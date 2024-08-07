COURT ROUND-UP: Who’s been sentenced from Northampton, Daventry and Towcester
■ These cases were heard by Northamptonshire magistrates on July 18
AMY RICHARDS, aged 30, of Rounding Mews, Northampton, two counts of aggravated assault by beating of police officers; fined £500, compensation of £100, surcharge to fund victim services £200, prosecution costs £85.
SARAH NOLAN, aged 44, of The Stour, Daventry, three counts of assault by beating; community order, fined £153, compensation of £175, surcharge £114, costs £85.
ALEKSANDRS TOHTENKOVS, aged 39, of no fixed abode, stole four DVDs to the value of £55 from Morrisons; conditionally discharged for 12 months, surcharge £26.
TYLER DUTTON, aged 24, of Marlow Road, Towcester, assault by beating, stole two bottles of wine to the value of £14.95 from Co-op; 80 hours unpaid work, surcharge £114, costs £85.
AMAAN UDDIN, aged 23, of Orchard Hill, Northampton, drug driving; fined £162, surcharge £65, costs £310, disqualified for 12 months.
JANE TONKS, aged 34, of Danefield Road, Northampton, three counts of drug driving, carried a child passenger sat in rear not wearing a seat belt; community order, fined £83, surcharge £114, costs £85, disqualified for 18 months
IAN RUSH, aged 34, of Roberson Close, Towcester, criminal damage; conditionally discharged for 12 months, compensation of £150, surcharge £26, costs £85.
REES BUCK, aged 34, of no fixed abode, breached a court order; fined £50.
■ These cases were heard on July 19
ANDREW BOUSFIELD, aged 54, of Holly Road, Northampton, two counts of breaching a criminal behaviour order; eight weeks in prison suspended for 12 months.
KATY DONNELLY, aged 39, of Morning Star Road, Daventry, aggravated common assault of an emergency worker, assault by beating, criminal damage to police property; community order, compensation of £50, surcharge £114, costs £85.
■ These cases were heard on July 20
IAN SPRING, aged 57, of Obelisk Rise, Northampton, stole goods to the value of £186.27 from Smiths Farm Shop, stole items to the value of £116 from Waitrose; 12 weeks in prison, compensation of £116, costs £85.
