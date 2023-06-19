■ These cases were heard by Northamptonshire magistrates June 5

ALEXANDER ALCOCK, aged 29, of Newton Road, Northampton, possession of crack cocaine and cannabis; fined £180, surcharge £48, costs £85.

SEBASTIAN SHARP, aged 19, of Boughton Green Road, Northampton, possession of cannabis; fined £233, surcharge £93, costs £85.

Local magistrates deal with hundreds of cases each week

SAMANTA GASPOROVICIUTE, aged 32, of Ham Meadow Drive, Northampton, drink-driving; disqualified for 12 months, fined £392, surcharge: £157, costs £85.

BEN ROBERTS, aged 21, of Apollo Close, Daventry, possession of cannabis; fined £366, surcharge £146, costs £85.

TIMOTHY WILSON, aged 92, of Old End, Piddington, assault by beating, criminal damage to a hedgerow; conditionally discharged for 12 months, surcharge £26, costs £85.

WILLIAM PARKER, aged 48, of Prentice Court, Northampton, drove while disqualified, no insurance; eight weeks in prison, suspended for 12 months, 200 hours unpaid work, surcharge £154, costs £85, disqualified for 54 months.

VITALIE SULA, aged 41, of West Oval, Northampton, drove while disqualified, no insurance; 12 weeks in prison suspended for 12 months, 200 hours unpaid work, surcharge £154, costs £85, disqualified for five years.

ANDREW HOLLIS, aged 45, of Raynsford Road, Northampton, harassment and breach of court order; 120 hours unpaid work, surcharge £114, costs £85.

DEVON PATRICE HALL-DIXON, aged 31, of Mersey Close, Briar Hill, Northampton, assault by beating, possession of cannabis, failed to surrender to custody; 12 weeks in prison suspended for 52 weeks, 50 hours unpaid work, fined £150, surcharge £154, costs £85.

KANE BRANDON LEE KIRKBY, aged 25, of no fixed abode; intentionally obstructed a police officer, possession of crack cocaine, committed an offence while serving a suspended sentence; four months, two weeks in prison,

DOUGLAS GEORGE BLOOMFIELD, aged 57, of High Street, Harpole, drink-driving; fined £500, surcharge £200, costs £85, disqualified for 24 months.

REECE MICHAEL COOKE, aged 29, of Herbert Street, Northampton, failed to comply with supervision requirements following release from prison; seven days in prison.

NATHANIEL LEWIS DICKINSON, aged 36, of Hunsbury Green, Northampton, assaulted a police officer; community order, fined £80, surcharge £114, costs £85.

KIMBERLEY VALENTE, aged 34, of Wetherby Drive, Towcester, drove without due care and attention; fined £622, surcharge £249, costs £110, five points.

BRADLEY BENNETT, aged 27, of Hornby Road, Earls Barton, failed to give information identifying a driver alleged to be guilty of an offence; fined £720, surcharge £288, costs £90, six points.

NICHOLAS BLENCO, aged 52, of Grafton Way, Northampton, speeding; fined £765, surcharge £306, costs £90, six points.

GARY JOHN SULMAN, aged 55, of Hunsbury Close, Northampton, drove without due care and attention; discharged conditionally for 12 months, three points.

■ These cases were heard on June 6

JAYKE ADAM HOPKINS, aged 33, of Coronation Road, Newnham, assaulted a police officer; fined £250. compensation of £50, costs £620.

ALDRENE GARGETT, aged 50, of Greenaway, Blisworth, drove while disqualified, speeding, no insurance, failed to five information identifying a driver alleged to be guilty of an offence, failed to surrender to custody; community order, fined £360, surcharge £114, costs £375, disqualified for nine months.

LAURA KATHERINE GREENFIELD, aged 37, of Byfield Road, Northampton, three counts of aggravated assault of police officers; 120 hours unpaid work, compensation of £300, surcharge £95, costs £85.

GIANLUCA STIRLING, aged 27, of Knot Tiers Mews, Northampton, drug-driving; fined £120, surcharge £48, costs £85, disqualified for 12 months.

ZOE ELIZABETH GULDZINSKI, aged 48, of Murray Avenue, drunk in charge of a motor vehicle; fined £120, surcharge £48, costs £625, 10 points.

JASON BRITTAIN, aged 41, of Clarence Avenue, Northampton, stole ready meals to the value of £68 from BP Harborough Road; compensation of £68.

STEVEN CHRISTOPHER ARISSOL, aged 53, of Higgins Square, Northampton, carried unsecured load; fined £220, surcharge £88, costs £90.

LLOYD JAMES BYROM, aged 32, of Highfield Close, Brixworth, speeding; fined £220, surcharge £88, costs £90, three points.

JACK TERENCE ELSIGOOD, aged 30, of The Slade, Daventry, no insurance; fined £120, surcharge £48, costs £90, six points.

AARON JOHN FRISBY, aged 26, of Cedrus Court, Northampton, no insurance, no MoT; fined £880, surcharge £352, costs £90, six points.

MARINEL-BELDIMAN FRUNVA, aged 27, of Spelhoe Street, Northampton, no insurance; fined £660, surcharge £264, costs £90, six points.

RYAN HALL, aged 32, of Woodside Way, Northampton, failed to stop a vehicle when required to do so by a constable in uniform; fined £660, surcharge £264, costs £90.

DANTES IORDACHE, aged 25, of Spencer Bridge Road, Northampton, no insurance, not wearing a seat belt; fined £880, surcharge £352, costs £90, six points.

MARGOT ANN JENNINGS, aged 75, of Pound Lane, Moulton, speeding, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence; fined £440, surcharge £176, costs £90, three points.

ANGELA KOBUGABE, aged 33, of Mortar Pit Road, Northampton, failed to give information identifying a driver alleged to be guilty of an offence;fined £660, surcharge £264, costs £90, six points.

SIVA KUMAR KONETI, aged 24, of Argyle Street, Northampton, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence, no insurance; fined £266, surcharge £106, costs £90, six points.

ZOLTAN CLAUDIU MOLDOVAN, aged 44, of St Edmunds Road, Northampton, failed to give information identifying a driver alleged to be guilty of an offence; fined £370, surcharge £148, costs £90, six points.

AMBER DIANE LILY PAUL, aged 27, of Obelisk Rise, Northampton, no MoT; fined £220, surcharge £88, costs £90.

VALENTIN PROCA, aged 33, of Queen Eleanor Road, Northampton, no insurance, no MoT; fined £398, surcharge £159, costs £90, six points.

ANDREAS BOGDAN SAVU, aged 31, of Victoria Gardens, Northampton, no insurance; fined £660, surcharge £264, costs £90, six points.

DOVYDAS SIDLAUSKAS, aged 23, of Stanley Street, Northampton, drove without due care and attention, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence; fined £660, surcharge £264, costs £90, six points.

ANDREW PAUL SMART, aged 51, of Compton Road, Castle Ashby, speeding; fined £72, surcharge £28, three points.

MARIAN IULIAN STOICA, aged 24, of Hangerfield Court, Northampton, no MoT; fined £107, surcharge £42, costs £90.

DAVID TARBUCK, aged 51, of Brook Street, Daventry, no insurance, no MoT; fined £880, surcharge £352, costs £90, six points.

SHAIK ULHAQ, aged 27, of Broad Street, Northampton, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence; fined £130, surcharge £52, costs £90, five points.

IULIAN ANDREI BURUIANA, aged 27, of The Avenue, Northampton, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence, no insurance, not wearing a seatbelt; fined £880, surcharge £352, costs £90, disqualified for six months due to repeat offending.

XHULJANO LAKO, aged 30, of Greatmeadow, Northampton, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence; fined £220, surcharge £88, costs £90, disqualified for six months due to repeat offending.

NELU ALEXANDRU TOMA, aged 23, of Ringway, Northampton, no insurance; fined £660, surcharge £264, costs £90, disqualified for six months due to repeat offending.

TONY LEWIS WOOD, aged 32, of Wycliffe Road, Northampton, drove while using a hand-held mobile telephone; fined £220, surcharge £88, costs £90, disqualified for six months due to repeat offending.

DONNA MICHELLE BRUCE, aged 45, of Welford Road, Northampton, failed to comply with a community order; fined £538, costs £60.

BARRY MARTIN DAY, aged 42, of North Holme Court, Northampton, failed to comply with a community order; costs £60.

TYLER JONES, aged 22, of Willow Brook Square, Northampton, failed to comply with a suspended sentence order; fined £100, costs £60.

■ These cases were heard on June 7

ANDREW BOUSFIELD, aged 53, of Holly Road, Northampton, four counts of failing to comply with a community protection notice, failed to surrender to custody; fined £76 surcharge £30, costs £85..

LUCAN MICHAEL HACKLETT, aged 42, of Turner Street, Northampton, stole Shark Flex Style Air Stylers to the value of £2,300-£3,000 belonging to Whistl Fulfilment; 100 hours unpaid work, compensation of £2,000, surcharge £114, costs £85.

KIRSTY JAYNE STAINTHORPE, aged 36, of Chalcombe Avenue, Northampton, possession of diamorphine, two counts of assaulting police officers by beating; community order, fined £80, surcharge £114, costs £85, compensation of £100.

LEE COOK, aged 19, of Glebeland Crescent, Northampton, assault by beating; 140 hours unpaid work, compensation of £50, surcharge £95, costs £395.

LEE COOK, aged 19, of Glebeland Crescent, Northampton, possession of cannabis with intent to supply, supplied cannabis; 140 hours unpaid work.

RONNIE COUZENS, aged 19, of Medway Close, Northampton, assault by beating; 60 hours unpaid work, compensation of £50, surcharge £95, costs £310.

INDRE SALNAITE, aged 33, of Turner Street, Northampton, assaulted a police officer by beating; discharged conditionally for six months, surcharge £26, costs £50.

■ We understand that some people may be angry or upset to see their name and address published here but covering court cases acts as a deterrent against crime and it is important that justice is being seen to be done.

Under English Law, it is a general principle that criminal court proceedings for adults should be held openly and in public. Verdicts and sentences are normally given out in open court and so are in the public domain. Newspapers such as ours therefore have the right to publish outcomes of all such criminal court cases.