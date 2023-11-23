Sending racist email, criminal damage to vehicles, shoplifting, drugs and driving offences dealt with by local magistrates

■ These cases were heard by Northamptonshire magistrates on November 9

JOHN KELLY, aged 77, Lexden Close, Northampton, sent an indecent or grossly offensive email for the purpose of causing distress or anxiety — racially aggravated; fined £300, surcharge £120, costs £85.

JUNAID SHEIKH, aged 27, of Balfour Road, Northampton, drug driving, possession of cannabis; fined £120, surcharge £48, costs £85, disqualified for 12 months.

WARREN SMITH, aged 21, of no fixed abode, failed to provide a specimen of breath; community order, surcharge £114, costs £85, disqualified for 12 months.

ELTON EMMANUEL ADDAE MENSAH, aged 20, of University Drive, Northampton, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence, no insurance; fined £92, surcharge £36, costs £90, six points.

CHARLIE ANDERSON, aged 21, of Cecil Road, Northampton, no insurance; fined £660, surcharge £264, costs £90, six points.

KALED AYASH, aged 62, of Derby Road, Northampton, drove while using a hand-held mobile telephone; fined £116, surcharge £46, costs £90, three points.

AFAQ BABAR, aged 32, of Russet Drive, Northampton, failed to give information identifying a driver alleged to be guilty of an offence; fined £660, surcharge £264, costs £90, six points.

JOSHUA PAUL BAXTER, aged 37, of Duke Street, Northampton, speeding; fined £415, surcharge £166, costs £90, four points.

ADAM PETER CEBULA, aged 41, of Greatmeadow, Northampton, speeding; fined £343, surcharge £137, costs £90, four points.

CONSTANTIN DOROBANTU, aged 54, of St Michael’s Mount, Northampton, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence, stopped in a controlled area of a toucan crossing; fined £206, surcharge £82, costs £90, three points.

NICOLAE DUMITRU, aged 62, of Stoneyhurst, Northampton, no insurance, not wearing a seat belt; fined £880, surcharge £352, costs £90, six points.

ARMANDO GJANA, aged 25, of Northwood Road, Northampton, no insurance, drove while using a hand-held mobile telephone; fined £292, surcharge £116, costs £90, eight points.

ROBERT JOHN GREEN, aged 47, of Floribunda Drive, Northampton, no MoT; fined £148, surcharge £59, costs £90.

SHAUN GRAHAM HEFFERMAN, aged 27, of Foxwell Square, Northampton, no insurance; fined £660, surcharge £264, costs £90, six points.

GARETH JONES, aged 64, of The Paddocks, Bugbrooke, speeding; fined £211, surcharge £84, costs £90, six points.

ROBERT DEREK LARGE, aged 42, of Saxon Way, Towcester, speeding; fined £692, surcharge £276, costs £90, four points.

GHEORGHE LEVINTI, aged 30, of Great Holme Court, Northampton, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence; fined £40, surcharge £16, costs £90, three points.

PHILIP DEREK MOSS, aged 34, of Rodney Close, Daventry, no insurance; fined £300, surcharge £120, costs £90, six points.

RWIZI NYIKADZINO, aged 50, of Rosedale Road, Northampton, drove a vehicle in a dangerous condition, no insurance; fined £795, surcharge £318, costs £90, six points.

ALEXANDRU COSMIN PALICI, aged 27, of Cowgill Close, Northampton, speeding; fined £100, surcharge £40, costs £90, three points.

JOSHUA PERUMALLA, aged 52, ℅ St James’ Mill Road, Northampton, speeding; fined £40, surcharge £16, costs £90, three points.

LUKE FREDRICK EDWARD SANGSTER, aged 33, of Thatchwell Court, Northampton, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence, no insurance; fined £102, surcharge £40, costs £90, six points.

RAIMONDS STEINBERGS, aged 34, of Woodford Street, Northampton, failed to give information identifying a driver alleged to be guilty of an offence; fined £660, surcharge £264, costs £90, six points.

ZBIGNIEW SZELIGA, aged 55, of Phillips Way, Long Buckby, no insurance; fined £660, surcharge £264, costs £90, six points.

ANDREI TANASA, aged 28, of Earl Street, Northampton, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence, no insurance; fined £466, surcharge £186, costs £90, six points.

MATTHEW ALBERT WALTERS, aged 48, of Cowley Close, Northampton, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence, no insurance; fined £222, surcharge £88, costs £90, six points.

SCOTT DELVARD WORTHING, aged 51, of Pritchard Close, Northampton, speeding; fined £233, surcharge £93, costs £90, three points.

LAURENTIU GANEA, aged 47, of Charles Street, Northampton, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence, no insurance; fined £880, surcharge £352, costs £90, disqualified for six months due to repeat offending.

AMIR RAJAB HASSAN, aged 24, of Bourne Crescent, Northampton, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence, no insurance; fined £384, surcharge £153, costs £90, disqualified for six months due to repeat offending.

CRISTACHE ILIE, aged 33, of Bordeaux Close, Northampton, no insurance; fined £660, surcharge £264, costs £90, disqualified for six months due to repeat offending.

MARCIN KORAL, aged 33, of Wood Street, Northampton, drove while using a hand-held mobile telephone; fined £220, surcharge £88, costs £90, disqualified for 12 months due to repeat offending.

LEONARD-ADRIAN MOISE, aged 26, of St Michael’s Road, Northampton, no insurance; fined £660, surcharge £264, costs £90, six points.

THOMAS RODGER, aged 26, of Queen Street, Weedon, failed to give information identifying a driver alleged to be guilty of an offence; fined £660, surcharge £264, costs £90, disqualified for six months due to repeat offending.

REES DYLAN SINCLAIR, aged 20, of Admirals Way, Daventry, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence, no insurance; fined £354, surcharge £141, costs £90, disqualified for six months due to repeat offending.

■ These cases were heard on November 10

ALEXANDER KLIENE, aged 38, of Shakespeare Road, Northampton, six counts of criminal damage to motor vehicles; 12 weeks in prison, suspended for 12 months, compensation of £4,318.96, costs £85.

LEWIS CAMPBELL, aged 36, of Henry Street, Northampton, possession of cannabis, breached a court order; fined £100, surcharge:£40, costs £335.

MOMCHIL KRASIMIROV MITKOV, aged 39, of Bants Lane, Northampton, drove without due care and attention; fined £646, surcharge £258, costs £620, five points.

JAYCOB LEWIS ANDREW, aged 20, of Malcolm Drive, Northampton, speeding; fined £323, surcharge £129, costs £90, disqualified for 28 days.

JOSHUA CALLUM GALLOP, aged 23, of Vicarage Road, Yardley Gobion, speeding; fined £230, surcharge £92, costs £90, six points.

VIOREL STANCIU, aged 61, of Parva Court, Northampton, speeding; fined £207, surcharge £83, costs £90, disqualified for 28 days.

■ These cases were heard on November 11

SIMON LAWRENCE, aged 27, of Robert Street, Northampton, stole £91.16 of goods from Co-op, stole four cans of alcohol from Lidl, assault by beating of a police officer, used threatening / abusive / insulting words / behaviour with intent to cause harassment / alarm / distress, racially aggravated use of threatening or abusive words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour likely to cause harassment, alarm or distress; eight weeks in prison, compensation of £150.

ALFIE O'NEIL, aged 22, of Pilton Close, Northampton, possession of cannabis; fined £80, surcharge £32, costs £85.

LEE SMITH, aged 41, of Campbell Street, Northampton, two counts of criminal damage; fined £80, compensation of £304.24, costs £85.

ANDREW PHILLIP BOUSFIELD, aged 53, of Holly Road, Northampton, breached a criminal behaviour order, committed an offence while serving a suspended sentence, failed to surrender to custody; 14 weeks in prison, surcharge £154, costs £85.

■ We understand that some people may be angry or upset to see their name and address published here but covering court cases acts as a deterrent against crime and it is important that justice is being seen to be done.

Under English Law, it is a general principle that criminal court proceedings for adults should be held openly and in public. Verdicts and sentences are normally given out in open court and so are in the public domain. Newspapers such as ours therefore have the right to publish outcomes of all such criminal court cases.