 60, of Emerald Way, Northampton, assault by beating, possession of a class B drug — cannabis, criminal damage to property valued under £5,000 — light pendant and beer glasses belonging to a pub; fined £750, compensation of £125, surcharge £300, costs £85.

LEVI GRIFFITHS, aged 26, of no fixed abode, theft from a motor vehicle; four weeks in prison, compensation of £39.99.

ELLIOTT SINGLETON-BARCLAY, aged 20, of The Leys, Roade, drug driving; fined £120, surcharge £48, costs £85, disqualified for 12 months.

LIAM BOVELL aged 37, of Edgehill Road, Northampton, common assault of a police officer, assault by beating of a police officer; fined £100, community order, compensation of £225.

JAKE DIGGIN, aged 26, of Queens Crescent, Northampton, drink driving — 172 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of blood exceeding the prescribed limit of 80mg; fined £404, surcharge £162, costs £85, disqualified for 17 months.

NATHAN ASHLEY, aged 42, of Boughton Green Road, Northampton, speeding — 37mph on A428 Harlestone Road, Northampton, exceeding the legal limit of 30mph; fined £220, surcharge £88, costs £400, three points.

AHMED HASSAN, aged 37, of Salisbury Street, Swindon, drove without due care and attention on Ladys Lane, Northampton — changed lanes without warning and collided with another vehicle causing damage, driver of a vehicle failed to stop after a road accident, driver of a vehicle involved in a road accident failed to report that accident, drove a vehicle otherwise than in accordance with a licence, used a vehicle without third party insurance; fined £2,200, surcharge £880, costs £130, eight points.

SERGHEI CHIRNOV, aged 36, of Clinton Road, Northampton, speeding — average 57mph on M1 exceeding a temporary speed restriction of 50mph; fined £123, surcharge £49, costs £130, disqualified for six months due to repeat offending.

LUCA DELFINO-RICE, aged 25, of Wilkins Close, Northampton, speeding — 78mph on A4500 Weedon Road, near Harpole, exceeding the legal limit of 50mph; fined £806, surcharge £332, costs £130, six points.

MUHAMMAD ULLAH, aged 21, of Southfield Avenue, Northampton, used a passenger vehicle with tyres with insufficient tread; fined £100, surcharge £40, costs £130, three points.

DOMINIC ADASI, aged 51, of King Edward Road, Northampton, drove while not wearing a seat belt, drove while using a handheld mobile phone / device; fined £613, surcharge £215, costs £130, six points.

TEMIDAYO AKIN-OLUWADARE, aged 22, of West Paddock Court, Northampton, drove a vehicle otherwise than in accordance with a licence — unsupervised provisional licence holder not displaying L plates, used a vehicle without third party insurance; fined £229, surcharge £92, costs £130, six points.

ANDREJ PARFIONOV, aged 39, of Lodore Gardens, Northampton, speeding — 85mph on A4500 Weedon Road, near Harpole, exceeding the legal limit of 50mph; fined £438, surcharge £175, costs £130, six points.

RACHAEL COLE, aged 39, of Loyd Road, Northampton, speeding — 61mph on A43 between Brackley and Whitfield in contravention of a 50mph temporary maximum speed restriction; fined £243, surcharge £194, costs £130, three points.

RACHAEL ANN COLE, aged 39, of Loyd Road, Northampton, speeding — 36mph on Abington Park Crescent, exceeding the legal limit of 30mph; fined £243, three points.

■ These cases were heard on May 31

ELEANOR STREETON, aged 37, of Nelson Avenue, Woodford Halse, possession of a class B drug — amphetamine; fined £80, surcharge £32, costs £85.

■ These cases were heard on June 2

JODIE GRAY, aged 38, of Manning Way, Long Buckby, racially / religiously aggravated intentional harassment / alarm / distress - words / writing, drunk and disorderly in NORRIS MEWS, Long Buckby; community order with order to abstain from alcohol for 120 days, costs £325.

BEN BRITTAN, aged 40, of Craven Street, Northampton, two counts of using threatening / abusive / insulting words / behaviour to cause harassment / alarm / distress; conditionally discharged for 12 months, surcharge £26, costs £85.

CHELSIE NOLAN, aged 31, of Carey Road, Hackleton, allowed an XL Bully fighting dog to stray; fined £120, compensation of £1,500, surcharge £48, costs £85, contingent destruction order for dog unless exempt.

JACOB UTTLEY, aged 24, of High Street, Long Buckby, possession of a class B drug — cannabis; fined £266, surcharge £106, costs £85.

ANNA RUTHERFORD, aged 46, of Ashburnham Road, Northampton, theft from a shop — stole meats to the value of £7.80 belonging to Co-op; fined £80, compensation of £7.80, costs £85.

QUARAH LENNOX, aged 37, of Admirals Way, Daventry, possession of a class A drug — cocaine, committed an act of outraging public decency by exposing himself and urinating; fined £160, surcharge £64, costs £85.

EDEN BAYA, aged 25, of Shakespeare Road, Northampton, failed to provide a specimen of breath for analysis in the course of an investigation into whether an offence had been committed, used a vehicle without third party insurance; 12 weeks in prison suspended for 12 months, 60 hours unpaid work, surcharge £154, costs £85, disqualified for 60 months.

LEE MITCHELL, aged 59, of no fixed abode, nine counts of failing to comply with a community protection notice by being within an exclusion zone and either drinking or being drunk within a public place, failed to surrender to custody; fined £450, criminal behaviour order for two years, costs £85.

EMANUEL DEWA, aged 26, of Sam Harrison Way, Northampton, possession of a class B drug — cannabis, drink driving — 88 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath exceeding the prescribed limit of 85mg, drove a vehicle otherwise than in accordance with a licence, used a vehicle without third party insurance; fined £736, surcharge £294, costs £85, disqualified for 22 months.

BOGDAN GOCIA, aged 43, of The Ridings, Grange Park, drunk and disorderly in Bridge Street, Northampton, conditionally discharged for 12 months. surcharge £26, costs £85.

TATENDA GARA, aged 42, of Hardwick Hall Way, Daventry, drink driving — 152 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath exceeding the prescribed limit of 85mg; eight weeks, in prison suspended for 12 months, 200 hours unpaid work, surcharge £154, costs £85, disqualified for 36 months.

STEPHANIE ANDREWS, aged 40, of no fixed abode, possession of a class A drug — heroin, possession of a class A drug — crack cocaine; community order, surcharge £114, costs £85.

PIOTR SLAWOMIR GARGOL, aged 51, of no fixed abode, failed to comply with supervision requirements imposed following release from prison by failing to attend a planned probation office appointment; fined £50, costs £60.

