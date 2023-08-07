■ These cases were heard by Northamptonshire magistrates on July 24

THOMAS DRAGE, aged 21, of Kerrifield Estate, Northampton, possession of cocaine; fined £614, surcharge £246.00, costs £85.00.

Advertisement

Advertisement

JASMINE SAYID, aged 18, of High Street, Upton, three counts of aggravated assaults on police officers; conditionally discharged for 24 months, compensation of £250, surcharge £26.00, costs £85.00.

Northampton Magistrates' Court

JAMES MOSSMAN, aged 45, of no fixed abode, criminal damage; 100 hours unpaid work, compensation of £100.00.

PAUL POYSER, aged 49, of Treetops, Northampton, six counts of stealing goods from Rectory Farm Supermarket between April 17 and July 8; 18 weeks in prison, compensation of £262.60,

ROBERT WILLS, aged 55, of Whittlewood End, Silverstone, failed to provide a specimen of breath, used threatening / abusive words / behaviour likely to cause harassment, alarm or distress, 12 weeks in prison suspended for 12 months, surcharge £154.00, costs £85.00, disqualified for 32 months.

Advertisement

Advertisement

JASON KEENAN, aged 47, of Burrows Court, Northampton, possession of cocaine; fined £120, surcharge £48.00, costs £85.00.

PAUL SPEED, aged 53, of The Crescent, Hackleton, resisted police; fined £80, surcharge £32, costs £85.00.

NICOLAE-DANIEL POPA, aged 51, of Kingsmead, Northampton, drove while disqualified, no insurance; 80 hours unpaid work, surcharge £114.00, costs £85.00, disqualified for six months.

ROBERT TOOTELL, 46, of Brunswick Place, Northampton, drove while disqualified, no insurance; 120 hours unpaid work, surcharge £114, costs £85.00, disqualified for 12 months.

Advertisement

Advertisement

ANNIE CONNORS, aged 34, of Long Marsh Square, Northampton, drove while disqualified, no MoT; 120 hours unpaid work, surcharge £114, costs £85.00, disqualified for six months.

DARREN BASON, aged 52, of Perry Street, Northampton, possession of crack cocaine; 14 days in prison, surcharge £154.

MARK LINNELL, aged 36, of Camelot Way, Northampton, drove while disqualified, drink-driving, no insurance; 12 weeks in prison suspended for 12 months, 150 hours unpaid work, surcharge £154, costs £85.00, disqualified for 50 months.

KUNMI LABINJO, aged 38, of Rounding Lane, Northampton, drink-driving; surcharge £114.00, costs £85.00, 100 hours unpaid work, disqualified for 36 months.

Advertisement

Advertisement

JOHN ALEXANDER HOWARD, aged 54, of Broadmead Avenue, Northampton, breached a court order; seven days in prison.

DANIEL KIERAN KEOHANE, aged 56, of The Avenue, Cliftonville, Northampton, drink-driving; 12 weeks in prison suspended for one year, abstain from consuming any alcohol for 60 days, surcharge £154, costs £85, disqualified for four years.

ALAN LEWIS SMITH-WHITE, aged 48, of Bouverie Road, Northampton, stole clothing value £925; four weeks in prison, compensation of £600.

THOMAS WILLIAM ALLEE, aged 20, of Pound Lane, Badby, speeding; fined £649, surcharge £260, costs £85, disqualified for 14 days.

■ These cases were heard on July 25

Advertisement

Advertisement

ASHLEY WARNE, aged 21, of Honister Green, Northampton, drove without due care and attention, failed to stop when directed by police, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence, no insurance; fined £360, surcharge £114.00, costs £85.00, nine points.

MANDY WATTERS, aged 35, of Great Close, Chapel Brampton, possession of Amphetamine; conditionally discharged for six months, surcharge £26.00, costs £85.00.

KIRSTY ROE, aged 40, of Lindsay Avenue, Northampton, two counts of assaulting police officers by beating, used threatening / abusive words / behaviour likely to cause harassment, alarm or distress; community order with alcohol abstinence requirement for 120 days, compensation of £50, surcharge £114.

ALEKSANDRS BUTJANKO, aged 53, of Campbell Square, Northampton, stole tools value £186.50 from B&Q; conditionally discharged for nine months, surcharge £26.

Advertisement

Advertisement

STEVEN MOSS, aged 51, of Bembridge Drive, Northampton, drink-driving, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence, no insurance; fined £552, surcharge £221.00, costs £85.00, disqualified for 20 months.

VOLODYMYR KRYSHINETS, aged 42, of Beaconsfield Terrace, Northampton, drink-driving; 80 hours unpaid work, costs £85.00, surcharge £114.00, disqualified for 36 months.

AGNIESZKA FUZEWSKA, aged 34, of Glebeland Road, Northampton, drink-driving; 12 weeks in prison suspended for one year, 150 hours unpaid work, surcharge £154.00, costs £85.00, disqualified for 36 months.

MASON MUIR, aged 21, of Telford Street, Northampton, drunk and disorderly, conditionally discharged for 12 months, surcharge £26.00, costs £85.00.

Advertisement

Advertisement

DEON DEGROOT, aged 24, of no fixed abode, 21 counts of stealing from Tesco and the Co-op; 21 weeks in prison suspended for one year, compensation of £675.40.

KUNMI LABINJO, aged 38, of Rounding Lane, Northampton, drove while disqualified, no insurance; 12 weeks in prison, disqualified for 46 months,

CALLUM MARTIN McDONALD, aged 31, of Freehold Street, Northampton, aggravated assault of a police officer by beating, failed to surrender to custody; fined £120, surcharge £48, costs £310.

■ We understand that some people may be angry or upset to see their name and address published here but covering court cases acts as a deterrent against crime and it is important that justice is being seen to be done.

Under English Law, it is a general principle that criminal court proceedings for adults should be held openly and in public. Verdicts and sentences are normally given out in open court and so are in the public domain. Newspapers such as ours therefore have the right to publish outcomes of all such criminal court cases.