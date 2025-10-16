COURT ROUND-UP: Who’s been sentenced from Northampton and Daventry

Drug-driver caught with cocaine, assault on police officer, motorist who caused crash on A45 among these 26 cases dealt with by local magistrates…

■ These cases were heard by Northamptonshire magistrates on September 29

DANIEL CROWLEY, aged 52, of Park Drive, Northampton, theft of pedal cycle; fined £80, compensation of £203, surcharge: £32.

GREGORZ DOMBROWSKI, aged 40, of no fixed abode, criminal damage to property valued under £5,000 — damaged a Perspex screen belonging to Oasis House; fined £100, compensation of £100, prosecution costs £85.

TROY DAVID, aged 24, of Danefield Road, Northampton, possession of a class B drug — amphetamine; fined £80, costs £85, surcharge to fund victim services £32.

JACK PINK, aged 23, of King Style Close, Crick, possession of a class A drug — cocaine, in charge of a motor vehicle on King Style Close, Crick, while alcohol level above limit — 70 micrograms of alcohol per 100 millilitres of breath exceeding the prescribed limit of 35mg, used a vehicle without third party insurance; fined £1,000, costs £85, surcharge £400, 10 points.

SAM-MICHAEL KING, aged 37, of Moorfield Square, Northampton, possession of a class B drug — cannabis, fined £80, costs £85, surcharge £32.

SHELZEN GJOKA, aged 24, of Deal Street, Northampton, drink driving on St Georges Avenue — 87 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath exceeding the prescribed limit of 35mg; drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence, used a vehicle without third party insurance; fined £240, costs £85, surcharge £96, disqualified for 46 months.

EDDIE RIDGWELL, aged 47, of Cotswold Avenue, Northampton, drink driving on Rookery Lane, Northampton — 78 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath exceeding the prescribed limit of 35mg; fined £650, costs £85, surcharge £203, disqualified for 22 months.

GEORGIAN MUREA, aged 34, of Swift Close, Grange Park, drink driving on Cavalry Hill, Weedon — 58 micrograms of alcohol per 100 millilitres of breath exceeding the prescribed limit of 35mg; fined £507, costs £85, surcharge £203, disqualified for 16 months.

LEARD PACA, aged 24, of Kiltie Street, Northampton, drove on Purser Road, Northampton, otherwise than in accordance with a licence, used a motor vehicle on a road / public place without third party insurance, fined £120, costs £85, surcharge £48, six points.

MIHAELA CIOBANU, aged 42, of Ermine Road, Northampton, drink driving on Wellingborough Road, Northampton, — 82 microgrames of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath exceeding the prescribed limit of 35mg; fined £120, costs £85, surcharge £48, disqualified for 20 months.

CONSTANTIN ILEA, aged 32, of Entwood Drive, Northampton, drove a vehicle on Goldings Road, Northampton, while using a handheld mobile phone / device; fined £108, costs £85, surcharge £43, six points.

FLORIN PITGOI, aged 49, of Kingsland Avenue, Northampton, failed to comply with a community order by failing to attend three unpaid work sessions; costs £60.

SHIRAMONI SAIMANIKANTA, aged 22, of St Leonard’s Road, Northampton, used a vehicle on New South Bridge Road, Northampton, without third party insurance; fined £660, surcharge £264, costs £110, disqualified for six months due to repeat offending.

■ These cases were heard on September 30

VIKRAM RASIGARAN, aged 22, of Adams Avenue, Northampton, driver failed to stop a vehicle on Wellingborough Road, Northampton, when required by police; fined £80, costs £85, surcharge £32.

MUHAMMAD KHAN, aged 40, of Northfield Way, Northampton, drove on Welford Road, Northampton, while disqualified, used a vehicle without third party insurance; community order with 150 hours unpaid work, costs £85, surcharge £114, disqualified for 17 months.

DUNCAN EVANS, aged 40, of Drywell Court, Northampton, driver failed to provide a specimen of breath for analysis in the course of an investigation into whether an offence had been committed, resisted police, used a vehicle on Berry Close, Rothersthorpe, without third party insurance, possession of a class B drug — cannabis, possession of a class C drug — Pregablin tablets; fined £240, costs £85, surcharge £96, disqualified for 12 months.

GRANT PICKETTS, aged 46, of no fixed abode, failed to comply with notification requirements of being on the sex offenders register; fined £100, costs £85.

AARON DOWLING, aged 37, of Waverley Road, Northampton, failed to give information relating to the identification of a driver who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence; fined £200, costs £85, surcharge £80, six points.

MICHAEL BALL, aged 37, of Drovers Walk, Northampton, breached a sexual risk order by deleting apps from a device; 16 weeks in prison suspended for 12 months, 150 hours unpaid work, costs £85, surcharge £154.

■ These cases were heard on October 1

MARIANA ANDRONACHE, aged 47, of Abington Avenue, Northampton, assaulted a police officer; community order with 50 hours unpaid work, compensation of £100.

ROBERT HALL, aged 49, of Drywell Court, Northampton, drug driving on Drywell Court, Northampton, drove while disqualified, used a motor vehicle without third party insurance; 12 weeks in prison, fined £200, costs £85, disqualified for 95 months.

ANDREW KILGOUR, aged 45, of Streatfield Road, Northampton, assaulted a woman by beating, criminal damage to property valued under £5,000 — damaged an internal door of an unknown value; fined £200, compensation of £100, costs £85, surcharge £80.

MAURICE COSGROVE, aged 48, of Wysall Road, Northampton, failed to provide a specimen of blood for analysis in the course of an investigation into whether an offence had been committed, failed to surrender to custody; community order with 100 hours unpaid work, costs £85, surcharge £114, disqualified for 20 months.

LEWIS HAMID, aged 27, of Haystack, Daventry, two counts of criminal damage to property valued under £5,000 — damaged a motor vehicle and a letterbox; fined £166, compensation of £130, costs £85, surcharge £66.

ALAN PEACOCK, aged 57, of Lyttleton Road, Northampton, drove on A45 slip road at junction with Bedford Road without due care and attention — failed to filter in behind a vehicle already established ahead on a merging road and collided with the rear offside of that vehicle causing damage; fined £1,100, costs £130, surcharge £440, nine points.

MACIEJ PAWEL WOJTASIAK, aged 29, of Harlestone Road, Northampton, failed to comply with a community order by failing to attend two unpaid work sessions; fined £123, costs £60.

■ We understand that some people may be angry or upset to see their name and address published here but covering court cases acts as a deterrent against crime and it is important that justice is being seen to be done.

Under English Law, it is a general principle that criminal court proceedings for adults should be held openly and in public. Verdicts and sentences are normally given out in open court and so are in the public domain. Newspapers such as ours therefore have the right to publish outcomes of all such criminal court cases.

Addresses included here are provided by Northamptonshire Magistrates' Court Service and are those given by the defendant. They are only withheld when there is a court order in place. Any queries in relation to the addresses should be directed to the court service. Click HERE or Google IPSO to find more about what to expect if you have appeared in court.