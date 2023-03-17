COURT ROUND-UP: Offenders from Northampton, Daventry, Yardley Gobion, Badby sentenced

■ These cases were heard by Northamptonshire magistrates on March 2

LORENC SEMA, aged 27, of Baronson Gardens, Northampton, drove while disqualified, no insurance; 60 hours unpaid work, fined £346, surcharge to fund victim services £138, Crown Prosecution Service costs £400, disqualified for nine months.

Advertisement

Advertisement

BRODIE MICHAEL LEWIS, aged 32, of Clarence Avenue, Northampton, breached court order; fined £200.

Northampton Magistrates' Court

PATRYCK DUL, aged 27, of Euston Road, Northampton, drink-driving; 130 hours unpaid work, surcharge £114, costs £85, disqualified for 24 months.

CONSTANTIN DUMITRAN, aged 38, of Grosvenor Gardens, Northampton, drink-driving, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence; fined £768, surcharge £307, costs £85, disqualified for 14 months.

Advertisement

Advertisement

MIKHA MORRISON, aged 23, of Southampton Road, Northampton, possession of cannabis; fined £80, surcharge £32, costs £85.

TIHON OPRIS, aged 18, of Melbourne Walk, Northampton, drink-driving; fined £400, surcharge £160, costs £85, disqualified for 20 months.

JODIE ANNE CARD, aged 21, of Crestline Court, Northampton, used threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour causing harassment, alarm or distress; discharged conditionally for six months, fined £50, surcharge £26, costs £85.

DOMINIK OLSZEWSKI, aged 37, of Paxton Road, Northampton, failed to give information identifying a driver alleged to be guilty; fined £300, surcharge £80, costs £620, six points.

Advertisement

Advertisement

JOSHUA GEORGE MICHAEL PARSONS, aged 25, of St James Street, Daventry, took a vehicle without consent, drink-driving, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence, no insurance, drove without due care and attention; 26 weeks in prison suspended for 52 weeks, 200 hours unpaid work, surcharge £154, costs £550, disqualified for three years.

CHRISTINA KELLY, aged 31, of Berrywood Drive, Northampton, assaulted an A&E nurse by beating; discharged conditionally for 12 months, pay compensation of £50, surcharge £26, costs £85.

AMY LOUISE WELLINGTON, aged 35, of Martel Close, Northampton, drink-driving; fined £538, surcharge £215, costs £85, disqualified for 24 months.

CHRISTOPHER FODEN, aged 21, of Bramble Road, Towcester, drink-driving; fined £125, surcharge £50, costs £85, disqualified for 16 months.

Advertisement

Advertisement

ROBERT COLIN MILLS, aged 39, of Pilgrims Place, Northampton, drug-driving, carried passengers standing in the back of a van, defective tyre; fined £480, surcharge £192, costs £85, disqualified for 12 months.

KIERAN FRANCIS STRONG, aged 31, of Lower Hester Street, Northampton, drink-driving; 100 hours unpaid work, disqualified for 24 months, surcharge £114, costs £88.

DUMITRU GEORGE BEJAN, aged 40, of Olden Road, Northampton, stole items value £131.40 and £104 from Co-op Stores, stole two bottles bottles of Lanson champagne value of £75 from Co-Op Stores, committed an offence while serving a suspended sentence; 20 weeks prison, compensation of £131.40, compensation of £75.

YASMINE UDDIN, aged 20, of Barnfield Way, Northampton, racially aggravated assault of a police officer by beating, four charges of using threatening, abusive or insulting words of behaviour; 12 weeks in prison suspended for 18 months, 80 hours unpaid work, compensation of £500, surcharge £154, costs £85.

Advertisement

Advertisement

DRAGOS-GIANI VADU, aged 32, of Prentice Court, Northampton, stole items to a value of £250.50 from SAINSBURYS; discharged conditionally for 12 months, surcharge £26, costs £85.

■ These cases were heard on March 3

VASILII CHIRIAC, aged 37, of Boughton Green Road, Northampton, assault by beating; 20 weeks in prison suspended for 12 months, 150 hours unpaid work, surcharge £154, costs £500.

BLAZE MICHAEL KING, aged 31, of Harlestone Road, Northampton, drug-driving, possession of cannabis; 200 hours unpaid work, surcharge £95, costs £620, disqualified for 24 months.

Advertisement

Advertisement

ABDI -NASIR NURIE YUSUF, aged 43, of Althorp Street, Northampton, drove without due care and attention; fined £500, surcharge £34, costs £400, six points.

MOHAMMED JAMAL UDDIN, aged 25, of Bostock Avenue, Northampton, speeding; fined £200, surcharge £34, costs £85, six points.

SIMON GEORGE RAPHAEL, aged 53, of High Street, Yardley Gobion, no insurance; fined £727, surcharge £73, costs £90, disqualified for six months due to repeat offending.

LUKE ROBERT SPENCER, aged 40, of Spring Close, Northampton, drove while using a hand-held mobile telephone; fined £190, surcharge £76, costs £620, six points.

Advertisement

Advertisement

SEAN FREDERICK DICKSON, aged 56, of Bunkers Hill, Badby, no insurance; fined £440, surcharge £176, costs £90, disqualified for six months due to repeat offending.

SALMAN FAZLEY, aged 18, of Booth Meadow Court, Northampton, defective tyre; fined £160, surcharge £64, costs £90, three points.

ILJA ZARINOVS, aged 34, of Abington Avenue, Northampton, failed to comply with a red light traffic signal; fined £138, surcharge £55, costs £90, three points.

■ These cases were heard on March 4

Advertisement

Advertisement

ANDREW NATHAN COURTMAN, aged 30, of no fixed abode, criminal damage; discharged conditionally for 12 months, compensation of £200.

SEAN CHRISTOPHER PROSSER, aged 27, of no fixed address, possession of cannabis; fined £50.

■ We understand that some people may be angry or upset to see their name and address published here but covering court cases acts as a deterrent against crime and it is important that justice is being seen to be done.

Under English Law, it is a general principle that criminal court proceedings for adults should be held openly and in public. Verdicts and sentences are normally given out in open court and so are in the public domain. Newspapers such as ours therefore have the right to publish outcomes of all such criminal court cases.

Advertisement

Advertisement