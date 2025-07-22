COURT ROUND-UP: Who’s been sentenced from Northampton, Daventry, Guilsborough, Overstone

These cases dealt with by local magistrates include a driver clocked at 105mph on busy Northampton dual carriageway, driving while disqualified, possession of cannabis, motorist who caused head on crash…

■ These cases were heard by Northamptonshire magistrates on July 8

CHRISTOPHER SMITH, aged 38, of Wellingborough Road, Northampton, theft from a shop — stole various meats and alcohol to the value of £126 belonging to BP; community order with drug rehabilitation for three months, compensation of £126, prosecution costs £85.

AARON TARBUCK, aged 30, c/o Waveney Close, Daventry, drunk and disorderly in High Street, Daventry; conditionally discharged for six months, surcharge to fund victim services £26, costs £85.

Northampton Magistrates' Court

ALI SAMAN-WASMAN, aged 18, of Craven Street, Northampton, criminal damage to property valued under £5,000 — damaged an internal bedroom wall and smoke alarm belonging to Assist Care Team; fined £16, compensation of £100.

SAM OWEN, aged 38, of Avon Close, Daventry, drove a vehicle otherwise than in accordance with a licence on Stanley Way, Daventry; no penalty.

JASON AMOS, aged 28, of no fixed abode, harassment by breach of a restraining order; 12 weeks in prison.

JAMAL CHAMBERS, aged 27, of St Edmunds Street, Northampton, used a vehicle on Stimpson Avenue, Northampton, without third party insurance; fined £440 surcharge £176, costs £400, six points.

JASPER NICHOL, aged 30, of no fixed abode, failed to comply with a community order by failing to attend Northampton Probation Office for a planned appointment; fined £50, costs £60.

■ These cases were heard on July 9

SAUL TERRY, aged 57, of Ladycroft, Daventry, racially / religiously aggravated intentional harassment / alarm / distress - words / writing; fined £180, compensation of £50.00.

EMANUEL GRIGORE, aged 24, of Watermeadow Drive, Northampton, dangerous driving on Crestwood Road, Northampton, drove while disqualified, used a vehicle without third party insurance, failed to stop a vehicle when required by police in uniform, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence; 24 weeks in prison suspended for 12 months, curfew with electronic monitoring for six months, surcharge £154.00, costs £85.00, disqualified for 24 months.

DYLAN CHIWARA, aged 38, of no fixed abode, possession of a class B drug — cannabis; fined £100.00, surcharge £40.00, costs £85.00.

KUDAKWASHE SHONHIWA, aged 36, of Thornton Road, Northampton, failed to give information relating to the identification of a driver who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence; fined £660.00, surcharge £264.00, costs £300.00, six points.

FIONA PERRIN, aged 43, of Ashby Court, Guilsborough, drove on Harborough Road North, Northampton, without due care and attention — overtook a car slowing down on approach to temporary traffic lights on red, then attempting to overtake a second vehicle turning right and colliding with the second vehicle; fined £480.00, surcharge £192.00, costs £110.00, six points.

ALVIN SIMKINS, aged 41, of Eden Close, Daventry, drove on Smarts Estate, Kilsby, without due care and attention — reversed into a parked vehicle causing damage, driver of a vehicle involved in a road accident failed to report that accident; fined £660.00, surcharge £440.00, costs £130.00, six points.

NEIL BULL, aged 51, of Moore Street, Northampton, drove on Booth Rise, Northampton, without due care and attention — for unknown reasons travelled onto the opposing side of the road colliding with an oncoming vehicle causing damage and slight injury to the other driver, used a vehicle without third party insurance; fined £200.00, surcharge £80.00, costs £130.00, six points.

TAFADZWA MUMBIRO, aged 46, of Watermill Way, Northampton, speeding on B526 Newport Pagnell Road — 36mph exceeding the legal limit of 30mph; fined -£200.00, surcharge £80.00, costs £110.00, three points.

SABITHA SURESH, aged 37, of Norman Road, Northampton, drove a vehicle not fitted with a rear seat belt when child under 12 and not 150cm tall seated in rear when, at the time, a front seat was fitted with a seat belt and not occupied by any person, drove on Norman Road, Northampton, otherwise than in accordance with a licence, used a vehicle without third party insurance; fined £383.00, surcharge £153.00, costs £110.00, six points.

HARRY LAKE, aged 23, of Mardell Way, Overstone, speeding on Lumbertubs Way, Northampton, — 105mph exceeding the legal limit of 70 mph, drove a vehicle without due care and attention — overtook on the inside of other vehicles in an unsafe manner; fined £960, surcharge £384.00, costs £110.00, six points.

PETR PLANSKY, aged 31, of Tennyson Road, Daventry, drove a private e-scooter on Tennyson Road, Daventry other otherwise than in accordance with a licence, used a vehicle without third party insurance; fined £461.00, surcharge £184.00, costs £110.00, six points.

MARK LEWIS, aged 69, of Latchet Lane, Northampton, speeding on A45 Nene Valley Way — 71mph exceeding the legal limit of 60mph; fined £71.00, surcharge £28.00, costs £110.00, three points.

JACK WHITEHEAD, aged 24, of Nene Side Close, Badby, drove on Danes Way, DIRFT, without due care and attention — vehicle seen on video drifting at a roundabout and doing doughnuts in a car park; fined £276.00, surcharge £130.00, costs £110.00, six points.

TONY COATES, aged 38, of Tyes Court, Northampton, drove on Bants Lane, Northampton, without due care and attention — driver overtook a queue of traffic and went through a red light; fined £120.00, surcharge £48.00, costs £130.00, seven points.

ADRIAN BACAU, aged 21, of Duston Road, Northampton, drove on Caswell Road, Brackmills, without due care and attention — vehicle can be seen on video doing doughnuts in an industrial estate car park; fined £80.00, surcharge £32.00, costs £130.00, six points.

■ We understand that some people may be angry or upset to see their name and address published here but covering court cases acts as a deterrent against crime and it is important that justice is being seen to be done.

Under English Law, it is a general principle that criminal court proceedings for adults should be held openly and in public. Verdicts and sentences are normally given out in open court and so are in the public domain. Newspapers such as ours therefore have the right to publish outcomes of all such criminal court cases.

Addresses included here are provided by Northamptonshire Magistrates' Court Service and are those given by the defendant. They are only withheld when there is a court order in place. Any queries in relation to the addresses should be directed to the court service. Click HERE or Google IPSO to find more about what to expect if you have appeared in court.