COURT ROUND-UP: Offenders from Northampton, Daventry, Wootton, Moulton and Overstone sentenced by magistrates

■ These cases were heard by Northamptonshire magistrates on September 22

LIAM WIGGINS, aged 34, of Bailiff Street, Northampton, theft from a shop — on March 10, 2025, stole makeup and gift sets to the value of £96 belonging to Asda; conditionally discharged for 12 months, compensation of £48, costs £85.

RACHEL SUMMERFIELD, aged 40, of Bradlaugh Crescent, Northampton, drove while disqualified on Wellingborough Road, Northampton, used a vehicle without third party insurance; fined £120, costs £85, surcharge £48, disqualified for 12 months.

COLTON THORNHILL, aged 48, of Primrose Hill, Northampton, theft from a shop — on July 20, 2025, stole various items to the value of £ 26.75 belonging to BP Connect, failed to surrender to custody; fined £80, compensation of £26.75.

RICKY FHALORA, aged 38, of Deal Street, Northampton, two counts of theft from a shop — on April 4, 2025, stole alcohol to the value of £24 belonging to One Stop, on August 6 stole cleaning items to the value of £41.25 belonging to One Stop; compensation of £65.25.

LOREDANA LOVAN, aged 26, of Gordon Street, Northampton, theft from a shop — on September 4, 2025, Mariana-Sonia Ghita stole health and beauty products to the value of £119.40 belonging to B&M Stores, conditionally discharged for 12 months, surcharge £26, costs £85.

MARIANA-SONIA GHITA, aged 19, of Kingsthorpe Road, Northampton, theft from a shop — on September 4, 2025, with Loredana Lovan stole health and beauty products to the value of £119.40 belonging to B&M Stores; conditionally discharged for 12 months, surcharge £26, costs £85.

MICHAEL FRYATT, aged 76, of Mayfield Drive, Daventry, drink driving on Foundry Place, Daventry — 47 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath exceeding the prescribed limit of 35mg; fined £392, surcharge £157, costs £85, disqualified for 12 months.

SAMUEL CHALKLEY, aged 20, of Fishers Close, Kislby, drink driving on Ashby Road, Kilsby — 46 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath exceeding the prescribed limit of 35mg; fined £461, surcharge £184, costs £85, disqualified for 12 months.

KRISTIAN BARNATT, aged 26, of The Ashes, Wootton, drove while disqualified on St Giles Terrace, Northampton, used a vehicle without third party insurance, possession of a class B drug — cannabis; fined £283, community order with 100 hours unpaid work, disqualified for 14 months.

ANDREW GILLETT, aged 30, of no fixed abode, criminal damage to property valued under £5,000 — damaged a front window to the value of unknown amount belonging to the Job Centre; six weeks in prison, compensation of £100, costs £85.

SYLVIA JOHNSTON, aged 45, of no fixed abode, five counts of failing to comply with a community protection notice by being inside an exclusion zone; fined £50.

TOMMI BAKER, aged 20, of Carey Close, Moulton, used a vehicle on Northfield Avenue, Kettering, without third party insurance; fined £600, costs £325, surcharge £240, six points.

■ These cases were heard on September 23

WAYNE HALLIDAY, aged 41, of Booth Park, Northampton, assaulted a man by beating, failed to surrender to custody; community order with 150 hours unpaid work, compensation of £250, costs £400.

THOMAS HEFFORD, aged 48, of Montague Crescent, Northampton, possession of a class B drug — cannabis; fined £80.

LIVIU SERBAN, aged 40, of West Elloe Avenue, Spalding, Lincs, assaulted a woman thereby occasioning them actual bodily harm at Osmund Drive, Northampton; community order with 180 hours unpaid work, compensation of £250, surcharge £114, costs £85.

SAMUEL JOHNSON, aged 32, of Kingsthorpe Grove, Northampton, theft from a shop — on July 20, 2025, stole items to the value of £14.45 belonging to One Stop; conditionally discharged for six months, compensation of £14.45, costs £85.

MARTIN WEBSTER, aged 69, of Countryside, Braunston, drink driving at Onley Park, Onley — 54 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath exceeding the prescribed limit of 35mg; fined £440, surcharge £176, costs £85, disqualified for 12 months.

MICHAEL GYASI, aged 25, of Stratford Drive, Overstone, possession of a class C drug — 18 canisters of nitrous oxide — for wrongful inhalation; fined £230, surcharge £92, costs £85.

ELENA NECULAU, aged 33, of Dell Crescent, Northampton, drove while disqualified on Bewick Road, Northampton; used a vehicle without third party insurance; fined £461, surcharge £184, costs £85, disqualified for three months.

KAYLEN DORRINGTON, aged 23, of Kingsland Gardens, Northampton, six counts of assaulting police officers in the execution of their duty, two counts of criminal damage to property valued under £5,000 — a glass panelled door to the value of an unknown amount belonging to Genesis Housing Association, a book and finger monitor to the value of under £5,000 belonging to Northamptonshire Police; community order, surcharge £114, costs £85.

THOMAS HEFFORD, aged 48, of Grafton Street, Northampton, possession of a class A drug — crack cocaine, two counts of possession of class B drugs — cannabis and amphetamine, fined £200, costs £85.

BILLY LEAH, aged 39, of Ironside Lane, Northampton, failed to comply with a community order by failing to attend a pre-placement workshop session and unpaid work; fined £320, costs £60

IDRIZ NOKA, aged 34, of Florence Road, Northampton, abandoned a motor vehicle on land, namely Roe Road, Northampton , without authority; fined £100, surcharge £40, costs £861.94.

HUGO CALADO, aged 44, of Campbell Street, Northampton, failed to comply with a community order made by failing to attend Northampton Probation Office for a planned appointment; fined £80, costs £60.

JASON MICHAEL DART, aged 33, of Billing Road, Northampton, failed to comply with a community order failing to behave in an acceptable manner at Northampton Probation Office and failing to attend a planned office appointment; fined £80, costs £60.

JEFFREY DILKES, aged 41, of Aynho Walk, Northampton, failed to comply with a community order by failing to attend a planned initial appointment, failing to attend a wellbeing appointment; and failing to attend a scheduled appointment; fined £40, costs £60.

KEATING ROSS, aged 22, of Jubilee Mews, Northampton, failed to comply with a community order by failing to complete mandatory online work and failing to report for unpaid work; fined £200, costs £60.

NKOSIKHONA RUWO, aged 25, of Keepers Close, Grange Park, failed to comply with a community order by twice failing to attend an unpaid work session; fined £50, costs £60.

PRZEMYSLAW BINIASZ, aged 41, of Skiddaw Walk, Northampton, failed to comply with a community order by failing to attend a planned appointment and behaving in an unacceptable manner at Northampton Probation Office; fined £100.

CHRISTOPHER CARL GRAHAM, aged 28, of Forfar Street, Northampton, failed to comply with a community requirement of a suspended sentence by twice failing to attend a planned office appointment; 10 weeks in prison suspended for 24 months, fined £40, costs £60.

■ We understand that some people may be angry or upset to see their name and address published here but covering court cases acts as a deterrent against crime and it is important that justice is being seen to be done.

Under English Law, it is a general principle that criminal court proceedings for adults should be held openly and in public. Verdicts and sentences are normally given out in open court and so are in the public domain. Newspapers such as ours therefore have the right to publish outcomes of all such criminal court cases.

Addresses included here are provided by Northamptonshire Magistrates' Court Service and are those given by the defendant. They are only withheld when there is a court order in place. Any queries in relation to the addresses should be directed to the court service. Click HERE or Google IPSO to find more about what to expect if you have appeared in court.