■ These cases were heard by Northamptonshire magistrates on December 10

FREDRICK SALAPEI, aged 25, of Billing Road, Northampton, assault by beating of a police officer; fined £120, compensation of £50, surcharge to fund victim services £48, prosecution costs £85.

BARRY WEST, aged 48, of Watermeadow Court, Northampton, drug driving; fined £400, costs £85, disqualified for 12 months.

JOHNSON FRANCIS, aged 38, of Somerset Street, Northampton, drink driving, 80 hours unpaid work, surcharge £114, costs £85, disqualified for 24 months.

CHRISTOPHER DUKE, aged 38, of no fixed abode, used threatening / abusive words / behaviour likely to cause harassment, alarm or distress, criminal damage; 43 weeks in prison, costs £85.

AJAY BRICKWOOD, aged 18, of Clover Street, Northampton, possession of a knife blade / sharp pointed article in a public place, possession of cannabis, drove without due care and attention, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence, failed to comply with a red light traffic signal; 100 hours unpaid work, surcharge £114, costs £85, six points

TONY JOHN YOUNG, aged 44, of Mill Lane, Northampton, used a vehicle with no working indicators; fined £253, surcharge £101.

BYRON LINSBERT BERNARD, aged 66, of Brunel Drive, Northampton, speeding; fined £204, surcharge £81, costs £90, six points.

VASILE BREANA, aged 34, of Sandringham Road, Northampton, rode in the front seat of a vehicle while not wearing a seat belt; fined £220, surcharge £88, costs £90.

DANNY CASH, aged 21, of Blenheim Road, Northampton, no insurance; fined £660, surcharge £264, costs £90, six points.

ALEXANRU CERNEI, aged 33, of North Paddock Court, Northampton, speeding; fined £660, surcharge £264, costs £90, six points.

MARY JANE ANN GILHEANEY, aged 32, of Thatchwell Court, Northampton, failed to give information identifying a driver alleged to be guilty of an offence; fined £660, surcharge £264, costs £90, six points.

CLAUDIU VASILE GOGU, aged 32, of Lorraine Drive, Northampton, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence, no insurance; fined £880, surcharge £352, costs £90, six points.

MD EMDADUL HAQUE, aged 19, of Austin Street, Northampton, rode an electric bicycle otherwise than in accordance with a licence, no insurance; fined £462, surcharge £184, costs £90, six points.

FLORIN VALENTIN IVANCU, aged 32, of Highdown Close, Northampton, no insurance; fined £660, surcharge £264, costs £90, six points.

JAKUB ANDRZEJ KUCIA, aged 26, of The Stour, Daventry, speeding; fined £140, surcharge £56, costs £90, three points.

JAKUB ANDRZEJ KUCIA, aged 26, of The Stour, Daventry, speeding; fined £13, surcharge £5, costs £90, three points.

AMINOOR RAHMAN MASOOM, aged 23, of Queen Eleanor Road, Northampton, speeding; fined £392, surcharge £156, costs £90, six points.

SARAH OFORIWAAH MENSAH, aged 24, of Ermine Road, Northampton, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence, no insurance; fined £400, surcharge £160, costs £90, six points.

REBECCA AMY O'CONNOR, aged 30, of Thruxton Drive, Northampton, drove while using a hand-held mobile telephone; fined £233, surcharge £93, costs £90, six points.

JOSEPH AIME PAANGOP DJIPOUE, aged 50, of Northwood Road, Northampton, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence, speeding; fined £472, surcharge £188, costs £90, three points.

LEE ALAN PAWLETT, aged 53, of Cartmel Road, Daventry, speeding; fined £461, surcharge £184, costs £90, six points.

HARVEY JAMES ALAN POTTER, aged 57, of New Croft, Weedon, speeding; fined £362, surcharge £144, costs £90, six points.

WOJCIECH WLODZIMIERZ PRZYBYL, aged 49, of Kent Road South, Northampton, speeding, fined £415, surcharge £166, costs £90, six points.

DAMIAN RAMION, aged 33, of The Approach, Northampton, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence, no insurance, drove while not wearing a seat belt; fined £732, surcharge £292, costs £90, six points.

ROBERT READ, aged 62, of Brampton Way, Brixworth, failed to give information identifying a driver alleged to be guilty of an offence; fined £281, surcharge £112, costs £90, six points.

MICHAEL JOHN RUDDY, aged 56, of Park Drive, Northampton, speeding; fined £660, surcharge £264, costs £90, six points.

AMARILDO SELIMAJ, aged 36, of Talbot Road, Northampton, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence, no insurance; fined £880, surcharge £352, costs £90, six points.

RAMONA ELENA SINDILA, aged 33, of Lowlands Close, Northampton, drove without due care and attention; fined £133, surcharge £53, costs £90, five points.

DENNIS SONNENSCHEIN, aged 26, of Far End, Northampton, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence, no insurance; fined £466, surcharge £186, costs £90, six points.

SCOTT JOHN STEVENS, aged 55, of Crofters Close, Northampton, failed to give information identifying a driver alleged to be guilty of an offence; fined £660, surcharge £264, costs £90, six points.

OWEN JOHN JAMES STURGESS, aged 22, of Saxon Way, Towcester, speeding; fined £427, surcharge £170, costs £90, six points.

LEE CHOON THAI, aged 56, of Bedford Road, Northampton, speeding; fined £642, surcharge £256, costs £90, six points.

CHARLIZE TIFFANY THOMPSON, aged 26, of Farnborough Drive, Daventry, speeding, fined £415, surcharge £166, costs £90, six points.

JINSU VARKEY VARGHESE, aged 38, of Beckets View, Northampton, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence, failed to comply with a traffic sign; fined £114, surcharge £45, costs £90, three points.

STEPHEN SEVRIANO VIEIRA, aged 38, of South Holme Court, Northampton, drove a motorcycle without due care and attention, otherwise in accordance with a licence, no insurance; fined £1,100, surcharge £440, costs £90.00, six points.

JARED CHRISTOPHER WEIR, aged 32, of Curlbrook Close, Northampton, no insurance; fined £660, surcharge £264, costs £90, six points.

VASILE GOLOVCA, aged 55, of Collyweston Road, Northampton, used an e-scooter with no insurance; fined £430, surcharge £172, costs £90, disqualified for six months due to repeat offending.

JACK KIRBY LEE, aged 20, of The Leam, Daventry, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence, no insurance; fined £94, surcharge £37, costs £90, disqualified for six months due to repeat offending.

JOSEPH ODUH, aged 47, of Colwyn Road, Northampton, no insurance; fined £405, surcharge £162, costs £90, disqualified for six months due to repeat offending.

JAMAR OLADAPO R OSIPITAN, aged 24, of Roseberry Avenue, Northampton, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence, no insurance; fined £880, surcharge £352, costs £90, eight points.

JAMAR OLADAPO R OSIPITAN, aged 24, of Roseberry Avenue, Northampton, no insurance; fined £660, surcharge £264, costs £90, disqualified for six months due to repeat offending.

ASHLEY ROBERT SHARMAN, aged 34, of Hall Close, Northampton, speeding; fined £600, surcharge £240, costs £90, disqualified for six months due to repeat offending.

ROBERT ANTHONY PAUL SMITH, aged 34, of Roe Road, Northampton, failed to give information identifying a driver alleged to be guilty of an offence; fined £660, surcharge £264, costs £90, disqualified for six months due to repeat offending.

■ These cases were heard on December 11

BEN READ, aged 39, of Larch Lane, Northampton, drink driving; 100 hours unpaid work, surcharge £114, costs £650, disqualified for 22 months..

JACOB MUNNELLY, aged 23, of Higgs Close, Overstone, racially / religiously aggravated harassment / alarm / distress by words / writing; fined £200, costs £300.

GLEN BEWICK, aged 22, of Stuart Road, Brackley, stalking without fear / alarm / distress; 200 hours unpaid work, surcharge £114, costs £85.

PAUL OFREDDY, aged 57, of Crow Lane, Northampton, assault by beating; 150 hours unpaid work, surcharge £114, costs £85.

MARK CLARKE, aged 36, of Gladstone Road, Northampton, assault by beating of a police officer; six weeks in prison suspended for 12 months, 100 hours unpaid work, compensation of £100,

CURTIS NORRIS, aged 34, of Boughton Green Road, Northampton, assault by beating, two counts of assault by beating of a police officer, used threatening / abusive words / behaviour likely to cause harassment, alarm or distress, criminal damage; 16 weeks in prison, compensation of £400, surcharge £154, costs £170.

JAMES MOSSMAN, aged 46, of Falcutt Way, Northampton, harassment by breach of a court order; 120 hours unpaid work, costs £85.

DAVID COOKE, aged 80, of Smith Street, Spratton, drive without due care and attention, driver failed to stop after an accident, failed to report an accident, fined £1,342, surcharge £537, costs £130, five points.

MOHAMED ALI, aged 43, of Abbots Way, Roade, drove while using a hand-held mobile telephone; fined £138, surcharge £55, costs £130, six points.

YUE CHEN, aged 51, of Cotton End, Northampton, no insurance, dangerous vehicle, defective windscreen washer: fined £383, surcharge £153, costs £110, six points.

ASHLEY JAMES GIBBINS, aged 37, of Bliss Lane, Flore, drove while using a hand-held mobile device; fined £233, surcharge £93, costs £110, six points.

THOMAS JAMES O'DONOVAN, aged 36, of Nelson Avenue, Woodford Halse, no insurance; fined £660, surcharge £264, costs £90, disqualified for six months due to repeat offending.

