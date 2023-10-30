Assaults on police, driving without due care, not wearing a seat belt and stealing clothes from Next cases dealt with by magistrates

■ These cases were heard by Northamptonshire magistrates on October 17

ADAM JOSEPH ASTON, aged 45, of Tenby Road, Northampton, failed to comply with a community order; fined £100.

JODIE LOUISE SHEEHAN, aged 37, of High Street, Upton, stole various confectionary of a value unknown from Co-op, conviction of an offence while a community order is in force; community order, compensation of £30.

IAN JAMES ALLEN, aged 48, of Queen Eleanor Road, Northampton, speeding; fined £220, surcharge £88, costs £90, three points.

MIHAI BARCARI, aged 30, of Brockton Street, Northampton, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence, no insurance; fined £600, surcharge £240, costs £90, six points.

RYAN PAUL BELLHAM, aged 31, of Gladstone Road, Northampton, failed to give information identifying a driver alleged to be guilty of an offence; fined £92, surcharge £36, costs £90, six points.

DARREN GRENVILLE CARTER, aged 46, of Axe Head Road, Northampton, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence, no insurance, speeding, driver not wearing a seat belt; fined £1,100, surcharge £440, costs £90, six points.

JANUSZ BOGUSLAW CIACH, aged 43, of Lincoln Way, Daventry, speeding; fined £153, surcharge £61, costs £90, three points.

ANDREI CUJBA, aged 37, of St Paul’s Terrace, Northampton, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence, no insurance; fined £650, surcharge £260, costs £90, six points.

CARL FITZHUGH, aged 44, of Tintern Avenue, Northampton, no insurance; fined £660, surcharge £264, costs £90, six points.

BENJAMIN COCHIECE JONES, aged 33, of Wantage Close, Moulton, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence, no insurance; fined £880, surcharge £352, costs £90, six points.

CHRISTOPHER JOHN LEVETT, aged 44, of Stonehill Way, Brixworth, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence, speeding; fined £366, surcharge £146, costs £90, three points.

CHARLOTTE PAIGE LLOYD, aged 22, of Parkside, Northampton, drove without due care and attention; fined £220, surcharge £88, costs £90, three points.

COSTEL LEON MURARU, aged 21, of Wildacre Drive, Northampton, no insurance; fined £660, surcharge £264, costs £90, six points.

HAYLEY PRIOR, aged 38, of Main Road, Northampton, no MoT; fined £220, surcharge £88, costs £90.

MIHAI RACHITA, aged 32, of Cissbury Road, Northampton, drove while using a hand-held mobile telephone; fined £220, surcharge £88, costs £90, six points.

WILLIAM WALLIS REMES, aged 47, of Haselbech Road, Naseby, no insurance; fined £120, surcharge £48, costs £90, six points.

ABIGAIL LOUISE ROCK, aged 54, of Sandyhome Road, Towcester, speeding; fined £52, surcharge £20, costs £90, three points.

LAURENTIU IONUT SANDU, aged 44, of Westfield Road, Northampton, drove while not wearing a seat belt; fined £66, surcharge £26, costs £90.

ANDREW JOHN SMITH, aged 54, of South Close, Long Buckby, no insurance, no MoT; fined £880, surcharge £352, costs £90, six points.

ADETOMIWA FESTUS SOYEMI, aged 25, of Hood Street, Northampton, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence, no insurance; fined £430, surcharge £172, costs £90, six points.

CRAIG ROBERT WISEMAN, aged 28, of Marburg Street, Northampton, no insurance, drove without due care and attention; fined £507, surcharge £676, costs £90, six points.

CRISTINA AMOASII, aged 27, of Stimpson Avenue, Northampton, no insurance; fined £660, surcharge £264, costs £90, disqualified for six months due to repeat offending.

ALEX IONUT CORCOVEANU, aged 22, of Watkin Terrace, Northampton, failed to give information identifying a driver alleged to be guilty of an offence; fined £660, surcharge £264, costs £90, disqualified for six months due to repeat offending.

MIREL-CLAUDIU GHEORGHE, aged 23, of Longmeadow, Northampton, failed to give information identifying a driver alleged to be guilty of an offence; fined £660, surcharge £264, costs £90, disqualified for six months due to repeat offending.

CONSTANTIN LEONARD GRIGORE, aged 27, of Bern Links, Northampton, no insurance; fined £660, surcharge £264, costs £90, disqualified for six months due to repeat offending.

LEWIS CHRISTIAN KURILA, aged 29, of Blackwell Hill, Northampton, failed to give information identifying a driver alleged to be guilty of an offence; fined £660, surcharge £264, costs £90, disqualified for six months due to repeat offending.

■ These cases were heard on October 18

RIKKI LEE DALY, c/o Friars Crescent, Northampton, failed to comply with a community order; fined £333, costs £60.

THOMAS JAMES NELLIGAN, aged 38, of Adnitt Road, Northampton, on May 9, 2021, stole clothing to the value of £350 from Next, on May 13, 2021, stole clothing to the value of £595 from Next; discharged conditionally for six months, compensation of £470.

KACEY STOCKWELL, aged 18, of Friars Avenue, Northampton, aggravated assault of a police officer by beating, Use threatening / abusive words / behaviour likely to cause harassment, alarm or distress; fined £225, compensation of £30, costs £85.

TOMASZ FICNER, aged 49, of no fixed abode, stole items to a value of £99.55 from Tesco; fined £100, costs £85.

■ We understand that some people may be angry or upset to see their name and address published here but covering court cases acts as a deterrent against crime and it is important that justice is being seen to be done.

Under English Law, it is a general principle that criminal court proceedings for adults should be held openly and in public. Verdicts and sentences are normally given out in open court and so are in the public domain. Newspapers such as ours therefore have the right to publish outcomes of all such criminal court cases.