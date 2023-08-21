COURT ROUND-UP: Who’s been sentenced from Northampton, Daventry, Brixworth and Earls Barton

■ These cases were heard by Northamptonshire magistrates on August 7

MINDAUGAS RUMBAUSKAS, aged 47, of Lark Rise, Northampton, on March 13, 2023, failed to provide a specimen of breath; eight weeks in prison suspended for 12 months, alcohol abstinence requirement for 120 days, 120 hours unpaid work, surcharge to fund victim services £154, Crown Prosecution Service costs £85.

Advertisement

Advertisement

MINDAUGAS RUMBAUSKAS, aged 47, of Lark Rise, Northampton, on March 24, 2023, failed to provide a specimen of breath; eight weeks in prison suspended for 12 months, alcohol abstinence requirement for 120 days, 150 hours unpaid work, costs £85.

Northampton Magistrates' Court.

JORDAN TEASDALE, aged 30, of Hester Street, Northampton, possession of a knife blade / sharp pointed article in a public place; six months in prison suspended for 18 months, surcharge £154.00, costs £85.00.

JORDAN TEASDALE, aged 30, of Kingsley Road, Northampton, committed an offence while serving a suspended sentence; fined £50.00.

PETER BADHAREE, aged 35, of Northwood Road, Northampton, stole a purple Guess handbag and it's contents from a person, possession of an offensive weapon — two knuckle dusters — in a private place; 100 hours unpaid work, compensation of £300, surcharge £114.00, costs £85.00.

Advertisement

Advertisement

LEANNA COLLETT, aged 18, of Edgehill Drive, Daventry, assaulted a police officer by beating; fined £211, compensation £50.00, surcharge £84, costs £85.

MAYOWA ORIOYE, aged 44, of Gladiator Close, Northampton, drink-driving; fined £738.00, surcharge £295.00, costs £85.00, disqualified for 18 months.

JAMIE WILLIAMS, aged 34, of Skawle Court, Northampton, drink-driving; fined £600, surcharge £240.00, costs £85.00, disqualified for 15 months.

JOHN WRIGHT, aged 21, of St Andrews Road, Northampton, harassment — breach of a restraining order; eight weeks in prison suspended for 12 months, surcharge £154.00, costs £85.00.

Advertisement

Advertisement

KALON FARMER, aged 30, of no fixed abode, burglary with intent to steal; 16 weeks in prison, surcharge £154.00, costs £85.00.

KATE BRADES, aged 48, of Wetheral Close, Northampton, drove without due care and attention; fined £80, surcharge £32.00, costs £110.00, six points.

INDRIT LUMI, aged 29, of Clover Lane, Wootton, failed to stop after an accident, failed to report an accident, fined £660, surcharge £264.00, costs £110.00, eight points.

GABRIEL SEVERIN, aged 36, of Overstone Road, Northampton, failed to stop after an accident, failed to report an accident; fined £660, surcharge £264.00, costs £110.00, seven points.

Advertisement

Advertisement

BALIKIS QUADRI, aged 34, of Hopmeadow Court, Northampton, drove without due care and attention, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence; fined £179, surcharge £72.00, costs £110.00, three points.

EDGARS LIEPINS, aged 32, of The Cherwell, Daventry, drove without due care and attention, fined £276, surcharge £110.00, costs £110.00, five points.

SHUAIB DJAMA, aged 22, of Broadmead Avenue, Northampton, drove without due care and attention, failed to stop after an accident, failed to report an accident, drove while using a handheld mobile phone; fined £179, surcharge £72.00, costs £110.00, five points.

NAJIB GUERGACHI EL KELALI, aged 57, of Wilby Street, Northampton, drove while using a handheld mobile phone; fined £76, surcharge £30.00, costs £110.00, six points.

Advertisement

Advertisement

DENIS IONUT ARMEGIOIU, aged 28, of Swale Drive, Northampton, failed to provide a specimen of breath, failed to surrender to custody; fined £160, surcharge £64, costs £85, 10 points.

LIAM ANTHONY DAVID EDWARDS, aged 32, of Maidencastle, Northampton, breached court order, committed a further offence while serving a suspended sentence; eight weeks in prison suspended for 12 months, 170 hours unpaid work, surcharge £154, costs £85.

JADEN FRANKLIN, aged 18, of Lion Court, Northampton, drove while disqualified, no insurance, committed a further offence while subject to a conditional discharge order; community order, surcharge £114, disqualified for six months.

KYLE MEE, aged 22, of Marshleys Court, Northampton, threw down or dropped a cigarette in Navigation Street, Birmingham; fined £83, surcharge £33, costs £85.00.

Advertisement

Advertisement

RICHARD BRENCHLEY, aged 42, of Manor Road, Woodford Halse, failed to give information identifying a driver alleged to be guilty of an offence; fined £660, surcharge £264, costs £90, six points.

■ These cases were heard on August 8

SARAH ATHERTON, aged 40, of Ryland Road, Northampton, assault by beating; fined £120, surcharge £48.00, costs £85.00.

SARAH ATHERTON, aged 40, of Ryland Road, Northampton, breached a court order, fined £50.

LIAM TARTAGLIA, aged 29, of Spring Rise, Northampton, breached a court order; fined £50.00.

Advertisement

Advertisement

LEON EZAH MARTINIS, aged 30, of Alliston Gardens, Northampton, assault by beating; 100 hours unpaid work, surcharge £114, costs £85.

BALA ALI, aged 30, of Trinity Road, Northampton, drove with no insurance, fined £180, surcharge £72.00, costs £85.00, six points.

DEBBIE NOONE, aged 38, of Manor Road, Earls Barton, aggravated assault by beating of a police officer; fined £2320, compensation £100, surcharge £128.00, costs £85.00,

JESSICA CHURCH, aged 21. of London End, Earls Barton, drink driving; fined £200, surcharge £80.00, costs £85.00, disqualified for 12 months.

Advertisement

Advertisement

GUNTIS DAVIDSONS, aged 36, of Balfour Close, Northampton, drink-driving; fined £120, surcharge £48.00, costs £85.00, disqualified for 17 months.

MIHAI DAV, aged 43, of Pytchley Street, Northampton, failed to provide a specimen of breath; fined £120, surcharge £48.00, costs £85.00, disqualified for 14 months.

PETER GAMA, aged 40, of The Briars, Northampton, used threatening / abusive words / behaviour likely to cause harassment, alarm or distress; fined £107, surcharge £43.00, costs £85.00.

JOHN LAVELLE, aged 31, of no fixed abode, attempted theft from a motor vehicle; 22 weeks in prison, compensation £100.

Advertisement

Advertisement

STEPHEN JOHNSON, aged 49, of Admirals Way, Daventry, aggravated use of threatening / abusive words / behaviour likely to cause harassment, alarm or distress; fined £880, costs £150.00, surcharge £352.00.

ANNABEL MURPHY, aged 22, of Tantree Way, Brixworth, caused serious injury by careless / inconsiderate driving; 180 hours unpaid work, surcharge £114.00, costs £85.00, disqualified for 12 months.

CAAN PARFRENMENT, aged 47, of Semilong Road, Northampton, criminal damage to a motor vehicle; conditionally discharged for 12 months. Used threatening / abusive / insulting words / behaviour to cause harassment / alarm / distress, fined £120, surcharge £48.00, costs £85.00. Total compensation £260.

PHILIP HOLOD, aged 39, of Primrose Hill, Northampton, 23 counts of stealing meat from One stop and Co-op between April 2, 2023 and July 9, total value £794.30; community order with drug rehabilitation requirement, compensation £200.

■ These cases were heard on August 9

Advertisement

Advertisement

ARTURAS CIZIKAS, aged 38, of Boughton Green Road, Northampton, failed to comply with a community order; fined £40.

ARTURAS CIZIKAS, aged 38, of Boughton Green Road, Northampton, possession of cannabis; fined £40, surcharge £16.00, costs £85.00.

JOHN WILLIAM SAUNDERS, aged 64, of Danefield Road, Northampton, failed to give information identifying a driver alleged to be guilty of an offence; fined £180, surcharge £72, costs £400, six points.

SAMUEL ROY TEMPLEMAN, aged 33, of Hereward Road, Northampton, used threatening or abusive words or behaviour likely to cause harassment, alarm or distress; fined £40, surcharge £16, costs £85.

Advertisement

Advertisement

CONNOR ROBSON, aged 30, of The Roundway, Daventry, stalking without fear / alarm / distress; 60 hours unpaid work, surcharge £114.00, costs £85.00.

CAMPBELL DEEGAN, aged 28, of Woolmonger Street, Northampton, assault by beating, criminal damage; 10 weeks in prison, surcharge £154.00, costs £85.00.

IAN WATERS, aged 43, of Warwick Street, Daventry, breached a court order; fined £1,120.00, surcharge £448.00, costs £85.00.

REBECCA KNIGHT, aged 20, of Clare Street, Northampton, assault by beating of a police officer, criminal damage; community order, compensation of £20, surcharge £114.00, costs £85.00.

Advertisement

Advertisement

MARIUS DAVIDONI, aged 49, of Camrose Road, Northampton, drink-driving; fined £600, surcharge £240.00, costs £85.00, disqualified for 18 months.

STEFFAN STRATFORD, aged 44, of St Pauls Road, Northampton, stole items to the value of £101.25 from ONE STOP, stole items to the value of £48.50 from the Co-op, five weeks in prison, compensation of £149.75.

JONATHAN CHAPMAN, aged 34, of Cherry Close, Northampton, two counts of stealing meat value £40.70 and £34.75 from the Co-op; discharged conditionally for 12 months, compensation of £75.45, surcharge £26.00, costs £85.00.

■ We understand that some people may be angry or upset to see their name and address published here but covering court cases acts as a deterrent against crime and it is important that justice is being seen to be done.

Under English Law, it is a general principle that criminal court proceedings for adults should be held openly and in public. Verdicts and sentences are normally given out in open court and so are in the public domain. Newspapers such as ours therefore have the right to publish outcomes of all such criminal court cases.