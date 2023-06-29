COURT ROUND-UP: Offenders from Northampton, Towcester, Kislingbury, Piddington and West Haddon sentenced

■ These cases were heard by Northamptonshire magistrates on June 15

STEPHEN PLOWMAN, aged 70, of Dulverton Road, Northampton, drink-driving; disqualified for 15 months, fined £369, surcharge to fund victim services £148, Crown Prosecution Service costs £85.

Advertisement

Advertisement

JAMIE BERWICK, aged 43, of Sam Harrison Way, Northampton, drunk and disorderly; fined £80, surcharge £32, costs £85.

Local magistrates deal with hundreds of cases each week

ISUF RAMA, aged 36, of Queen Eleanor Road, Northampton, possession of cocaine; fined £692, surcharge £277, costs £85.

PEETHAMPARAM RAMANATHASAN, aged 48, of Duston Road, Northampton, failed to give information identifying a driver alleged to be guilty of an offence; fined £553, surcharge £55, costs £620, six points.

BRENDON JAMES KELLY, aged 24, of Byfield Road, Northampton, stole food and drink value of £64.60 from Iceland, possession of cocaine, two counts of failing to surrender to custody; 70 hours unpaid work, surcharge £114, costs £185.

Advertisement

Advertisement

GARETH NIGEL LLEWELYN, aged 43, of Lawrence Court, Northampton, two counts of assaulting a police officer by beating; community order with curfew requirement and electronic monitoring for 12 weeks, surcharge £114, costs £85.

CONSTANTIN CIOBANU, aged 32, of Muscott Street, Northampton, drink-driving; fined £750, surcharge £300, costs £85, disqualified for 19 months.

■ These cases were heard on June 16

PAVOL GERATH, aged 59, of Poppyfield Court, Northampton, drunk and disorderly; conditionally discharged for 12 months, surcharge £26, costs £85.

KUDAKWASHE MADZONZA, aged 35, of College Field Close, Northampton, drove while disqualified, no insurance; 12 weeks in prison suspended for 12 months, 200 hours unpaid work, disqualified for 24 months, surcharge £154, costs £85.

Advertisement

Advertisement

RONALDO QEPURI, aged 22, of no fixed address; drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence, no insurance, obstructed/resisted police; fined £375, surcharge £150, costs £85, eight points.

SERGIO ESPOSITO, aged 49, of Oakgrove Place, Northampton, no insurance; fined £350, surcharge £140, costs £90, disqualified for six months due to repeat offending.

LUIS MIGUEL GUERREIRO SEMEDO, aged 22, of Rosedale Road, Northampton, drove while using a hand-held mobile telephone; fined £153, surcharge £61, costs £90, disqualified for six months due to repeat offending.

NICOLA JANE HINTON, aged 47, of Forest Road, Piddington, no insurance; fined £92, surcharge £37, costs £90, six points.

Advertisement

Advertisement

RYAN HARRISON TAYLOR, aged 33, of Highfields, Towcester, speeding; fined £918, surcharge £367, costs £90, six points.

JAMES THOMAS HIGHAM, aged 30, of Ashby Court, Kislingbury, speeding; fined £461, surcharge £184, costs £90, six points.

ABDOULIE BABOUCAR NJIE, aged 52, of Skinner Avenue, Northampton, no insurance; fined £120, surcharge £48, costs £90, disqualified for six months due to repeat offending.

PASCAL UCHENNA NLEWEDIM, aged 43, of Abbey Road, Northampton, on March 3, 2023, failed to give information identifying a driver alleged to be guilty of an offence; fined £400.

Advertisement

Advertisement

PASCAL UCHENNA NLEWEDIM, aged 43, of Abbey Road, Northampton, on March 3, 2023, failed to give information identifying a driver alleged to be guilty of an offence; fined £400, surcharge £160, costs £90, disqualified for six months due to repeat offending.

■ These cases were heard on June 17

LINCOLN INGRAM, aged 47, of Emmanuel Court, Northampton, breach of court order; 24 weeks in prison suspended for 12 months, surcharge £154, costs £85.

ALEX JORDAN MATTHEWS, aged 30, of High Street, West Haddon, possession of cannabis, failed to surrender to custody; fined £100, surcharge £40, costs £85.

■ We understand that some people may be angry or upset to see their name and address published here but covering court cases acts as a deterrent against crime and it is important that justice is being seen to be done.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Under English Law, it is a general principle that criminal court proceedings for adults should be held openly and in public. Verdicts and sentences are normally given out in open court and so are in the public domain. Newspapers such as ours therefore have the right to publish outcomes of all such criminal court cases.