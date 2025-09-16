COURT ROUND-UP: Who’s been sentenced from Northampton, Daventry, Earls Barton, Potterspury and Boughton

Magistrates have dealt with these 22 cases including those involving drink driving, possession of heroin and crack cocaine, dangerous driving, shoplifting from Morrisons and Sainsbury’s, fare dodging on a train…

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Daventry Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

■ These cases were heard by Northamptonshire magistrates on August 19

MURIEL CORDELIA WILLIAMS, aged 70, of Broadmead Avenue, Northampton, kept a vehicle which was unlicensed; fined £73, ordered to pay vehicle excise back duty of £31.67, prosecution costs £85.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

WINSTON LLOYD SAMUELS, aged 59, of Balmoral Road, Northampton, speeding — 55mph on M1 exceeding temporary limit of 40mph; fined £54, surcharge to fund victim services £22, costs £250, three points.

Local magistrates deal with hundreds of cases each week

CAMERON TWEED, aged 26, of Thorn Hill, Northampton, driver failed to provide a specimen of blood for analysis in the course of an investigation into whether an offence had been committed; fined £120, disqualified for 12 months.

MATTHEW WALLINGER, aged 39, of Grafton Street, Northampton, three counts of theft from a shop — on April 5, 2025, in company with an unknown male, stole goods to the value of £29 belonging to Morrisons Local, on April 7 in the company of an unknown male, stole good to the value of £110 belonging to Morrisons Local, on June 16 in the company of James Freeland, stole goods to the value of £70.85 belonging to Morrisons Local; conditionally discharged for 12 months, compensation of £174, costs £100.

ROBERT HARRIS, aged 34, of no fixed abode, drink driving on Sanders Lane, Potterspury — 105 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath exceeding the prescribed limit of 35mg; 12 weeks in prison suspended for 18 months, 150 hours unpaid work, costs £620, disqualified for 60 months.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

TANIMOLA CLEMENT, aged 38, of Masefield Way, Northampton, drink driving on Glendon Road, Kettering — not less than 130 milligrams of alcohol per 100 millilitres of blood exceeding the prescribed limit of 80mg; drove a vehicle otherwise than in accordance with a licence, used a vehicle without third party insurance; fined £265, surcharge £112, costs £85, disqualified for 15 months.

PHILIP NOTON, aged 47, of Churchill Road, Earls Barton, two counts of possession of a class A drug — heroin and crack cocaine; fined £240, surcharge £96, costs £85.

SYLVIA JOHNSTON, aged 45, of Birkdale Close, Northampton, three counts of failing to comply with a community protection notice by being within an exclusion zone, one count of failing to comply with a community protection notice by having an open alcohol receptacle and being within an exclusion zone; fined £100, costs £85.

■ These cases were heard on August 22

GARETH MARTIN, aged 44, of no fixed abode, two counts of theft from a shop — on June 19, 2024, stole vitamins to the value of £95 belonging to Holland & Barrett, Weston Favell Shopping, on January 7, 2025, stole meat to the value of £108 belonging to Sainsbury's, Wellingborough; conditionally discharged for six months, compensation of £203.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

NIKKI CUNNINGTON, aged 53, of Beckets View, Northampton, kept an unlicensed vehicle; fined £175, ordered to pay vehicle excise back duty of £33.34, costs £85.

KYEIRON DIRK MICHAEL COLES, aged 25, of Derngate, Northampton, used a vehicle having made a Statutory Off-Road Notification declaration; fined £153. surcharge £61, costs £85.

■ These cases were heard on August 26

LIAM HODGSON, aged 27, of Hemans Road, Daventry, failed to provide a specimen of blood for analysis in the course of an investigation into whether an offence had been committed, possession of a class A drug — cocaine; community order, surcharge £114, costs £85, disqualified for 17 months.

SHANNON BURKE, aged 23, of Wren Way, Daventry, drug driving on Lakeside Drive, Northampton; fined £200, surcharge £80, costs £85, disqualified for 12 months.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

COREY MALIN, aged 25, of Turners Gardens, Northampton, dangerous driving on A4500 Wilby to Earls Barton, used a vehicle without third party insurance, failed to stop a vehicle when required by a constable in uniform; 20 weeks in prison suspended for 12 months, 100 hours unpaid work, surcharge £154, costs £85, disqualified for 20 months.

JEVGENIJS FEDOTOVS, aged 31, of Lower Harding Street, Northampton, three counts of theft from a shop — on July 31, 2025, stole protein bars of an unknown value belonging to Tesco, on August 1 stole 132 protein bars of a value £376.20 belonging to Tesco, on August 7 stole five bottles of wine to a value of £57.25 belonging to Marks & Spencer; community order with 60 hours unpaid work, compensation of £376.20.

VASILE NEAMTI, aged 26, of Monks Hall Road, Northampton, drunk in charge of motor vehicle at Kingsfield Way, Northampton — 64 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath exceeding the prescribed limit of 35mg; fined £307, surcharge £123, costs £85, disqualified for two months.

KEVIN JAFFRAY, aged 58, of no fixed abode, two counts of theft from a shop — on August 9, 2025, stole steaks to the value of £13 belonging to Morrisons Daily, on August 10 stole steaks to the value of £13 belonging to Morrisons Daily; conditionally discharged for 12 months, compensation of £28.25.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

DANIEL McMAHON, aged 32, of Richardson Close, Boughton, assault by beating, used threatening / abusive words / behaviour at Long Buckby railway station likely to cause harassment, alarm or distress; fined £400, compensation of £200, costs £150.

MUHAMMAD ADEL A S ELTABAL, aged 23, of Great Holme Court, Northampton, failed to comply with a community order by failing to report as instructed; fined £50, costs £60.

ANDREW MARSHALL PETTIT, aged 44, of Park Avenue North, Northampton, failed to comply with a community order by twice failing to attend Northampton Probation Office for an initial appointment; fined £100, costs £60.

CARLY LOUISE ISZARS, aged 35, of Winston Close, Daventry, entered a train for the purpose of travelling between Euston and Birmingham New Street without having a valid ticket; discharged conditionally for 12 months, compensation of £20, surcharge £26.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

ALINDA WRIGHT, aged 41, of Thames Road, Northampton, speeding; fined £400, surcharge £160, costs £90, three points.

■ We understand that some people may be angry or upset to see their name and address published here but covering court cases acts as a deterrent against crime and it is important that justice is being seen to be done.

Under English Law, it is a general principle that criminal court proceedings for adults should be held openly and in public. Verdicts and sentences are normally given out in open court and so are in the public domain. Newspapers such as ours therefore have the right to publish outcomes of all such criminal court cases.

Addresses included here are provided by Northamptonshire Magistrates' Court Service and are those given by the defendant. They are only withheld when there is a court order in place. Any queries in relation to the addresses should be directed to the court service. Click HERE or Google IPSO to find more about what to expect if you have appeared in court.