Assaults on police, harassment, burglary, drink driving, theft of champagne cases dealt with by magistrates

■ These cases were heard by Northamptonshire magistrates on October 25

DR NAZIR HUSSEIN, aged 53, of Park Avenue North, Northampton, drove with no insurance; fined £200, surcharge to fund victim services £80, Crown Prosecution Service costs £120, six points.

CHARLY PASSE-COUTRIN, aged 22, of Emmanuel Gardens, Northampton, failed to comply with a community order; fined £60, costs £60.

NATHAN VICKERS, aged 24, of no fixed abode, burglary, burglary with intent to steal, failed to surrender to custody; 52 weeks in prison.

TRACY EDWARDS, aged 62, of Arnull Crescent, Daventry, two counts of assaulting police officers; community order, compensation £50, surcharge £114, costs £85.

MADAHAR PERRETT, aged 39, of no fixed abode, burglary, harassment; 26 weeks in prison, surcharge £154, costs £85.

ALEXANDRO ALEMAN, aged 33, of Wansford Walk, Northampton, drove while disqualified, no insurance; 200 hours unpaid work, surcharge £114, costs £85, disqualified for 17 months.

■ These cases were heard on October 26

OCTAVIAN MANTA, aged 34, of Wellingborough Road, Northampton, kept an unlicensed vehicle; fined £300, pay vehicle excise back duty of £176.67, costs £85.

MAGDALENA STAWIARSKA, aged 35, of Cowper Street, Northampton, harassment without violence; 120 hours unpaid work, surcharge £114, costs £85.

LIVIU ROSU, aged 51, of no fixed abode, drink driving; fined £1,000, surcharge £400, costs £85, disqualified for 36 months.

BAJRAM SELA, aged 20, of Alcombe Road, Northampton, driving while disqualified, no insurance, possession of cocaine and cannabis / cannabis resin; 150 hours unpaid work, fined £200, surcharge £114, costs £85, disqualified for 36 months.

ANTHONY CANTOR, aged 42, of Roe Road, Northampton, stole two bottles of champagne and two bottles of prosecco to the value of £61 from Co-op, stole two bottles of prosecco to the value of £70 from Co-op; 10 weeks in prison suspended for 12 months, compensation of £131.

JONATHAN CHERRY, aged 41, of Campbell Street, Northampton, stole a power tool value of £120 from B&Q; fined £80, costs £85.

■ These cases were heard on October 27

ADAM GRAHAM ROY HOGAN, aged 36, of Newnham Road, Northampton, committed an offence while serving a suspended sentence; 22 weeks in prison.

JAMES RAY MARTIN, aged 29, of Woodcote Avenue, Northampton, assault by beating, possession of cocaine; 60 hours unpaid work, fined £160, surcharge £114, costs £310.

GEORGE BALAN, aged 46, of Castle Avenue, Northampton, two counts of criminal damage; fined £150, compensation of £1,000, surcharge £60, costs £300.

PERCY HOLLAND, aged 45, of 16 Great Gull Crescent, Northampton, handling stolen goods, committed an offence while serving a suspended sentence; 240 hours unpaid work, fined £200, compensation of £1,000, costs £85.

ADAM HOGAN, aged 36, of no fixed abode, assault by beating; 22 weeks in prison, surcharge £154, costs £620.

DANIELLE BANDEY, aged 33, of Aynhoe Road, Northampton, drink driving; fined £250, surcharge £100, costs £85, disqualified for 12 months.

MARINGLEN BOJA, aged 25, of Henry Bird Way, Northampton, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence, no insurance; fined £200, disqualified for six months due to repeat offending.

STANLEY FORSKITT, aged 25, of Oaklands Drive, Northampton, defective tyre; fined £923, surcharge £369, costs £90, three points.

DAVID JOHN HOPE, aged 50, of Harlestone Road, Northampton, speeding; fined £230, surcharge £92, costs £90, disqualified for six months due to repeat offending.

GULZAIB KHADIM, aged 30, of Acre Lane, Northampton, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence, defective tyre; fined £199, surcharge £80, costs £90, three points.

LEE JOHN HAYES, aged 54, of Cypress Court, Northampton, speeding; fined £153, surcharge £61, costs £90, three points.

MICHAL MIECZYSLAW KACZMAREK, aged 40, of Drapery, Northampton, drove while using a hand-held mobile device; fined £146, surcharge £58, costs £90, disqualified for six months due to repeat offending.

■ We understand that some people may be angry or upset to see their name and address published here but covering court cases acts as a deterrent against crime and it is important that justice is being seen to be done.

Under English Law, it is a general principle that criminal court proceedings for adults should be held openly and in public. Verdicts and sentences are normally given out in open court and so are in the public domain. Newspapers such as ours therefore have the right to publish outcomes of all such criminal court cases.