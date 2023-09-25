Carrying a machete, criminal damage, threatening behaviour and burglary cases dealt with by local magistrates

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

■ These cases were heard by Northamptonshire magistrates on September 4

PRINCESS KUMBA KOROMA, aged 57, of Great Russell Street, Northampton, no insurance; fined £180, surcharge to fund victim services £72, Crown Prosecution Service costs £625, six points.

Advertisement

Advertisement

DAVID ROBERT MURPHY, aged 46, of Hinton Road, Northampton, breached a court order; community order, surcharge £114, costs £720.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Daventry Express within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Local magistrates deal with hundreds of cases each week.

LIAM MILTON, aged 22, of Byron Walk, Daventry, drink-driving, possession of a bladed article; 100 hours unpaid work, surcharge £114, costs £85, disqualified for 17 months.

ALEXANDRU MEREACRE, aged 32, of Leyside Court, Northampton, drink-driving, drove while disqualified, no insurance; 22 weeks in prison, surcharge £154, costs £85, disqualified from driving for 60 months, 77 days.

PAUL LONDON, aged 60, of Watersmeet, Northampton, speeding; fined £107, surcharge £43, costs £90, three points.

Advertisement

Advertisement

DOROTA KRYCZKA, aged 44, of Grange Avenue, Northampton, drove without due care and attention, failed to stop after an accident, failed to report an accident; fined £672, surcharge £269, costs £110, six points.

AMANDA SPENCER, aged 65, of Pennine Court, Daventry, drove without due care and attention; fined £258, surcharge £103, costs £110, six points.

NAEEM YAMIN, aged 36, of Bostock Avenue, Northampton, drove without due care and attention, failed to stop after an accident, failed to report an accident; fined £400, surcharge £160, costs £110, six points.

RAMONA COBUZ, aged 41, of Abington Avenue, Northampton, drove without due care and attention; fined £200, surcharge £80, costs £110, six points.

Advertisement

Advertisement

BEN RODHOUSE, aged 38, of Manfield Road, Northampton, racially / religiously aggravated use of threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour causing harassment, alarm or distress;

CHARLIE HEBSON, aged 22, of Salisbury Street, Northampton, assault by beating; fined £800, surcharge £320, costs £85.

MAROKENA MURATI, aged 37, of Goldings Road, Northampton, drove while disqualified, no insurance, drove while using a hand-held mobile phone; fined £288, surcharge £115, costs £85, six points.

RYAN HUTCHINGS, aged 30, of Drovers Walk, Northampton, stole items value £136.88 from the Co-op; conditionally discharged for 12 months, compensation £136.88.

Advertisement

Advertisement

STEPHEN WIGGINS, aged 50, of Tavern Lane, Daventry, two counts of burglary at Mercure Hotel, Daventry, fined £80, compensation £200, surcharge £32, costs £85.

MICHAEL DRAGE, aged 50, of Falcutt Way, Northampton, dangerous driving; 150 hours unpaid work, disqualified for 12 months, surcharge £114.

KEVIN ROWLEY, aged 59, of Camelot Way, Northampton, dangerous driving; 150 hours unpaid work, surcharge £114, costs £85, disqualified for 12 months.

■ These cases were heard on September 5

DANNY JAMES WHEELDON, aged 36, of Balliol Road, Daventry, stole a Gucci wallet, airpods, a supreme bag, medication Naproxen tablets and a bag of christmas presents; stole police belt, interfered with a motor vehicle with intent to steal; burglary; stole property to the value of £1,115; stole property to the value of £1,900; possession of a machete in public; 48 weeks in prison suspended for 24 months, 200 hours unpaid work, compensation of £2,556, costs £100.

Advertisement

Advertisement

SEBASTIAN JANKOWSKI, aged 31, of Hawkstone Close, Northampton, drove while disqualified, no insurance, drug driving; 100 hours unpaid work, disqualified for 20 months, surcharge £114, costs £85..

DAVID HARKINS, aged 41, of no fixed abode, Northampton, obstructed police; fined £64, compensation of £50.

■ These cases were heard on September 6

BENJAMIN JONES, aged 32, of Wantage Close, Moulton, breached a court order; fined £80, costs £250.

JAMES SCHOFIELD, aged 35, of Corrin Close, Welton, possession of cocaine; fined £650, surcharge £260, costs £85.

Advertisement

Advertisement

ANATOLIJS AVDEJEVS, aged 41, of Hunter Street, Northampton, failed to provide a specimen of breath, failed to surrender to custody; fined £1,100, surcharge £440, costs £620, 10 points.

DIVYANKKUMAR PATEL, aged 32, of Artizan Road, Northampton, drink driving; 150 hours unpaid work, community order with alcohol abstinence and monitoring, disqualified for 33 months, surcharge £114, costs £85.

JOSHUA STREETON, aged 23, of Caledonian House, Northampton, drove while disqualified, dangerous driving; 200 hours unpaid work, disqualified for 24 months, surcharge £114.

STEVEN EAGLE, aged 35, of East Park Parade, Northampton, possession of cannabis, failed to surrender to custody; fined £120, surcharge £26, costs £85.

Advertisement

Advertisement

CARL EMERY, aged 42, c/o Rectory Farm Road, Northampton, used threatening / abusive words / behaviour likely to cause harassment, alarm or distress; fined £61, surcharge £24, costs £85.

ERMAL DRAGJOSHI, aged 20, of no fixed abode, possession of cocaine; fined £120, surcharge £48, costs £85.

■ We understand that some people may be angry or upset to see their name and address published here but covering court cases acts as a deterrent against crime and it is important that justice is being seen to be done.

Under English Law, it is a general principle that criminal court proceedings for adults should be held openly and in public. Verdicts and sentences are normally given out in open court and so are in the public domain. Newspapers such as ours therefore have the right to publish outcomes of all such criminal court cases.

Advertisement

Advertisement