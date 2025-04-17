COURT ROUND-UP: Who’s been sentenced from Northampton, Daventry, Brixworth, Overstone

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

■ These cases were heard by Northamptonshire magistrates on April 7

MICHELLE CLAYSON, aged 59, of Saddlers Square, Northampton, drink driving — 80 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath exceeding the prescribed limit of 35mg; community order, surcharge £114, costs £85, disqualified for two years.

BARRY CLARKE, aged 46, of Sheaf Street, Daventry, theft from a shop — stole Olay Active beauty fluid, three Olay Total Effects moisturiser, and L'Oreal Age Perfect Le Duo to the value of £192.89 from Superdrug; conditionally discharged for 12 months, compensation of £192.89, costs £85,

GRAHAM SISMAN, aged 50, of St Pauls Road, Northampton, drunk and disorderly in Semilong Road, Northampton, fined £40, costs £85.

KRYSTIAN NOWAK, aged 25, of Colmar Close, Daventry, drink driving — 94 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath exceeding the prescribed limit; community order with 100 hours unpaid work, surcharge £114, costs £85, disqualified for 24 months.

VICTOR MORARI, aged 36, of Gallery Close, Northampton, drove a vehicle on Farmhill Road, Northampton, without due care and attention, failed to provide specimen of breath in the course of an investigation into whether an offence had been committed, drove a vehicle otherwise than in accordance with a licence; 12 weeks in prison suspended for 12 months, fined £500, surcharge £200, costs £85, disqualified for 30 months.

LUKE OSOWSKI, aged 29, of Sywell Road, Overstone, possession of a Class B drug — cannabis; fined £80. surcharge £32, costs £85.

JOSEPH POTTER, aged 53, of Malthouse Close, Northampton, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence, used a vehicle without third party insurance, possession of a Class A drug — heroin; community order with 100 hours unpaid work, fined £250, costs £85, six points.

THOMAS DILLEY, aged 38, of Hester Street, Northampton, possession of an offensive weapon in a public place — namely a metal key, failed to comply with a community protection notice by being drunk in a public place and having an open receptacle containing alcohol, assault by beating, theft from a shop — stole a case of Henry Westons Cider value of £16.60 from Co-op; 20 weeks in prison suspended for 12 months, fine £100, compensation of £66.60, costs £85.

CALLUM DOUSE, aged 22, of Castle Avenue, Northampton, caused serious injury by careless / inconsiderate driving on St James Road, Northampton; community order with 300 hours unpaid work, surcharge £114, costs £85, disqualified for 12 months.

ILIE JUGARU, aged 42, of Logwell Court, Northampton, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence — unsupervised provisional licence holder not displaying L plates; fined £112, costs £120, three points.

■ These cases were heard on April 8

CLIFFORD SKINNER, aged 89, of Stannard Way, Brixworth, used a vehicle otherwise than in accordance with a licence — revoked licence which expired in 2021, used a vehicle with no insurance; fined £120, surcharge £48, costs £100.

LEE VENNI, aged 18, of Markham Close, Northampton, possession of a Class B drug — cannabis; fined £50. costs £85.

RODNEY NEAL, aged 44, of Shadowfax Drive, Northampton, theft — stole an amount of flowers to the value £129.84 from Lidl; fined £80, costs £85.

ANTHONY McLAUGHLIN, aged 37, of Harcourt Way, Northampton, two counts of failing to comply with a Football Banning Order by not surrendering a passport when required; fined £320, surcharge £48, costs £85.

NURUZZAMAN ALI, aged 51, of Wycliffe Road, Northampton, theft from a shop — stole washing detergents to the value of £20.30 from Co-op; conditionally discharged for 12 months, compensation of £75, surcharge £26, costs £85.

REIS STEAD, aged 28, of Crow Lane, Northampton, assault by beating of a police officer, criminal damage to property valued under £5,000 — a police van; fined £477, compensation of £50, surcharge £191, costs £85.

LEEROY BAILEY, aged 53, of Scribers Drive, Northampton, driver failed to provide specimen of breath for analysis in the course of an investigation into whether an offence had been committed; fined £120, surcharge £48, costs £85, disqualified for six months.

ANDREW BOUSFIELD, aged 54, of St Pauls Road, Northampton, breached a criminal behaviour order by entering an exclusion zone within Northampton Town Centre and being intoxicated; 16 weeks in prison suspended for 24 months,

RAZVAN CACIULAN, aged 41, of Naseby Street, Northampton, drink driving — 41 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath exceeding the prescribed limit of 35mg; fined £364, surcharge £146, costs £775, disqualified for 14 months.

JOSEPH POTTER, aged 53, of Malthouse Close, Northampton, four counts of theft from a shop — on or about April 7, 2024, stole alcohol to the value of £160 from John Lewis, on or about April 12 stole a Coach handbag to the value of £450 from John Lewis, on or about April 23 stole Jo Malone Diffusers, to the value of £332 from John Lewis, on or about May 4 stole Jo Malone Diffusers to the value of £276 from John Lewis; community order compensation of £1,212.

■ We understand that some people may be angry or upset to see their name and address published here but covering court cases acts as a deterrent against crime and it is important that justice is being seen to be done.

Under English Law, it is a general principle that criminal court proceedings for adults should be held openly and in public. Verdicts and sentences are normally given out in open court and so are in the public domain. Newspapers such as ours therefore have the right to publish outcomes of all such criminal court cases.

Addresses included here are provided by Northamptonshire Magistrates' Court Service and are those given by the defendant. They are only withheld when there is a court order in place. Any queries in relation to the addresses should be directed to the court service. Click HERE or Google IPSO to find more about what to expect if you have appeared in court.