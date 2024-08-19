Watch more of our videos on Shots!

■ These cases were heard by Northamptonshire magistrates on August 2

PAVELS CMIRS, aged 39, of Farm Field Court, Northampton, harassment without violence, failed to comply with a community protection notice; 12 weeks in prison suspended for 12 months, 50 hours unpaid work, compensation of £300, surcharge to fund victim services £154, prosecution costs £550.

NICHOLAS ANTHONY SHEEHAN, aged 37, of Billing Road, Northampton, stole an electric scooter, failed to comply with a community order; 26 weeks in prison suspended for 12 months, compensation of £300.

JASON BRITTAIN, aged 42, of c/o Newnham Road, Northampton, criminal damage, failed to surrender to custody; 26 weeks in prison suspended for 12 months, compensation of £500.

PAUL MOSS, aged 33, of no fixed abode, three counts of assault by beating; 17 weeks in prison suspended for 18 months, compensation: £400

LEE PAUL BUDD, aged 51, of Whilton Locks, Daventry, speeding; fined £176, surcharge £70, costs £110, disqualified for six months due to repeat offending.

SIMON P. BURKE, aged 40, of Holcot Lane, Sywell, speeding; fined £146, surcharge £58, costs £110, disqualified for six months due to repeat offending.

MILARIJUS MILAN DOBROVOLSKAS, aged 22, of Lilac Way, Overstone, failed to comply with a red light signal at a Puffin crossing; fined £130, surcharge £32, costs £110, six points.

HARRY GEORGE DUKES, aged 19, of Grafton Way, Northampton, speeding; fined £461, surcharge £184, costs £110, six points.

ADAM STEVEN LEWINGTON, aged 36, of St Johns Avenue, Northampton, speeding, drove while using a hand-held mobile device; fined £460, surcharge £184, costs £110, six points.

PETRO STERGIO, aged 20, of Shelley Street, Northampton, no insurance; fined £260, surcharge £104, costs £110, six points.

JUDITH ANNE WESTON, aged 60, of Bradden Close, Northampton, speeding; fined £220, surcharge £88, costs £110, three points.

■ These cases were heard on August 3

LOUIS COLEMAN, aged 21, of Eastern Avenue North, Northampton, used threatening / abusive / insulting words / behaviour with intent to cause fear of / provoke unlawful violence; 60 hours unpaid work, surcharge £114, costs £85.

SERGIU GAGIU, aged 20, of Hood Street, Northampton, stole 14 earphones and two protein powder tubs to the value of £279 from B&M Stores; 100 hours unpaid work, costs £85.

RYAN HUTCHINGS, aged 31, of Drovers Walk, Northampton, stole DRINKS AND CHOCOLATE to the value of £30.50; 28 days in prison, compensation of £30.50, costs £85.

■ These cases were heard on August 5

SYED NABI, aged 42, of Romulus Close, Northampton, racially / religiously aggravated harassment / alarm / distress by words / writing; conditionally discharged for 12 months, surcharge £26, costs £85.

JOANNE KELLY, aged 44, of Foundry Place, Daventry, assault by beating of a police officer; fined £614, compensation of £50, surcharge £246, costs £85.

JAMIE NEWTON, aged 29, of Cotswold Avenue, Northampton, two counts of drug driving; 100 hours unpaid work, surcharge £114, costs £85, disqualified for 18 months.

KRYSTAL EDWARDS, aged 35, of Park Avenue North, Northampton, used threatening / abusive words / behaviour likely to cause harassment, alarm or distress, failed to surrender to custody; fined £120, surcharge £48, costs £175.

