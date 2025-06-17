COURT ROUND-UP: Who’s been sentenced from Northampton, Daventry, Harpole, Wootton, Overstone

Local magistrates dealt with these cases involving drink driving, possession of cocaine, non payment of fines, driving without due care, criminal damage, speeding…

■ These cases were heard by Northamptonshire magistrates on June 3

DANIEL ISACHE, aged 33, of Eastern Avenue West, Chadwell Heath, criminal damage to property valued under £5,000 — damaged beams and cameras to the value of approx £4,000 belonging to Daventry Non-Ferrous Metals; compensation of £300.

CONNOR BYFIELD, aged 28, of Chester Avenue, Harpole, failed to provide a specimen of blood for analysis in the course of an investigation into whether an offence had been committed; community order with 80 hours unpaid work, surcharge to fund victim services £114, prosecution costs £200, disqualified from driving for 17 months.

FLORIN-CRISTIAN ION, aged 33, of Obelisk Rise, Northampton, drink driving — 42 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath exceeding the prescribed limit of 35mg; fined £300, surcharge £120, costs £85, disqualified for 38 months.

LUKE OSOWSKI, aged 29, of Sywell Road, Overstone, failed to provide a specimen of blood for analysis in the course of an investigation into whether an offence had been committed, used a vehicle without third party insurance; community order with 80 hours unpaid work, surcharge £114, costs £200, disqualified for 20 months.

SEAN RYAN, aged 25, of Woolmonger Street, Northampton, possession of a class A drug — cocaine, possession of a class B drug — cannabis; fined £400, surcharge £160, costs £85.

THOMAS DAWSON, aged 37, of Emmanuel Gardens, Northampton, failed to comply with a community order by failing to comply with instructions during an office appointment with a supervising officer; fined £80.

Ami MATTHEWS, aged 30, of Ambush Street, Northampton, failed to comply with a community order by failing to attend a planned unpaid work appointment; fined £80, costs £60.

Carl PREEN, aged 44, of Lower Meadow Court, Northampton, failed to comply with a community order by failing to attend Northampton Probation Office for an initial office appointment; fined £676, costs £60.

SERGIU-MARIAN ABABEI, aged 25, of Stanley Street, Northampton, no payment of fine of £7,424; 180 days in prison in default of payment.

SEAN PADREIG CONYBEARE, aged 36, of Harlestone Road, Northampton, non-payment of fine of £796.10; 14 days in prison in default of payment.

ARAM MAJIDI, aged 28, of Knaphill Crescent, Northampton, no payment of fine of £700; five days in prison in default of payment.

LEANNE LOUISE WATTS, aged 31, of Longcroft Lane, Paulerspury, non-payment of fine of £1,740.43; 40 days in prison in default of payment.

■ These cases were heard on June 4

LEWIS CAMPBELL, aged 38, of Henry Street, Northampton, assaulted a man by beating; fined £500, compensation of £100, surcharge £200, costs £480.

LEWIS WEBSTER, aged 34, of Kenmuir Avenue, Northampton, breached a court order; eight weeks in prison, suspended for 12 months, costs £85..

KANE REDNALL, aged 34, of Cosgrove Way, Northampton, criminal damage to property valued under £5,000 — damaged property to the value of £3,832.82 belonging to Ladbrokes; fined £100, community order, compensation of £1,000.

JOEY JOHN, aged 35, of HMP Peterborough, criminal damage to property valued under £5,000 — damaged a window belonging to Greatwell Homes, threatened to damage property — threatened to smash car windows; eight weeks in prison,

ROBYN SMITH, aged 31, of Hidcote Way, Daventry, drove a vehicle on Watling Street, Watford, without due care and attention — pulled out of a junction into the path of an oncoming vehicle causing damage to both vehicles and slight injury to the driver and passenger of the other vehicle; fined £158, surcharge £63, costs £110, five points.

MOHAMMED ISLAM, aged 34, of Longmeadow, Northampton, drove a vehicle with no front registration plate, used a vehicle with tyres with insufficient tread; fined £843, surcharge £92, costs £85, six points.

DANIEL WEBSTER, aged 37, of Ashby Road, Welton, speeding — 76mph on A4500, Weedon Road, nr Harpole, exceeding the legal limit of 50mph; fined £614, surcharge £246, costs £110, six points.

SHAQIR CENAJ, aged 40, of Weedon Road, Northampton, used a vehicle without third party insurance; fined £200, surcharge £80, costs £130, disqualified for six months due to repeat offending,

CONNOR ENGLAND, aged 31, of The Roundway, Daventry, speeding — 82mph on A4500, Weedon Road, nr Harpole exceeding the legal limit of 50mph; fined £461, surcharge £184, costs £110, disqualified for 14 days.

KRISTIAN BARNATT, aged 25, of The Ashes, Wootton, speeding — 43mph on Rowtree Road, Northampton, exceeding the legal limit of 30mph; fined £330, costs £110, disqualified for 12 months due to repeat offending.

LEWIS NICHOLAS WILLIAM WEBSTER, aged 34 of Kenmuir Avenue, Northampton, failed to comply with a community order by failing to attend a mental health treatment requirement appointment; fined £80.

