■ These cases were heard by Northamptonshire magistrates on June 12

ALEXANDER RAJCZONEK, aged 37, of Colwyn Road, Northampton, possession of an offensive weapon, criminal damage; 250 hours unpaid work, surcharge to fund victim services £114.

DANIEL BURNS, aged 43, of Ivy Road, Northampton, possession of an offensive weapon; 100 hours unpaid work, surcharge £114, Crown Prosecution Service costs £85.

Northampton Magistrates' Court

DAVID FLINTHILL, aged 57, of West Rising, Northampton, drove while disqualified, no insurance; eight weeks in prison, disqualified for 56 days, surcharge £154.

ARTEMIJS GRUNTMANIS, aged 30, of Argyle Street, Northampton, two counts of assault by beating, two counts of harassment and breach of court order; 28 weeks in prison, surcharge £154.

KARL GREEN, aged 34, of Ellfield Court, Northampton, criminal damage, drunk and disorderly; fined £80, compensation £100, surcharge £32, costs £85.

JULIAN GIBBS, aged 49, of Swale Drive, Northampton, possession of an offensive weapon; conditionally discharged for six months, surcharge £26, costs: £85.

DARIUS IGNAT, aged 27, of Broad Street, Northampton, trespassed with intent to steal, resisted police; community order, fined £100, compensation of £500, costs £85.

MATTHEW ADAM JAMES GRIFFITHS, aged 36, of Oundle Drive, Northampton, failed to comply with a community protection notice by entering an exclusion zone of Sixfields; fined £50, surcharge £20.

JESSEL SIMON DORE, aged 58, of Wrenbury Road, Northampton, drink-driving, drove without due care and attention, failed to stop a vehicle when required to do so by a constable in uniform, assaulted a police officer; 100 hours unpaid work, surcharge £114, costs £85, disqualified for 38 months.

MICHAEL PAUL SMITH, aged 69, of Burmans Way, Cogenhoe, dangerous driving; fined £323, surcharge £129, costs £85, disqualified for 12 months.

ROSA BONSOR, aged 56, of Poplars Lane, Holcot, drove without due care and attention; fined £215, surcharge £86, costs £110, five points.

JOHN BUCKLAND, aged 52, of The Maples, Daventry, drove without due care and attention; fined £48, surcharge £34, costs £110, disqualified for six months.

BERNARD NOEL DENNIS, aged 56, of Raymond Road, Northampton, failed to stop after an accident; fined £92, surcharge £36.99, costs £110, five points.

ABUL BAKOR, aged 20, of Wimbledon Street, Northampton, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence, no insurance, not wearing a seat belt; fined £900, surcharge £440, costs £90, six points.

MICHAEL GASKIN, aged 50, of The Causeway, Great Billing, failed to give information identifying a driver alleged to be guilty of an offence; fined £660, surcharge £264, costs £110, six points.

OMD RECOVERY LTD, of Northampton Lane South, Northampton, failed to give information identifying a driver alleged to be guilty of an offence; fined £800, surcharge £320, costs £110.

NICOLA BEETTIE, aged 47, of Badeslade, Northampton, threw down, dropped or otherwise deposited a cigarette and left it on the floor; fined £50, costs £50.

■ These cases were heard on June 13

CHARLIE HUTT, aged 29, of no fixed abode, criminal damage; community order with alcohol abstinence and monitoring for 120 days, surcharge £114, costs £85,

RICHARD SWALLOW, aged 53, of Southfield Road, Northampton, drink-driving; disqualified for 14 months, fined £530, surcharge £212, costs £85.

CONSTANTIN-BOGDAN ANTOHI, aged 35, of Medellin Hill, Northampton, drink-driving; disqualified for 20 months, fined £623, surcharge £249, costs £85.

ANGELA HEGINBOTHOM, aged 60, of Duckworth Dell, Northampton, drink-driving; disqualified for 20 months, 80 hours unpaid work, surcharge £114, costs £85.

BRANDON SPENCER, aged 25, of no fixed abode, stole six packets of bacon value £16.50 from the Co-op, possession of cannabis; fined £160, surcharge £64, costs £85.

ROBIN BHATTI, aged 27, of Nene Way, Northampton, drink-driving; disqualified for 38 months, fined £323, surcharge £129, costs £85.

JACK DUNNE, aged 19, of Mimosa Close, Northampton, drink-driving; disqualified for 20 months, fined £369, surcharge £148, costs £85.

BENJAMIN JAMES SMITH, aged 33, of Lodore Gardens, Northampton, no insurance; fined £660, surcharge £264, costs £200, eight points.

■ These cases were heard on June 14

JODIE SHEEHAN, aged 37, of High Street, Upton, two counts of stealing meat and other items value £393.77 from Co-op, stole five bottles of prosecco, meat and cheese value of £180 from BP, stole items value £197.35 from Tesco Express, stole items value £7.25 from Greggs, used threatening or abusive words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour likely to cause harassment, failed to surrender to custody; community order, fined £50, compensation: £202.

LEVI GRIFFITHS, aged 24, of Crescent Lodge, Overstone Park, theft from a motor vehicle, possession of cannabis; 24 weeks in prison, compensation £370.

ARDI MUSTAFA, aged 27, of Greenwood Road, Northampton, drove while disqualified, no insurance; 120 hours unpaid work, disqualified for 12 months, surcharge £114, costs £85.

ADRIAN BOGDAN NITU, aged 33, of Greatmeadow, Northampton, on November 11, 2022, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence, no insurance; fined £666.

ADRIAN BOGDAN NITU, aged 33, of Greatmeadow, Northampton, on December 7, 2022, no insurance; fined £500, surcharge £466, costs £385, disqualified for 12 months due to repeat offending.

PETER JOHN CRONIN, aged 43, of Flintcomb Rise, Northampton, drove without due care and attention; fined £161, surcharge £64, costs £85, three points.

TINASHE MUDYAHOTO, aged 40, of Delapre Crescent Road, Northampton, two counts of failing to provide a specimen of breath, no insurance, possession of cannabis, two counts of using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour with intent to cause a police officer harassment, failed to comply with a community order; 24 weeks in prison, surcharge £154, costs £60, disqualified for 36 months.

CARTRINEL ILIOIU, aged 34, of Wellingborough Road, Northampton, assault by beating, assault; discharged conditionally for 12 months, surcharge £26, costs £85.

JAMIE RYAN RUSSELL ALLEN, aged 25, of Aynho Walk, Northampton, stole a pedal cycle; fined £100, surcharge £40, costs £85.

■ We understand that some people may be angry or upset to see their name and address published here but covering court cases acts as a deterrent against crime and it is important that justice is being seen to be done.

Under English Law, it is a general principle that criminal court proceedings for adults should be held openly and in public. Verdicts and sentences are normally given out in open court and so are in the public domain. Newspapers such as ours therefore have the right to publish outcomes of all such criminal court cases.