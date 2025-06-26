These 22 cases heard by magistrates include a driver sentenced for causing a head-on crash in Daventry, assaults, criminal damage and making off without paying for fuel.

■ These cases were heard by Northamptonshire magistrates on June 11

RENE MARTIN, aged 25, of Treetops, Northampton, possession of a class B drug — cannabis; fined £80, surcharge £32, costs £85.

ROBEL BREK, aged 21, of Montague Crescent, Northampton, possession of a knife blade / sharp pointed article in a public place — a folding pocket knife with a blade the cutting edge of which exceeded three inches; four months in prison suspended for 12 months, surcharge £154, costs £85.

HANIJAN MAJURAN, aged 21, of Stantonbury Close, Milton Keynes, drove a vehicle on London Road, Daventry, without due care and attention — defendant entered opposite carriageway resulting in a head on collision causing severe damage and slight injury to the driver; fined £180, surcharge £72, costs £650, eight points.

MICHAEL STEVENS, aged 47, of Lower Icknield Way, Princes Risborough, drove a vehicle on Main Road, Grendon, without due care and attention — reversed vehicle failing to observe sheep crossing behind resulting in hitting the sheep; fined £293, surcharge £117, costs £130, six points.

SAJIMON MATHEW, aged 52, of Hazeldene Road, Northampton, driver of a vehicle involved in a road accident on Mere Way, Northampton, failed to report that accident; fined £302, surcharge £121, costs £110, five points.

DAVINDER BHANGRA, aged 42, of The Ashway, Brixworth, drove while using a handheld mobile phone / device on A43 Northampton, fined £900, surcharge £360, costs £110, six points.

MUHAMMAD MIAH, aged 36, of Cyril Street, Northampton, used a vehicle after failing to maintain lamps / reflectors / rear markings / devices in working order, used a vehicle without a valid MoT test certificate; fined £322, surcharge £85, costs £110.

JOSEPH OSAGIATOR-OBUDE, aged 21, of The Ridings, Northampton, drove while using a handheld mobile phone / device on Bedford Road, Northampton; fined £200, surcharge £80, costs £130, six points.

KACI CLARK, aged 21, of Coventry Close, Stevenage, drove a vehicle without due care and attention on Caswell Road, Brackmills — vehicle seen on video footage doing 'donuts' in a business park with onlookers present; fined £253, surcharge £101, costs £130, five points.

JACK COOPER, aged 22, of Goodwood Road, Royston, drove a vehicle without due care and attention on Caswell Road, Brackmills, — vehicle seen on video footage doing 'donuts' in a business park with onlookers present; fined £338, surcharge £135, costs £130, five points.

ADRIAN EFTA, aged 26, of Mapperley Drive, Northampton, on August 12, 2024, drink driving — 56 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath exceeding the prescribed limit of 35mg, on October 17, 2024, failed to provide a specimen of blood for analysis in the course of an investigation into whether an offence had been committed; failed to provide a specimen of blood in the course of an investigation into whether an offence had been committed; community order with alcohol abstinence and monitoring for 120 days, surcharge £114, costs £685, disqualified for 24 months.

■ These cases were heard on June 12

JOSHUA BARRETT, aged 34, of Oxford Street, Daventry, drug driving, drove a vehicle otherwise than in accordance with a licence, used a vehicle without third party insurance; fined £320, surcharge £128, costs £85, disqualified for 24 months.

KYLE BANFIELD, aged 23, of Billing Road, Northampton, assaulted a man by beating; community order with 200 hours unpaid work, compensation of £200, costs £85.

MARIA NAGY, aged 56, of Campbell Street, Northampton, theft from a shop — stole several items to the value of £80 belonging to Co-op, failed to surrender to custody; community order with drug rehabilitation treatment, compensation of £80, costs £85.

NICOLAI BORTA, aged 36, of Kelburn Close, Northampton, vagrancy — being found in or upon enclosed premises, namely an M&J construction site, for an unlawful purpose namely burglary; fined £60, surcharge £24, costs £85.

ION CIOBANU, aged 37, of Kelburn Close, Northampton, vagrancy — being found in or upon enclosed premises, namely an M&J construction site, for an unlawful purpose namely burglary; fined £233, surcharge £93, costs £85.

CONSTANTIN VOZIAN, aged 34, of Kingsley Road, Northampton, criminal damage to property valued under £5,000 — a mirror and communal door to the value of £50 belonging to Oasis House; fined £440, compensation of £50, surcharge £176, costs £400.

COLTON THORNHILL, aged 48, of Freehold Street, Northampton, two counts of theft from a shop — on April 15, 2025, stole wine to the value of £172.50 belonging to BP, on May 4 stole wine to the value of £84 belonging to to BP; conditionally discharged for 12 months, compensation of £170.25, costs £85.

JASON RAMSDEN, aged 57, of St Michael’s Court, Ashton, three counts of making off without making payment for fuel — intending to avoid avoid payment of £104.48, £103.80 and £66.55, being in possession / control of an article for use in fraud — number plates; community order with 200 hours unpaid work, compensation of £274.83, surcharge £114, costs £85.

MATTHEW COTTON, aged 32, of Glebeland Gardens, Northampton, assault by beating of a police officer, obstruct / resist a police officer; community order with requirement to abstain from consuming any alcohol for 60 days, compensation of £200, surcharge £114, costs £85.

JAMIE WHITE, aged 38, of Northfield Road, Northampton, drink driving — 78 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath exceeding the prescribed limit of 35mg; fined £120, surcharge £48, costs £85, disqualified for 20 months.

CRAIG CLANCY, aged 37, of Greendale Square, Northampton, criminal damage to property valued under £5,000 — a police cell, common assault of a police officer, used threatening / abusive / insulting words / behaviour to cause harassment / alarm / distress, failed to give name and address to a police officer after engaging in anti-social behaviour; fined £120, community order, compensation of £160, surcharge £114, costs £85.

■ We understand that some people may be angry or upset to see their name and address published here but covering court cases acts as a deterrent against crime and it is important that justice is being seen to be done.

Under English Law, it is a general principle that criminal court proceedings for adults should be held openly and in public. Verdicts and sentences are normally given out in open court and so are in the public domain. Newspapers such as ours therefore have the right to publish outcomes of all such criminal court cases.

Addresses included here are provided by Northamptonshire Magistrates' Court Service and are those given by the defendant. They are only withheld when there is a court order in place. Any queries in relation to the addresses should be directed to the court service. Click HERE or Google IPSO to find more about what to expect if you have appeared in court.