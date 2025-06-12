COURT ROUND-UP: Sentences handed out to these 28 offenders from in and around Northampton

Magistrates dealt with these cases involving a 91-year-old driver who knocked over a pedestrian at Northampton General Hospital, a thief who took goods worth £2,500 from B&M, shoplifters stealing from Co-op, Boots and Pets at Home, drink drivers, criminal damage…

■ These cases were heard by Northamptonshire magistrates on May 27

OLIVER DAVIDSON, aged 35, of Edgehill Road, Northampton, theft from a shop — stole goods to the value of £121 belonging to Co-op; conditionally discharged for 12 months, surcharge to fund victim services £26, prosecution costs £85.

RARES PAHONTU, aged 38, of Hazelwood Road, Northampton, drink driving — 84 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath exceeding the prescribed limit of 35mg; fined £400, surcharge £160, costs £85, disqualified for 20 months.

SHANE SLATER, aged 63, of Rugby Road, Crick, drink driving — 62 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath exceeding the prescribed limit of 35mg; fined £346, surcharge £138, costs £85, disqualified for 22 months.

ANAIL SIMON, aged 42, of Saltwell Square, Northampton, drove while disqualified, used a vehicle without third party insurance; community order with 100 hours unpaid work, costs £85., disqualified for two years, two months, 12 days.

JESSICA GILKES, aged 20, Link Road, Northampton, caused serious injury by careless / inconsiderate driving on A428, East Haddon; fined £576, surcharge £230, costs £85, disqualified for 12 months.

AUREL LACATUSU, aged 39, of Burns Street, Northampton, used a vehicle without third party insurance, used a vehicle with a defective tyre; fined £370, surcharge £148, costs £85, six points.

SHAWN CHIROMBO, aged 23, of Baukewell Court, Northampton, drove a vehicle otherwise than in accordance with a licence — did not hold a full UK licence, used a vehicle without third party insurance; fined £880, surcharge £352, costs £300, six points.

MATHEW GEOFFREY JOHN WALDRON, aged 33, of Castle Street, Northampton, breached a court order; fined £100, costs £196.

■ These cases were heard on May 28

ALAN SMITH-WHITE, aged 50, of Bouverie Road, Northampton, six counts of theft from a shop — on May 23, 2024, stole designer sunglasses to the value of £750 belonging to Specsavers, on July 8 stole designer sunglasses to the value of £2,500 belonging to Boots Opticians. on July 8 stole Hugo Boss sunglasses to the value of £130 belonging to Specsavers, on July 9 stole three pairs of Hugo Boss sunglasses and one pair of Barbour sunglasses to the value of £580 belonging to Specsavers, on July 9 stole two pairs of Gucci sunglasses to the value of £480 belonging to Boots Opticians, on May 9, 2025, stole various items to the value of £273.75 belonging to Pets at Home, two counts of theft — on March 24, 2025, stole a golf caddy to the value of £450 belonging to Brampton Heath Golf Centre, on April 24 stole a handbag to the value of £150 belonging to a person; community order, compensation of £1,643.

BENJAMIN SHORT, aged 40, of Elmington Road, Northampton, used threatening / abusive / insulting words / behaviour towards a woman with intent to cause fear of / provoke unlawful violence, six counts of theft from a shop — on January 22, 2025, stole alcohol to the value of £35.25 belonging to Co-op, on January 23 stole laundry products to the value of £50 belonging to Co-op, on January 23 stole alcohol to the value of £23.50 belonging to Co-op, on February 20 stole laundry products and food to the value of £53 belonging to Co-op, on February 20 stole household and food items to the value of £45.50 belonging to Co-op; community order with drug rehabilitation treatment for six months, compensation of £763.37, costs £85.

CHRISTOPHER TERRY, aged 44, of Viscount Road, Northampton, breached a court order; fined £80, surcharge £32, costs £85.

SHARMILLA AMARATUNGA, aged 50, of Pianoforte Road, Roade, drove a vehicle on Horse Market, Northampton, without due care and attention — failed to stop at a red light causing a collision with another vehicle; fined £293, surcharge £117, costs £130, six points.

PATRICIA DEVINE, aged 51, of Watering Lane, Northampton, driver of a vehicle failed to stop after a road accident on Victoria Promenade, Northampton, driver of a vehicle involved in a road accident fail to report that accident, drove without due care and attention; fined £293, costs £130, five points.

SALLY JONES, aged 91, of Obelisk Rise, Northampton, drove a vehicle on Cheyne Walk, Northampton, without due care and attention — entered Northampton General Hospital via an exit only junction and knocked over a pedestrian who was crossing; fined £120, surcharge £48, costs £130, nine points.

WILLIAM HALL, aged 59, of Garner Close, Lower Harlestone, speeding — 87mph on A4500 Weedon Road, near Harpole, exceeding the legal limit of 50mph; fined £1,000, surcharge £400, costs £110, disqualified for 28 days.

ALEXANDER SMITH, aged 26, of Weedon Road, Northampton, three counts of speeding — on September 28, 2024, 64mph on M1 exceeding temporary speed restriction of 50mph, on October 2 57mph on M1 exceeding temporary speed restriction of 50mph, on October 3 61mph on M1 exceeding temporary speed restriction of 50mph. fined £699, disqualified for six months due to repeat offending.

ANGELA ADU, aged 21, of Foskitt Court North, Northampton, drove on Rowtree Road without reasonable consideration to other users — vehicle can be seen on video footage overtaking a cyclist without leaving a safe distance. drove a vehicle otherwise than in accordance with a licence — provisional licence holder not displaying L plates on rear of vehicle; fined £80, surcharge £32, costs £130, three points.

IEUAN HOWELLS, aged 30, of Devon Way, Northampton, used a vehicle without third party insurance, drove a vehicle without due care and attention, driver of a vehicle failed to stop after a road accident, driver of a vehicle involved in a road accident failed to report that accident, two counts of failing to surrender to custody; fined £1,100, surcharge £440, costs £85, eight points.

PAUL LONDON, aged 62, of Watersmeet, Northampton, speeding — exceeding 60mph legal limit for a motor van; fined £57, surcharge £23, costs £90, disqualified for six months due to repeat offending.

UMAID AHMED, aged 25, of High Street, Upton, failed to give information identifying a driver alleged to be guilty of an offence; fined £200, surcharge £80, costs £250, six points.

■ These cases were heard on May 29

ANATOLI BALANEL, aged 21, of Forest Road, Northampton, drug driving; fined £250, surcharge £100, costs £85, disqualified for 12 months.

CAYLEB HAWKES, aged 28, of Mitchell Close, Northampton, drunk in charge of motor vehicle — 90 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath exceeding the prescribed limit of 35mg; fined £200, surcharge £80, costs £650, disqualified for three months.

KRZYSZTOF KLIMASZEWSKI, aged 37, of Brockwood Close, Northampton, two counts of theft — on March 17, 2025, stole numerous goods to the value of £282 belonging to B&M, on March 18 stole numerous goods to the value of £2,515.32 belonging to B&M, possession of a class A drug — cocaine, possession of a class B drug — cannabis, two counts of drug driving, two counts of driving a vehicle otherwise than in accordance with a licence, two counts of using a vehicle without third party insurance; 36 weeks in prison, suspended for 18 months, 200 hours unpaid work, compensation of £282. costs £170, disqualified for 20 months.

AMADUR MANNA, aged 33, of Knighton Close, Northampton, possession of a class B drug — cannabis, failed to surrender to custody; fined £120, surcharge £48, costs £85. .

RICKY FHALORA, aged 38, of Deal Street, Northampton, five counts of theft from a shop — on May 21, 2025, stole various food items to a value of £176.20 belonging to One Stop, on May 21 stole various food and drink items, to a value of £135 belonging to One Stop, on May 23 stole various food and drink items to a value of £171.07 belonging to One Stop, on May 25 stole various food and alcohol products to a value of £119.90 belonging to One Stop, on May 27 stole alcohol to a value of £210 belonging to One Stop, racially / religiously aggravated intentional harassment / alarm / distress — words / writing; nine weeks in prison, compensation of £812.

BRIAN GRANGE, aged 50, of no fixed abode, harassment by breach of a court order; 16 weeks in prison.

SHARIF KASSIMU, aged 26, of Kettering Road, Northampton, two counts of drug driving, drove a vehicle otherwise than in accordance with a licence, used a vehicle without third party insurance; fined £403, community order with 100 hours unpaid work, surcharge £161, costs £85, disqualified for 24 months.

PAUL SADLER, aged 55, of Hayes Road, Deanshanger, criminal damage to property valued under £5,000 — a clamp to the value of £150 belonging to The High Court; fined £100, compensation of £59.98, surcharge £40.

