Cases involving dangerous driving, carrying child in a car without proper seat belt, handling stolen goods plus meat from Iceland were among these heard by Northamptonshire magistrates…

■ These cases were heard on November 20

JAMES SHELTON, aged 39, of Queens Road, Northampton, used threatening / abusive words / behaviour likely to cause harassment, alarm or distress, criminal damage to police property, two counts of failing to surrender to custody; fined £380, compensation of £75, surcharge to fund victim services £168.

JAMIE TIDY, aged 34, of Brock Hall Road, Northampton, criminal damage, two counts of assault by beating of a police officer, community order, fined £170, surcharge £114, prosecution costs £200.

Northampton Magistrates' Court

LEE ROBERT ROBINS, aged 43, of no fixed abode, theft of a gold Michael Kors watch, gold Cartier bracelet and perfumes to the value of around £550 from a motor vehicle, used threatening / abusive / insulting words / behaviour to cause harassment / alarm / distress; total 50 weeks in prison.

LEE ROBINS, aged 43, of no fixed abode, two counts of theft from a motor vehicle, going equipped for theft of a motor vehicle, handling stolen goods, breached a criminal behaviour order by acting in an unsocial manner and being in possession of a pedal cycle, total 50 weeks in prison, compensation of £100.

JOHN SHAW, aged 40, of no fixed abode, stole meat to the value of £147 from Iceland, stole food items to the value of £202.80 from Co-op; eight weeks in prison, compensation £349.80.

LEE SMITH, aged 42, of no fixed abode, breached a criminal behaviour order by being drunk in a public place; 12 weeks in prison suspended for 12 months, costs £85.

MUHAMMAD SAEED AMIR, aged 33, of Beech Avenue, Northampton, no insurance; fined £660, surcharge £264, costs £400, six points.

FERNANDO VASILE APOSTOLACHE, aged 19, of Kingsland Avenue, Northampton, used a vehicle with no insurance; fined £120, surcharge £48, costs £110, disqualified for six months due to repeat offending.

MARY DORAN, aged 42, of Queensland Gardens, Northampton, failed to give information identifying a driver alleged to be guilty of an offence; fined £660, surcharge £264, costs £110, six points.

JAMIE EDWARD HAURNS, aged 25, of Salcey Street, Northampton, drove while using a hand-held mobile telephone; fined £120, surcharge £48, costs £110, disqualified for six months due to repeat offending.

BIENHEUREUSE LUTISA, aged 21, of Nova Close, Overstone, drove without due care and attention, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence, no insurance, carried a child under the age of three not wearing an appropriate seat belt, carried four people in the back three seats of a vehicle and a young baby on a male’s lap in the front passenger seat; fined £120, surcharge £48, costs £110, nine points.

PAUL MILLER, aged 54, of Morning Star Road, Daventry, failed to give information identifying a driver alleged to be guilty of an offence; fined £1,000, surcharge £400, costs £110, disqualified for six months due to repeat offending.

PAOLO ANTONIO DECHIARA, aged 36, of Hawthorn Road, Northampton, speeding; fined £800, surcharge £320, costs £110, six points.

■ These cases were heard on November 21

ANDREW PRESCOTT, aged 38, of Halse Road, Brackley, drunk in charge of a motor vehicle; fined £1,302, surcharge £521, costs £85, 10 points.

JULIE DEERY, aged 51, of Narrowboat Lane, Northampton, drove while disqualified, no insurance, failed to surrender to custody; 10 weeks in prison suspended for 18 months, fined £120, surcharge £154, costs £85, disqualified for 18 months.

BARRY OWEN, aged 40, of Yelvertoft Road, Northampton, assault by beating of a police officer; conditionally discharged for 12 months, compensation of £100, surcharge £26, costs £85.

ROY ANDERSON, aged 72, of Hazeldene Road, Northampton, failed to stop for police; fined £307, surcharge £123, costs £85.

MASON UNDERWOOD, aged 26, of Fawsley Road, Northampton, dangerous driving, failed to stop for police; 24 weeks in prison suspended for 18 months, 250 hours unpaid work, surcharge £123, costs £85, disqualified for 12 months.

MADAHAR PERRETT, aged 40, of Bourne Crescent, Northampton, harassment by breach of a restraining order; 12 weeks in prison, surcharge £150, costs £85.

GLENN TIMSON, aged 65, of Harefield Road, Northampton, breached a court order; fined £250, costs £249.

■ We understand that some people may be angry or upset to see their name and address published here but covering court cases acts as a deterrent against crime and it is important that justice is being seen to be done.

Under English Law, it is a general principle that criminal court proceedings for adults should be held openly and in public. Verdicts and sentences are normally given out in open court and so are in the public domain. Newspapers such as ours therefore have the right to publish outcomes of all such criminal court cases.

Addresses included here are provided by Northamptonshire Magistrates' Court Service and are those given by the defendant. They are only withheld when there is a court order in place. Any queries in relation to the addresses should be directed to the court service. Click HERE or Google IPSO to find more about what to expect if you have appeared in court.