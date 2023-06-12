COURT ROUND-UP: Who’s been sentenced from Northampton, Brackley, Bugbrooke and Roade

■ These cases were heard by Northamptonshire magistrates on May 26

JASON BRITTAIN, aged 41, of Clarence Avenue, Northampton, assault by beating; eight weeks in prison suspended for 12 months, surcharge to fund victim services £154, Crown Prosecution Service costs £85.

SARAH McCANN, aged 36, of Derby Road, Northampton, stole bottles of spirits value of £180, six packs of Gillette razors value £168 from Asda, stole items value £45 from one Stop Shop; 24 Weeks in prison suspended for 12 months, compensation: £348.

TIMOTHY BROWN, aged 39, of London Road, Roade, drove while disqualified; 100 hours unpaid work, disqualified for 18 months, surcharge £114, costs: £85.

Lewis BRITTAIN, aged 20, of Hinton Road, Northampton, assault by beating; eight weeks in prison, surcharge £154, costs £620.

AIDA ASARE ANSAH, aged 22, of Alfred Street, Northampton, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence; fined £60, surcharge £34, costs £320, three points.

SOULEYMANE IDRISS KONE, aged 21, of Milton Street, Northampton, possession of cannabis; discharged conditionally for six months, surcharge £26, costs £85.

JAMES NICHOLAS SMITH, aged 65, of Foxendale Square, Northampton, used threatening or abusive words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour likely to cause harassment, alarm or distress; discharged conditionally for six months, surcharge £26, costs £200.

EMANUEL CANKA, aged 28, of no fixed abode; criminal damage; discharged conditionally for three months.

YEVHENIY CHEREDNYK, aged 38, of Lower Harding Street, Northampton, drink-driving, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence, no insurance; 200 hours unpaid work, surcharge £114, costs £85, disqualified for 24 months.

ADRIAN BRIAN MILES, aged 56, of Eydon Road, Woodford Halse, speeding; fined £307, surcharge £123, costs £90, three points.

FLORIN DANIEL MOISE, aged 21, of Derby Road, Northampton, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence, no insurance; fined £466, surcharge £186, costs £90, six points.

MONTY BIO TACCRONY, aged 67, of Fleetwind Drive, Northampton, speeding; fined £123, surcharge £49, costs £90, disqualified for 21 days.

AIRIDAS TAUJANSKAS, aged 39, of South Meadow Road, Northampton, speeding; fined £76, surcharge £30, costs £90, three points.

LEE WILSHER, aged 19, of Lower Ecton Lane, Northampton, no insurance; fined £350, surcharge £140, costs £90, six points.

■ These cases were heard on May 27

KRYSTAL EVE EDWARDS, aged 33, of Ivy Court, Northampton, racially aggravated assault by beating, stole goods value £21 from LONDIS SHOP, criminal damage, failed to surrender to custody; community order, fined £60, compensation £136, surcharge £114, costs £85.

DOUGLAS THOMPSON, aged 63, of Far Meadow Court, Northampton, carried in a public place a black handled kitchen knife, criminal damage to a police vehicle; community order, fined £40, compensation £100, surcharge £114, costs £85.

These cases were heard on May 29

KEYON BRYAN, aged 21, of Balfour Close, Northampton, possession of cannabis and cannabis resin; fined £80, surcharge £32.

GRANT CHRISTOPHER DANIEL FILER-HOBBS, aged 37, of no fixed abode; stole from Home Bargains on May 24, 2023, stole items value £117.10 from One Stop on May 25, 2023, stole items value of £50 from Home Bargains on May 5, 2023, stole items value of £9.96 from Home Bargains on May 9, 2023, possession of cannabis, failed to comply with notification requirements as a registered sex offender; eight weeks in prison, compensation £191.96,

KUDAKWASHE MADZONZA, aged 35, of College Field Close, Northampton, drove while disqualified, no insurance; fined £507, surcharge £203, costs £85, disqualified for 11 months, 14 days.

DANNY WILLIAM NOEL WARREN, aged 28, of Northumbria Gardens, Northampton, assault occasioning actual bodily harm, failed to surrender to custody; 100 hours unpaid work, surcharge £114, costs £85.

■ These cases were heard on May 30

SYLVIA Dawn MULLEN, aged 37, of Harborough Road, Northampton, two counts of assault by beating; fined £200, costs £85, community order.

JOHN JOE McDONAGH, aged 30, of Billing Aquadrome, Northampton, drunk and disorderly, breached a court order; fined £1000, costs £262.

SIMON CHARLES WOODFORD, aged 43, of Waynflete Avenue, Brackley, breached a court order; one month in prison.

RODNEY MICHAEL NEAL, aged 42, of Shadowfax Drive, Northampton, stole two reed diffusers value £50 from Next, assault by beating, racially aggravated use of threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour causing harassment, alarm or distress; 40 hours unpaid work, surcharge £114, costs £85.

SHANNON PENTELOW, aged 21, of Grafton Street, Northampton, drink-driving; fined £120, surcharge £48, costs £85, disqualified for 20 months.

SIMON TURAY, aged 45, of Balmoral Road, Northampton, failed to comply with supervision requirements following release from prison; fined £96.

SIMON TURAY, aged 45, of Balmore Road, Northampton, possession of diamorphine; fined £57, surcharge £61, costs £85.

PHILLIP MARTIN JOHN WRIGHT, aged 45, of Cranford Road, Northampton, criminal damage, assaulted a police officer, committed a further offence while subject to a conditional discharge; fined £400, costs £85.

JONATHAN WILLIAM PERRYMAN, aged 47, of Great Lane, Bugbrooke, stalking; 18 weeks in prison suspended for 24 months, surcharge £154, costs £85.

DEAN THOMAS HILLERY, aged 37, of Castle Avenue, Northampton, drink-driving; fined £123, surcharge £49, costs £85, disqualified for 12 months.

■ These cases were heard on May 31

PATRICK DARROUX, aged 53, of Brook Street, Northampton, drink-driving; fined £500, surcharge £200, costs £85, disqualified for 12 months.

MARIAN GHEORGHE, aged 49, of Edith Street, Northampton, deposited household waste on public footpath on the corner of Wilberforce Street, failed to ensure transfer of household waste was to an authorised person; fined £1,050, surcharge £105, costs £1,000.

MOHAMMED JAKARIAY, aged 21, of Charles Street, Northampton, speeding; fined £166, surcharge £66, costs £85, six points.

BEN STOCKS, aged 18, of Rainsborough Crescent, Northampton, two counts of aggravated assault on a police officer; 125 hours unpaid work, compensation £150.

