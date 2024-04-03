Assaults on police, threatening behaviour and stealing meat worth £148 from Asda cases heard by magistrates

COURT ROUND-UP: Who’s been sentenced from Northampton, Daventry, Kislingbury and Church Brampton
■ These cases were heard by Northamptonshire magistrates on March 20
JOSEPH LONG, aged 29, of Barrack Road, Northampton, drove while disqualified, no insurance, failed to surrender to custody; fined £400, surcharge £320, costs £85, disqualified for 12 months.
ADAM DANIEL STEPHENSON, aged 32, of Swale Drive, Northampton, failed to give information identifying a driver alleged to be guilty of an offence; fined £660, surcharge £264, costs £400, six points.
DANIEL ANTHONY PHEAR, aged 40, of Lark Rise, Northampton, breached a court order; fined £50, costs £177.
■ These cases were heard on March 21
SAMANTHA LANGLEY, aged 29, of Edgecote End, Northampton, aggravated assault by beating of a police officer; community order with requirement to abstain from alcohol for 120 days, compensation of £100, costs £85.
HAYDON DARLOW, aged 32, of no fixed abode, used threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour with intent to cause fear of violence, possession of an offensive weapon — a hammer, failed to surrender to custody; 26 weeks in prison, surcharge £154, costs £85.
NAEEM YAMIN, aged 37, of Bostock Avenue, Northampton, failed to provide a specimen of breath, drove with no insurance, no MoT; community order with requirement to abstain from alcohol for 120 days, surcharge £114, costs £85, disqualified for 22 months.
VALDI ISANKOVS, aged 24, of Fife Street, Northampton, possession of cannabis, possession of class C drug Xanax; fined £160, surcharge £48, costs £85.
KIMBERLEY HARVEY, aged 22, of Blisworth Close, Northampton, drove with no insurance, resisted police; fined £50, costs £85, disqualified for six months due to repeat offending.
JAMIE BERWICK, aged 44, of Darwin Walk, Northampton, assaulted a police officer, criminal damage, two counts of drunk and disorderly; community order, surcharge £114, costs £295.
IAN SPRING, aged 57, of no fixed abode, stole meat to a value of £146,00 from Asda, stole meat to a value of £48 from One Stop, stole meat value unknown from Waitrose; nine weeks in prison, compensation of £194.
LEE SINCLAIR, aged 24, of no fixed abode, two counts of criminal damage, possession of an offensive weapon — a knuckle duster; 100 hours unpaid work, surcharge £114, costs £620.
LEE ROBINS, aged 42, of St Pauls Road, Northampton, theft from a motor vehicle, criminal damage; fined £200,.compensation of £100, costs £85.
ANTHONY CANTOR, aged 43, of Roe Road, Northampton, stole laundry items to a value of £24 from Co-op, possession of heroin and crack cocaine; four weeks in prison, compensation of £12;
PAUL RAYSON, aged 60, of Millway, Northampton, assault by beating; community order, costs £85.
JONATHAN SOTAJ, aged 20, of Golf Lane, Church Brampton, drove with no insurance, possession of cannabis; fined £533, surcharge £213, costs £85, eight points.
■ These cases were heard on March 22
JAMES NJOROGE, aged 34, of Melville Street, Northampton, drove without due care and attention, fined £293, surcharge £117, costs £90, disqualified for six months due to repeat offending.
RUSLAN KRASILNIKOVS, aged 42, of Millside Close, Northampton, drove while in a position that could not have proper control of the vehicle; fined £230, surcharge £92, costs £625, three points.
NEIL REDRUPP, aged 54, of Hidcote Way, Daventry, speeding; fined £40, surcharge £16, costs £90, disqualified for six months due to repeat offending.
PETER ALEXANDER ROBINSON, aged 57, of Gayton Road, Kislingbury, drove with no insurance; fined £440, surcharge £176, costs £90, disqualified for six months due to repeat offending.
OZICHUKWU UDEZE, aged 41, of Harborough Road, Northampton, no insurance; fined £507, surcharge £203, costs £90, disqualified for six months due to repeat offending.
■ This case was heard on March 23
ANN-MARIE LAKE, aged 50, of Great Gull Crescent, Northampton, burglary, possession of heroin, failed to surrender to custody; fined £153, surcharge £61, costs £170.
