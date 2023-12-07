Assault, dangerous driving, burglary, possession of drugs cases dealt with by magistrates

■ These cases were heard by Northamptonshire magistrates on November 22

JOSHUA GODDARD, aged 25, of Cherwell, Daventry, drink driving; 12 weeks in prison suspended for 12 months, surcharge £154, costs £85, disqualified for 42 months.

ANOUSHKA VERIATO, aged 46, of Holyrood Road, Northampton, possession of heroin; fined £120, surcharge £48, costs £85.

JOSEPH WALPOLE, aged 31, of no fixed abode, burglary with intent to steal; 20 weeks in prison, compensation of £300, surcharge £154, costs £85.

■ These cases were heard on November 23

MITCHELL MILES, aged 38, of Thatchwell Court, Northampton, assault; fined £108, surcharge £43, costs £200.

GARY LEWIS, aged 38, of Brickwell Court, Northampton, in charge of a motor vehicle with proportion of cocaine above specified limit; community order, surcharge £114, costs £85, 10 points.

ZIA ATTIA-GUINDI, aged 21, of Stanley Road, Northampton, possession of cannabis; fined £80, surcharge £32, costs £85.

CAMERON-LEE WITHEY, aged 19, of Bairstow Road, Towcester, dangerous driving, failed to stop a vehicle when required by police; possession of cannabis and cocaine, 75 hours unpaid work, fined £200,

GEORGE FURY, aged 28, of Baird Avenue, Northampton, drove without due care and attention, drink driving, no MOT; 150 hours unpaid work, compensation of £750, costs £85, disqualified for 12 months.

DANIEL ATTIA, aged 47, of Aberdeen Terrace, Northampton, drug driving; fined £120, surcharge £48, costs £85, disqualified for 14 months.

JOHN HUTTON, aged 36, of Robin Ride, Brackley, two counts of drug driving; fined £120, surcharge £48, costs £85, disqualified for 12 months.

SAMUEL BLACK, aged 32, of Hesketh Crescent, Towcester, used a motor vehicle in condition likely to cause danger of injury, failed to provide a specimen of blood, failed to co-operate with a drug wipe; 80 hours unpaid work, surcharge £114, costs £625, disqualified for 17 months.

LEE JOBBER, aged 36, of Langsett Close, Northampton, racially / religiously aggravated intentional harassment / alarm / distress - words / writing; community order with order to abstain from alcohol for 120 days, compensation of £50, surcharge £114, costs £85.

JESSIE CAWTHORNE-HUARNS, aged 19, of Freemans Way, Greens Norton, possession of cannabis; community order, fined £166, surcharge £66, costs £85.

ANDREW OAKENFULL, aged 53, of Greatmeadow, Northampton, assault by beating, sent letter / communication / article conveying a threatening message; community order, compensation £50, costs £610.

VINCENT MacINTOSH, aged 50, of Warwick Street, Daventry, drunk and disorderly; fined £60, surcharge £24, costs £150.

OLIVER DAVIES, aged 29, of Pritchard Close, Northampton, drug driving; fined £120, surcharge £48, costs £85, disqualified for 14 months.

TABITHA MORRIS, aged 43, of no fixed abode; drunk and disorderly, failed to surrender to custody; fined £40, surcharge £16, costs £85.

JAMES HEWES EDGAR, aged 33, of no fixed abode; assault, assault by beating of a police officer, assault by beating, obstructed police; 100 hours unpaid work, compensation of £150,

ROGER BUSWELL, aged 77, of Rolfe Crescent, Nether Heyford, drink driving; fined £276, surcharge £110, costs £85, disqualified for 14 months.

RICKY HALL, aged 29, of Dallington Haven, Northampton, possession of Zomorph, a Class A drug; fined £120, surcharge £48, costs £85.

Jacob BROWN, aged 27, of Styles Place, Yelvertoft, drug driving; surcharge £48, costs £85, fined £120, disqualified for 12 months.

■ These cases were heard on November 24

GARETH NIGEL LLEWELYN, aged 43, of Lawrence Court, Northampton, failed to comply with a community order; costs £60.

SHAFIQ WAHDI, aged 36, of Mersey Close, Northampton, speeding; fined £833, surcharge £333, costs £90, four points.

BENJAMIN THOMAS ROE, aged 31, of High Street, Whittlebury, no insurance; fined £692, surcharge £277, costs £90, six points.

BRIAN GAMBAMBA, aged 24, of no fixed abode; possession of cannabis; conditionally discharged for six months.

■ These cases were heard on November 25

ADMIR TAGANI, aged 46 of Duke Street, Northampton, possession of cocaine; fined £83, surcharge £33.

■ We understand that some people may be angry or upset to see their name and address published here but covering court cases acts as a deterrent against crime and it is important that justice is being seen to be done.

Under English Law, it is a general principle that criminal court proceedings for adults should be held openly and in public. Verdicts and sentences are normally given out in open court and so are in the public domain. Newspapers such as ours therefore have the right to publish outcomes of all such criminal court cases.