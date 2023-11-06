Drink-driving, assaults, racist abuse, threatening behaviour, thefts from Next and B&M dealt with by magistrates

■ These cases were heard by Northamptonshire magistrates on October 23

ARRON DALE SMITH, aged 39, of Moorbridge Road, Moulton, drove while not wearing a seat belt, drove while using a hand-held mobile phone, two counts of driving while carrying a child under 12 not wearing a seat belt; fined £664, surcharge £266, costs £440, six points.

Kimberley HARVEY, aged 22, of Blisworth Close, Northampton, on August 11, 2023, stole two bottles of Victoria's Secret perfume and men’s underwear from Next, on August 13 stole a dining set to the value of £48 from Next, conviction of an offence while a community order is in force; four weeks in prison, compensation of £362.

Northampton Magistrates' Court

ANA MIHAIA. aged 36, of Tower Street, Northampton, with another stole items to the value of £168.25 from B&M, failed to surrender to custody; conditionally discharged for 12 months, surcharge £26.

DANIEL WARWICK, aged 34, of Cardigan Close, Northampton, drink driving, assault by beating, criminal damage, possession of cocaine; fined £2,584, surcharge £1,034.00, costs £85.00, disqualified for 16 months.

MATTHEW O'CONNELL, aged 31, of Golf Lane, Church Brampton, driving without due care and attention, failed to stop after an accident, failed to report an accident; fined £312, surcharge £125.00, costs £110.00, eight points.

CATALIN BRINAS, aged 40, of Wilby Street, Northampton, drove without due care and attention, failed to stop after a road accident, failed to report an accident, fined £269, surcharge: £108.00, costs £110.00, six points.

RICHARD HORNE, aged 45, of Arthur Street, Northampton, racially / religiously aggravated harassment / alarm / distress by words / writing; fined £330, costs £85.

ASSAMANI HASSAN, aged 21, of Vernon Walk, Northampton, drink driving; fined £120, surcharge £48.00, costs £85.00, disqualified for 18 months.

GEORGE ZOLD, aged 32, of Ruskin Road, Northampton, drink driving, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence, no insurance, possession of cannabis / cannabis resin; fined £306, surcharge £122.00, costs £85.00, disqualified for 19 months.

SAMANTHA HARTWELL, aged 43, of Cedar Road East, Northampton, drink driving; fined £80, surcharge £32.00, costs £85.00, disqualified for 15 months.

NICOLA VINE, aged 39, of Newton Road, Northampton, drink driving; fined £415, surcharge £166.00, costs £85.00, disqualified for 21 months.

ROY THOMAS-ADAMBUKULAM, aged 33, of Guildhall Road, Northampton, drink driving; fined £253, surcharge £101.00, costs £85.00, disqualified for 13 months.

LIAM LONGDEN, aged 22, of Elgin Street, Northampton, fishing without a licence at Stanwick Lakes Fisheries; fined £220.00, surcharge £88.00, costs £135.00.

■ These cases were heard on October 24

BESMELAH OSMANZAI, aged 46, of Hanemill Court, Northampton, racially aggravated use of threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour causing harassment, alarm or distress; fined £625, compensation of £100, surcharge £63, costs £300.

FOYSUL ISLAM, aged 35, of Bannard Close, Northampton, drove while using a hand-held mobile telephone; fined £75, surcharge £30, costs £300, six points.

DEON DE-GROOT, aged 24, of Abington Avenue, Northampton, conviction of an offence while a community order was in force; 22 weeks in prison.

WILLIAM JOHN HEALEY, c/o Lincoln Way, Daventry, failed to comply with supervision requirements following release from prison; fined £133, costs £60.

JAI HALL, aged 45, of Salisbury Street, Northampton, speeding; fined £461, surcharge £184, costs £85.

ASEN SIMEONOV ASENOV, aged 31, of The Wye, Daventry, speeding; fined £440.00, surcharge £176.00, costs £90.00, six points.

VENOTH BALASUBRAMANIAM, aged 18, of Lutterworth Road, Northampton, no insurance; fined £120.00, surcharge £48.00, costs £90.00, six points.

MARSERLO BRELOGACE, aged 28, of Wellingborough Road, Northampton, defective tyre; fined £440.00, surcharge £176.00, costs £90.00, three points.

BARRY ROBIN HEASMAN, aged 40, of Fullingdale Road, Northampton, rode in the front seat of a vehicle while not wearing a seat belt; fined £220.00, surcharge £88.00, costs £90.00.

SHEILA LONG, aged 64, of Flaxwell Court, Northampton, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence, no insurance; fined £323.00, surcharge £129.00, costs £90.00, six points.

LEE STEPHEN McALLISTER, aged 32, of Essex Street, Northampton, no insurance; fined £440.00, surcharge £176.00, costs £90.00, six points.

SHADRACK OLUMUYIWA OLALOKO, aged 21, of Colwyn Road, Northampton, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence, no insurance; fined £250.00, surcharge £100.00, costs £90.00, six points.

MICHAEL ANTHONY QUINN, aged 42, of Waterfurrows Way, Moulton, drove while using a hand-held mobile telephone; fined £146.00, surcharge £58.00, costs £90.00, six points.

LUCYNA RADWANSKA, aged 39, of Victoria Promenade, Northampton, failed to give information identifying a driver alleged to be guilty of an offence; fined £660.00, surcharge £264.00, costs £90.00, six points.

KAI JAMES WALSH, aged 19, of Dandelion Close, Northampton, speeding; fined £250.00, surcharge £100.00, costs £90.00, five points.

KEVIN LEE WATERHOUSE, aged 46, of Iron Pikes, Brixworth, speeding; fined £220.00, surcharge £88.00, costs £90.00, three points.

KEVIN LIDDINGTON, aged 52, of Kettering Road North, Northampton, drove while using a hand-held mobile telephone; fined £220.00, surcharge £88.00, costs £90.00, disqualified for six months due to repeat offending.

BOBBY PARSON-BARNES, aged 19, of Regent Street, Northampton, no insurance; fined £660.00, surcharge £264.00, costs £90.00, disqualified for six months due to repeat offending.

KELLY ELLIOTT, aged 43, of Campbell Street, Northampton, failed to comply with a community order; fined £20, costs £40.

JAMES MARTIN BENJAMIN SMITH, aged 42, of Primrose Hill, Northampton, failed to comply with the supervision requirements following release from prison; fined £60, costs £60.

RICKY JOHNSON, aged 36, ℅ Raisins Field Close, Northampton, non-payment of £1,260 fine; 27 days in prison.

DYLAN McILROY, aged 25, of Hester Street, Northampton, possession of crack cocaine, cannabis / cannabis resin; 80 hours unpaid work, costs £85.

JOSE ABRUNHOSA, aged 46, of Nethermead Court, Northampton, possess knife blade / sharp pointed article in a public place, possession of cannabis / cannabis resin; three months in prison suspended for two years, 40 hours unpaid work, surcharge £154.00, costs £85.00.

■ We understand that some people may be angry or upset to see their name and address published here but covering court cases acts as a deterrent against crime and it is important that justice is being seen to be done.

Under English Law, it is a general principle that criminal court proceedings for adults should be held openly and in public. Verdicts and sentences are normally given out in open court and so are in the public domain. Newspapers such as ours therefore have the right to publish outcomes of all such criminal court cases.