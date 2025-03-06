These cases dealt with by magistrates include drink driving, assault, threatening behaviour, possession of cannabis, sending an obscene message…

■ These cases were heard by Northamptonshire magistrates on February 13

SANTIGIE KAMARA, aged 62, of Harefield Road, Northampton, drink driving — 47 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath exceeding the prescribed limit of 35mg; fined £346, surcharge £138, costs £85, disqualified for 14 months,

EAMONN FARREN, aged 37, of Cartmel Road, Daventry, possession of a controlled Class B drug — cannabis; fined £276, costs £85,

Northampton Magistrates' Court

KRISTOF DYCHALA, aged 30, of Osmund Drive, Northampton, possession of a controlled class B drug - amphetamine; conditionally discharged for six months. surcharge £26, costs £85,

NICHOLAS JOYCE, aged 50, of The Headlands, Northampton, two counts of breaching a sexual harm prevention order by trading in a Samsung tablet and disposing of a tablet; community order, surcharge £114, costs £85.

CHIZA KACHIZA, aged 35, of Holly Road, Northampton, caused to be sent by public communication network an offensive / indecent / obscene / menacing message / matter; community order, surcharge £114, costs £85.

LORRAINE BROWN, aged 36, of Warren Road, Northampton, assault by beating of a man, used threatening / abusive / insulting words / behaviour to cause harassment / alarm / distress; community order, surcharge £114, costs £85.

DYLAN MANNING, aged 27, of Balfour Close, Northampton, drug driving; community order with 60 hours unpaid work, surcharge £114, costs £85, disqualified for 17 months.

CLAUDIU DAN, aged 38, of Muncaster Gardens, Northampton, stole a large quantity of alcohol to the value of £6,197.16 belonging to WM Morrisons; fined £230, surcharge £92, costs £85.

ALAN McGIBBON, aged 66, of Orchard Way, Cogenhoe, drink driving — 84 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath exceeding the prescribed limit of 35mg; community order, surcharge £114, costs £85, disqualified for 20 months,

PHILIP GOBVU, aged 41, of Duston Wildes, Northampton, drink driving on December 9, 2024 — 154 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath exceeding the prescribed limit of 35mg, drink driving on December 15 — 72mg per 100ml of breath exceeding the prescribed limit; eight weeks in prison suspended for 18 months, alcohol treatment for six months, surcharge £154, costs £170, disqualified for 48 months,

AARON DUNSTAN, aged 36, of Midfield Court, Northampton, drink driving — 101 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath exceeding the prescribed limit of 35mg, used a vehicle without third party insurance; community order with 200 hours unpaid work, surcharge £114, costs £85, disqualified for 42 months.

FREDRICK ANI, aged 37, of Wellington Street, Northampton, failed to give information identifying the rider of a Voi scooter alleged to be guilty of an offence; fined £200, surcharge £80, costs £200, six points.

■ These cases were heard on February 14

ASHLEY MAPARURA, aged 35, of HMP Peterborough, possession of a controlled Class B drug in Northampton — cannabis, four weeks in prison.

DAN BELOUS, aged 30, of Nene Way, Northampton, drove with a child passenger under three in the rear not wearing a seat belt, drove with child passenger aged 3 to 13 years in rear not wearing a seat belt, drove a vehicle otherwise than in accordance with a licence, used a vehicle without third party insurance; fined £691, surcharge £276, costs £85, disqualified for three months,

ALESSANDRO NECULAIE, aged 22, of Gray Street, Northampton, affray — used or threatened unlawful violence towards other persons and conduct was such as would cause a person of reasonable firmness to fear for their personal safety; community order with 150 Hours unpaid work, surcharge £114, costs £85,

JASON WELLS, aged 53, of Campbell Street, Northampton, racially / religiously aggravated intentional harassment / alarm / distress - words / writing; community order, compensation of £100, surcharge £114.

ANDZEJS JADEVICUS, aged 46, of Verwood Close, Northampton, criminal damage to a tyre to the value of £150, possession of a knife blade / sharp pointed article in a public place, drink driving — 95 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath exceeding the prescribed limit of 35mg, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence, used a vehicle without third party insurance; 26 weeks in prison suspended for 18 Months, compensation of £150, costs £85, disqualified for 40 weeks. .

NGONIDZASHE KADEMAUNGA, aged 42, of Edith Street, Northampton, remained on / entered premises in contravention of a closure notice - nuisance / disorder; conditionally discharged for 12 months, costs £400,

LUKE HEARNE, aged 26, of Hyde Road, Roade, breached a court order; fined £50.

ROBIN BERZAN, aged 41, of Bouverie Walk, Northampton, drove on A5 Watling Street, nr Towcester police station while using a hand-held mobile device; fined £200, surcharge £80, costs £85.

