These cases dealt with by magistrates in Northampton included shoplifting from Tesco and Co-op, assaults on police, possession of drugs and drink driving…

■ These cases were heard by Northamptonshire magistrates on August 8

BENJAMIN JAMES SMITH, aged 34, of Booth Meadow Court, Northampton, stole items to a value of £40 from Tesco; conditionally discharged for 12 months, costs £85.

BENJAMIN JAMES SMITH, aged 34, of Booth Meadow Court, Northampton, failed to comply with a community order; fined £50, costs £60.

Northampton Magistrates' Court

JAMIE NEWTON, aged 32, of Kilworth Road, Daventry, failed to provide a specimen of breath; 100 hours unpaid work, surcharge £114, costs £620, disqualified for 36 months.

BEN McDONALD, aged 30, of Chatsworth Avenue, Northampton, drug driving, possession of cannabis; fined £614, surcharge £246, costs £85, disqualified for 12 months.

NATHAN PATTON, aged 34, of Kingsthorpe Grove, Northampton, drunk in charge of a vehicle, possession of cannabis; fined £250, surcharge £100, costs £85, disqualified for six months.

JAMIE PEARCE, aged 34, of Brafield Road, Horton, assault by beating of a police officer, obstructed police, failed to provide a specimen of breath; 200 hours unpaid work, compensation of £50, surcharge £114, costs 85, disqualified for 30 months.

JADE BROCK, aged 37, of Cecil Road, Northampton, racially / religiously aggravated intentional harassment / alarm / distress - words / writing; conditionally discharged for 18 months, compensation of £100.

DENZEL NDUTA, aged 30, of Victoria Promenade, Northampton, possession of heroin, possession of crack cocaine; fined £240, surcharge £96, costs £85.

NEIL POTTS, aged 39, of Benbow Close, Daventry, assault occasioning actual bodily harm; 150 hours unpaid work, compensation of £50, costs £85.

ANAIL SIMON, aged 40, of Saltwell Square, Northampton, drink driving; 50 hours unpaid work, surcharge £114, costs £85, disqualified for 24 months.

EUGENIU GROSCHIN, aged 41, of Stanley Street, Northampton, theft of a mobile phone from a person; fined £380, compensation of £600, surcharge £52, costs £85.

■ These cases were heard on August 9

TONY BARRETT, aged 36, of Billing Aquadrome, Northampton, stole food items of a value unknown from Co-op, stole food products of a value of £200 from Co-op, fined £150, compensation of £300, failed to surrender to custody; costs £85.

THEODORE SID LOVERIDGE, aged 35, of Abington Avenue, Northampton, no insurance; fined £660, surcharge £264, costs £90, disqualified for six months due to repeat offending.

CADEN ROBERT MAYALL, aged 19, of Calder Green, Northampton, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence, no insurance; fined £533, surcharge £213, costs £90, six points.

■ These cases were heard on August 10

DEON DEGROOT, aged 25, of Bourne Crescent, Northampton, on July 16, 2024, stole items to the value of £30 from Co-op, on July 19, stole items to the value of £88.70 from Co-op, on August 5, stole items to the value of £24 from Co-op; three weeks in prison, compensation of £142.70.

■ We understand that some people may be angry or upset to see their name and address published here but covering court cases acts as a deterrent against crime and it is important that justice is being seen to be done.

Under English Law, it is a general principle that criminal court proceedings for adults should be held openly and in public. Verdicts and sentences are normally given out in open court and so are in the public domain. Newspapers such as ours therefore have the right to publish outcomes of all such criminal court cases.

Addresses included here are provided by Northamptonshire Magistrates' Court Service and are those given by the defendant. They are only withheld when there is a court order in place. Any queries in relation to the addresses should be directed to the court service. Click HERE or Google IPSO to find more about what to expect if you have appeared in court.