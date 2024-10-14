Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

These cases dealt with by magistrates include an assault on a police officer, drink driving, shoplifting from Home Bargains and TK Maxx and possession of drugs…

■ These cases were heard by Northamptonshire magistrates on September 27

AMJAD KHIAQ, aged 44, of Pine Copse Close, Northampton, drove while disqualified, failed to provide a specimen of breath, no insurance; 12 weeks in prison suspended for 12 months, 200 hours unpaid work, surcharge to fund victim services £154, prosecution costs £300.

STEPHEN COLEMAN, aged 51, of Sandhurst Close, Northampton, assault by beating of a police officer, used threatening / abusive words / behaviour likely to cause harassment, alarm or distress; community order, surcharge £114, costs £85.

Local magistrates deal with hundreds of cases each week

BLERIM MURATAJ, aged 27, of Monarch Road, Northampton, breached a court order; 12 weeks in prison suspended for 12 months, costs £85.

ANDREW GRIFFIN, aged 32, of Stanley Road, Northampton, stole items to the value of £35.39 from Home Bargains; four weeks in prison suspended for 12 months, compensation of £35.39, costs £85.

GRACJAN KOLEK, aged 21, c/o Euston Road, Northampton, failed to comply with a community requirement of a suspended sentence; fined £50, costs £60.

■ This case was heard on September 28

STEPHEN FRIDAY, aged 61, of Freehold Street, Northampton, harassment by breach of a restraining order; 200 hours unpaid work, surcharge £114, costs £85.

■ These cases were heard on September 30

SCOTT RUSSELL, aged 50, of Christchurch Drive, Daventry, drink driving; 120 hours unpaid work, surcharge £114, costs £650, disqualified for 36 months.

CRAIG JOHNSON, aged 33, of Victoria Street, Earls Barton, failed to provide a specimen of blood; community order with order to abstain from consuming alcohol for 120 days: surcharge £114, costs £85, disqualified for 28 months.

JAVED ALI, aged 30, of no fixed abode, drink driving; fined £120, surcharge £48, costs £85, disqualified for 28 months.

CHRISTOPHER HULLAND, aged 32, of HMP Bullingdon, possession of cocaine; fined £40, costs £85.

JONATHON GROVE, aged 40, of Abington Park Crescent, Northampton, drink driving; 80 hours unpaid work, surcharge £114, costs £85, disqualified for 36 months.

BOBBY BUSWELL, aged 18, of Melbourne Walk, Northampton, drink driving; fined £120, surcharge £48, costs £85, disqualified for 14 months.

MICHAEL DANIELS, aged 41, of Lovett Drive, Northampton, possession of cocaine; fined £400, surcharge £160, costs £85.

RAYMOND WILLIAMS, aged 77, of The Ridings, Roade, drunk in charge of a vehicle; fined £46, surcharge £18, costs £85, 10 points.

ADAM ALI, aged 22, of no fixed abode, entered premises in contravention of a closure notice; eight weeks in prison.

MATTHEW HAYES, aged 40, of no fixed abode, stole items totalling £337.54 from TK Maxx; six weeks in prison, surcharge £154, costs £85.

CAMPBELL DEEGAN, aged 29, of HMP Peterborough, possession of cocaine; conditionally discharged for 12 months.

■ We understand that some people may be angry or upset to see their name and address published here but covering court cases acts as a deterrent against crime and it is important that justice is being seen to be done.

Under English Law, it is a general principle that criminal court proceedings for adults should be held openly and in public. Verdicts and sentences are normally given out in open court and so are in the public domain. Newspapers such as ours therefore have the right to publish outcomes of all such criminal court cases.

Addresses included here are provided by Northamptonshire Magistrates' Court Service and are those given by the defendant. They are only withheld when there is a court order in place. Any queries in relation to the addresses should be directed to the court service. Click HERE or Google IPSO to find more about what to expect if you have appeared in court.